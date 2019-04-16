Milacron Holdings Corp. : To Announce First Quarter 2019 Results

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry, announced today that the company’s first quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, before the market open.

Milacron will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Milacron Investor Relations website at http://investors.milacron.com, along with the company's earnings press release and related presentation materials.

The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-877-407-8037 (1-201-689-8037 for non-U.S. callers). A replay of the conference call will be available until May 14, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Milacron Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-660-6853 (1-201-612-7415). The replay access code is 13689670.

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution, and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment, mold components, industrial supplies plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit the new Milacron at www.milacron.com

