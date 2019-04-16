Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Milacron Holdings Corp    MCRN

MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP

(MCRN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Milacron Holdings Corp. : To Announce First Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry, announced today that the company’s first quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, before the market open.

Milacron will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Milacron Investor Relations website at http://investors.milacron.com, along with the company's earnings press release and related presentation materials.

The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-877-407-8037 (1-201-689-8037 for non-U.S. callers). A replay of the conference call will be available until May 14, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Milacron Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-660-6853 (1-201-612-7415). The replay access code is 13689670.

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution, and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, blow molding and extrusion equipment, mold components, industrial supplies plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit the new Milacron at www.milacron.com

MCRN-IR


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP
09:01aMILACRON HOLDINGS CORP. : To Announce First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/02MILACRON : Attending plastimagen 2019 in mexico city
AQ
04/01MILACRON : Attending Plastimagen 2019 in Mexico City; Featuring Industry-Leading..
BU
03/12MILACRON : Appoints michael 'mac' jones to president of advanced plastics proces..
AQ
03/11MILACRON : Holdings Corp. Appoints Michael “Mac” Jones to President ..
BU
03/05MILACRON : Completes a Successful Indiaplast 2019 Trade Show - Featured Industry..
BU
03/05METAL WORKING OIL MARKET (2019-2026) : BP PLC, Exxonmobil, Chevron, Milacron, Ch..
AQ
02/28MILACRON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/22MILACRON : Reports full year and fourth quarter 2018 results
AQ
02/21MILACRON HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 215 M
EBIT 2019 167 M
Net income 2019 84,6 M
Debt 2019 560 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,70
P/E ratio 2020 12,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 973 M
Chart MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Milacron Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,3 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Goeke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ira G. Boots Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce A. Chalmers CFO, Treasurer, CAO & Vice President-Finance
Timothy J. Walsh Independent Director
James F. Gentilcore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP16.65%973
FANUC CORP34.25%39 325
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES31.86%36 411
ATLAS COPCO30.40%35 550
FORTIVE CORPORATION29.80%29 387
INGERSOLL-RAND24.94%27 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About