MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP

(MCRN)
Milacron : Holdings Corp. Appoints Michael "Mac" Jones to President of Advanced Plastics Processing Technologies - Americas and Europe

03/11/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

Milacron Holdings Corp. (“Milacron”) (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry, is pleased to announce that, effective January 17th, 2019, Mr. Mac Jones has been promoted to the position of President, Milacron Advanced Plastics Processing Technologies (APPT) Americas and Europe businesses.

Having held a number of senior leadership roles within Milacron since joining in 2015, Mac has been influential in working alongside a number of Milacron’s businesses. In this new role, Mac will oversee the APPT refreshed machinery portfolio and will continue to expand Milacron’s plastics processing installed base. This will include the recently launched Cincinnati large tonnage product line and the new Q-Series injection molding line.

"I am honored to be appointed to lead the APPT Americas and Europe businesses, and I look forward to continuing to build upon Milacron’s leadership position by offering the service, the technology and the machinery required by plastics processing customers,” said Jones.

In addition to driving the expansion of Milacron’s machinery portfolio, Mac will continue to focus on consumables such as spare and replacement parts, field service support, preventative maintenance programs, and full machine retrofits and rebuilds. As part of this focus, Jones has indicated that customer solutions, enabled by Milacron technology, will be at the core of APPT’s offering.

“Our strategic direction is clear. Service, innovative processing solutions, and strategically aligned plastics machinery are at the core of what we do. And it is exactly what we will deliver to our customers,” Jones stated. “Milacron’s M-Powered portfolio of IIoT solutions was designed with our customers’ operations in mind and specifically to provide the operational technology advancements needed for them to compete and win in today’s markets.”

Prior to joining Milacron, Jones served in a number of senior leadership roles with GE Aviation and Hill-Rom. He began his career at PwC in the global tax consulting group. Mac is a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a B.S. in Accounting, an MBA from The Ohio State University, and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Link to headshot: https://www.dropbox.com/s/g6paiaw78hzpgbg/Mac%20Jones.jpg?dl=0

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution, and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment, mold components, industrial supplies plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit Milacron at www.milacron.com.


© Business Wire 2019
