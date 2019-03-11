Milacron : Holdings Corp. Appoints Michael “Mac” Jones to President of Advanced Plastics Processing Technologies - Americas and Europe

Milacron Holdings Corp. (“Milacron”) (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial
technology company serving the plastics processing industry, is pleased
to announce that, effective January 17th, 2019, Mr. Mac Jones
has been promoted to the position of President, Milacron Advanced
Plastics Processing Technologies (APPT) Americas and Europe businesses.
Having held a number of senior leadership roles within Milacron since
joining in 2015, Mac has been influential in working alongside a number
of Milacron’s businesses. In this new role, Mac will oversee the APPT
refreshed machinery portfolio and will continue to expand Milacron’s
plastics processing installed base. This will include the recently
launched Cincinnati large tonnage product line and the new Q-Series
injection molding line.
"I am honored to be appointed to lead the APPT Americas and Europe
businesses, and I look forward to continuing to build upon Milacron’s
leadership position by offering the service, the technology and the
machinery required by plastics processing customers,” said Jones.
In addition to driving the expansion of Milacron’s machinery portfolio,
Mac will continue to focus on consumables such as spare and replacement
parts, field service support, preventative maintenance programs, and
full machine retrofits and rebuilds. As part of this focus, Jones has
indicated that customer solutions, enabled by Milacron technology, will
be at the core of APPT’s offering.
“Our strategic direction is clear. Service, innovative processing
solutions, and strategically aligned plastics machinery are at the core
of what we do. And it is exactly what we will deliver to our customers,”
Jones stated. “Milacron’s M-Powered portfolio of IIoT solutions was
designed with our customers’ operations in mind and specifically to
provide the operational technology advancements needed for them to
compete and win in today’s markets.”
Prior to joining Milacron, Jones served in a number of senior leadership
roles with GE Aviation and Hill-Rom. He began his career at PwC in the
global tax consulting group. Mac is a graduate of the University of
Kentucky with a B.S. in Accounting, an MBA from The Ohio State
University, and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).
Link to headshot: https://www.dropbox.com/s/g6paiaw78hzpgbg/Mac%20Jones.jpg?dl=0
About Milacron
Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution, and
service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic
technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company
with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems,
injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment, mold
components, industrial supplies plus a wide market range of advanced
fluid technologies. Visit Milacron at www.milacron.com.
