Milacron : Completes a Successful Indiaplast 2019 Trade Show - Featured Industry-Leading Injection, Extrusion and Mold-Masters Technologies

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology
company serving the plastics processing industry, was pleased to attend
this year’s edition of the Indiaplast trade show February 28th -
March 4th in Greater Noida, just outside India’s capital
city, New Delhi. Milacron displayed their industry-leading Milacron
injection machinery, Mold-Masters hot runners and controls systems as
well as Milacron Extrusion machinery in Hall 11 Booth B1.
The Indian plastics processing market continues to be a key geographical
area of focus for Milacron’s brands both for sales and manufacturing
capabilities. Milacron’s manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad has
experienced significant growth and continues to expand in order to meet
both local and international demand. Meanwhile, the Milacron hot runner
product brand Mold-Masters based in Coimbatore recently moved into a new
40,000 sq. ft. building in August 2018. The new facility houses Milacron
engineering and shared services associates and offers support to the
entire Milacron organization globally. Tom Goeke, Milacron President,
and CEO stated, “Milacron was proud to participate in Indiaplast 2019.
This year’s show was a great opportunity for the Indian market to see
the capabilities of Milacron’s injection, extrusion, and hot runner
portfolio. We have many loyal customers in India, and a show like this
allows us to further demonstrate the Milacron advantage. Milacron will
continue our focus on the growing Indian market and manufacturing
leading industry technology.”
Below you’ll find a sampling of some of the technologies that were on
display from Milacron at Indiaplast 2019.
MILACRON INJECTION MOLDING MACHINES
The NEW Milacron Q-Series Injection Molding Machine Line – Two
Q-Series Machines, a 180T and 280T, Ran Live at Indiaplast
Milacron’s new Q-Series is the latest globally available servo-hydraulic
injection molding machine that builds on the success of the 2017 launch
of the Quantum injection machine line, but offers a number of
enhancements. With a tonnage range of 55 to 610 (50-500 KN), the
Q-Series is built to perform in a wide array of applications and
configurations. Based on Milacron’s highly touted, reliable and
in-demand Magna Toggle and F-Series machine lines, the Q-Series is a
true culmination of high efficiency, consistency, and globally
engineered technology.
Q-Series has been designed to fit the high expectations of toggle
performance while providing an extraordinary value. Leveraging the use
of a servo motor in combination with hydraulic components, Q-Series
provides exceptional repeatability and energy savings. The clamp
kinematics provide enhanced velocities while delivering a smooth and
accurate operation. The clamp design provides for better tonnage
linearity allowing minimum tonnage to go lower than previous toggle
designs. The servo motor and hydraulic systems combine to deliver power
when it is needed, using less power when it is not. The eco-friendly
design generates savings in electrical power consumption, cooling
requirements, and lower maintenance cost.
The Q-Series is also available as part of Milacron’s Quick Delivery
Program (QDP) in Europe and North America and is part of the Milacron's
2019 injection product refresh.
Cell Details – Q-Series 180T: Molded a PET medical vial,
32-cavities, total shot weight of 115.5 grams and a part weight of 3.6
grams, running at 7-second cycles.
Cell Details – Q-Series 280T: Molded a 100 ml PP cup with in-mold
labeling, 4+4 stack mold, total shot weight of 48 grams and a part
weight of 6, running at 6-second cycles.
All Milacron Injection Molding Machines and Extrusion Systems are
Bio-Resin Compatible!
Milacron recognizes and embraces the importance and rapid adoption of
bio-resins in both injection molding and extrusion applications. The
entire Milacron injection line-up, as well as all Milacron Extrusion
machines, have successfully processed a wide range of bio-resins and are
ready to process the newest and most demanding resins.
Milacron India Showcases IIoT solution – M-Powered for India -
Designed Especially for the Indian Market
Milacron has created a one-of-a-kind IIoT solution for its India based
customers to utilize a portfolio of easy-to-use observational,
analytical and support services that gives molders a competitive
advantage through insight. Leveraging Internet of Things (IoT)
technology, Milacron M-Powered for India provides unique intelligence on
current operations and future needs, sharpens manufacturing quality and
productivity, and optimizes uptime. M-Powered for India will allow
molders to measure, identify, implement, improve and increase operations.
MOLD-MASTERS HOT RUNNER AND CONTROL SOLUTIONS
Mold-Masters Fusion Series G2 Automotive Hot Runner Solutions
Mold-Masters has rolled out many additions and enhancements to Fusion
Series G2, the drop-in system favored by the automotive industry for
high-quality large part production, which includes an expanded nozzle
range and waterless actuator technology. New for the Fusion Series G2
are the F3000 and F8000 nozzles, which extend the capabilities and
applications of this system to include shot sizes from <15g to over
5,000g. The F3000 has a shot capacity of <15g, which is ideal for
smaller underhood components, technical automotive components and price
sensitive packaging and consumer good applications. The F8000 increases
the shot capacity of the system further than ever before to 5,000g by
utilizing runner diameters up to 28mm. Nozzle lengths are also available
that exceed 1m. F8000 has been developed to meet the processing
requirements of common large automotive components like Fascias,
Instrument Panels, Door Panels, and large white goods. Additionally,
Fusion Series G2 systems will also be available with the new Waterless
Actuator, which incorporates new Passive Actuator Cooling Technology
(PACT); eliminating hose-plumbed cooling circuits allows for the
actuators to facilitate faster mold changes and provide long-term
performance reliability.
Maximized for uptime, the Fusion Series G2 hot runner system is
delivered completely pre-assembled and pre-plumbed, saving significant
set-up time to get you back into production right away. Incorporating
popular features like field replaceable heater bands ensures that any
maintenance is quick and easy.
Mold-Masters Master-Series Hot Runners – The Industry Benchmark in
Hot Runner Performance, Reliability and Bio-Resin Capabilities
Master-Series hot runners represent the benchmark in hot runner
performance and reliability in the industry. It’s proven to deliver
consistently high-performance processing capabilities for exceptional
part quality even with highly technical applications. Featuring the
industry’s broadest nozzle range, Master-Series leverages many of
Mold-Masters core technologies to deliver successful solutions where
others fail. Brazed Heater Technology provides exceptional thermal
precision and balance, which enhances mold performance and is so
reliable it’s backed by an available 10 year warranty that is up to 5
times longer than any other supplier. Mold-Masters iFLOW 2-piece
Manifold Technology eliminates sharp corners and dead spots providing
industry-leading fill balance and rapid color change performance.
Master-Series is also up to 27% more energy efficient than competitive
systems. Compatible with a wide range of resins, Master-Series is
suitable for almost any application.
Mold-Masters is once again ahead of the curve and ready with the
Master-Series hot runners extensive testing and real-world results using
a wide variety of bio-resins. Hundreds of Mold-Masters Master-Series
systems are already in the field processing bio-resins producing small
to medium size parts in single nozzle to high cavity systems running in
every major market around the world.
Mold-Masters TempMaster Series Hot Runner Controllers – Optimizing
Performance of any Hot Runner System
At the core of each TempMaster temperature controller is our advanced
APS control technology. APS is an industry leading auto-tuning control
algorithm delivering unmatched control precision and reliability varying
only the slightest amount from set point. The result is enhanced molded
part quality, consistency and minimized scrap.
Mold-Masters flagship controller has just gone through a recent upgrade.
The enhanced TempMaster M2+ controller, which is our most advanced,
fully featured controller capable of controlling up to 500 zones is now
available with larger and more powerful cutting-edge touchscreen
controls with a new modernized interface. Navigating the screens is now
more intuitive than ever before and even incorporates familiar gestures
like pinch-to-zoom. Instantaneous response to touch inputs eliminates
waiting times and data can be displayed in real time (no averaging).
TempMaster M2+ controllers also feature the widest selection of modular
control cards and have the most compact cabinet dimensions in their
respective classes by up to 53%. No other controller can seamlessly
integrate with the range of advanced capabilities that the TempMaster
M2+ can. Functionality like SVG, E-Drive Synchro Plate, M-Ax Auxiliary
Servos and Water Flow Temperature can be easily integrated, monitored
and controlled from a centralized location. TempMaster M2+ also
introduces more advanced features to its capabilities.
MILACRON EXTRUSION SOLUTIONS
Milacron TP Series Parallel Twin Screw Extruder - High Output
with Gentle Plastification
Milacron’s TP Series of Parallel Twin Screw Extruders combines
space-saving compact design with the long proven advantages of Milacron
technology for all your extrusion applications, including PVC pipe, foam
PVC sheet, fence, vinyl profiles, wood, and natural fiber plastic
composites, vinyl siding and pelletizing. Our five parallel twin screw
extruders cover application requirements for high throughputs. The
complete line features proven advantages of minimal screw deflection and
a large feed zone for maximum feeding efficiency. Screws have a high
surface area for gentle, uniform heat transmission to produce a
high-quality homogeneous melt. Options include a segmented barrel design
in nitride and exclusive high wear-resistant tungsten coating as well as
customized screw designs available with moly or exclusive high
wear-resistant tungsten screw flight coatings.
