Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mila Resources Plc    MILA   GB00BD4FCK53

MILA RESOURCES PLC

(MILA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mila Resources : Proposed Acquisition & Suspension of Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Proposed Acquisition & Suspension of Trading
Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2610E
Mila Resources PLC
27 February 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Mila Resources Plc / Index: LSE / Epic: MILA / Sector: Natural Resources

27 February 2020

Mila Resources Plc ('Mila Resources' or 'the Company')

Proposed Acquisition of E-Tech Metals and Suspension of Trading

Mila Resources, a London Stock Exchange traded natural resource focused company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Head of Terms with regards to the possible acquisition of 100% of the share capital of E-Tech Metals Ltd ('E-Tech') to be satisfied in New Ordinary Shares of the Company ('the Proposed Transaction'). E-Tech is a private company developing projects in the critical and strategic metals industry and its primary asset is the high-grade Eureka Rare Earth Project in Namibia.

The Proposed Transaction remains subject to due diligence, completion of the acquisition and re-listing of the enlarged group on the Official List.

The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would constitute a reverse takeover under the Listing Rules. As the Company is currently unable to provide a full disclosure under Listing Rule 5.6.15, it has requested a temporary suspension of listing in its ordinary shares with effect from 8.00 a.m. today, 27 February 2020, pending the publication of a prospectus and the application for the enlarged Company to have its Ordinary Shares admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. The Proposed Transaction will be subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at a general meeting.

Mila Executive Director, Mark Stephenson, said 'The critical and strategic metals industry represents an area of significant growth in the coming decades as international policy makers and manufacturers turn increasingly to electric vehicles and efficient energy storage. The Eureka Project would provide Mila with a highly attractive entry point into this market as this asset not only combines high grade neodymium and praseodymium mineralisation, two of the most prized and high value elements in the Rare Earth group of metals, but also offers the potential for near-term, low-capex and low-opex production.'

Whilst the board is resolute in its efforts to execute the Proposed Transaction, no binding agreement has yet been reached and accordingly, the board cannot at this stage guarantee its completion. Further announcements will be made in due course.

**ENDS**

For more information visit www.milaresources.com or contact:

Mark Stephenson

Mila Resources Plc

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Jonathan Evans

Brandon Hill Capital

+44 (0)20 3463 5016

Susie Geliher / Beth Melluish

St Brides Partners Ltd

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCKKABNOBKDKBB
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Proposed Acquisition & Suspension of Trading - RNS

Disclaimer

Mila Resources plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:05:53 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MILA RESOURCES PLC
02:09aMILA RESOURCES : Proposed Acquisition & Suspension of Trading
PU
01/27MILA RESOURCES : 03 January 2020 Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2019MILA RESOURCES : 29 November 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
2019MILA RESOURCES : 31 October 2019 Annual Report & Financial Statements for the Ye..
PU
2019MILA RESOURCES : Promotes Non-Executive Daniels As Executive Director
AQ
201919 MARCH 2019 : Update on Capital Metals Limited Transaction and Board Changes
PU
201830 OCTOBER 2018 : Annual Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
20182 AUGUST 2018 : Proposed Acquisition and Suspension
PU
201726 OCTOBER 2017 : Results of AGM
PU
201729 SEPTEMBER 2017 : Annual Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Chart MILA RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Mila Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Stephenson Executive Director
Lee J. Daniels Executive Director
Nick Foster Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILA RESOURCES PLC-25.00%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.07%33 793
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 916
REMGRO LIMITED-2.55%6 461
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP1.31%5 977
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.148.92%5 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group