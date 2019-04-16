Milacron Holdings Corp. : To Announce First Quarter 2019 Results

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology
company serving the plastics processing industry, announced today that
the company’s first quarter 2019 financial results will be released on
Tuesday, April 30, 2019, before the market open.
Milacron will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same
day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Milacron
Investor Relations website at http://investors.milacron.com,
along with the company's earnings press release and related presentation
materials.
The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-877-407-8037 (1-201-689-8037 for
non-U.S. callers). A replay of the conference call will be available
until May 14, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived
version of the webcast will be available on the Milacron Investor
Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call
replay is 1-877-660-6853 (1-201-612-7415). The replay access code is
13689670.
About Milacron
Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution, and
service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic
technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company
with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems,
injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment, mold
components, industrial supplies plus a wide market range of advanced
fluid technologies. Visit the new Milacron at www.milacron.com
