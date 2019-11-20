Milacron : Stockholders Adopt Merger Agreement With Hillenbrand, Inc.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) announced today that its stockholders voted to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 12, 2019, among Milacron Holdings Corp. (“Milacron”), Hillenbrand, Inc. (“Hillenbrand”) and Bengal Delaware Holding Corporation, at a special meeting of the Milacron stockholders held earlier today. Milacron’s stockholders also approved the proposal to approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, specified compensation payable to Milacron’s named executive officers in connection with the merger.

The final voting results will be disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K, in accordance with the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Milacron and Hillenbrand anticipate that the transaction will close on November 21, 2019.

About Milacron

Milacron is a global leader in the manufacture, distribution, and service of highly engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry. Milacron is the only global company with a full-line product portfolio that includes hot runner systems, injection molding, mold components and extrusion equipment plus a wide market range of advanced fluid technologies. Visit Milacron at www.milacron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains statements, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Milacron by Hillenbrand, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, financings, share repurchases and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans or events, strategies, objectives, expectations, beliefs, prospects, assumptions, projected costs or savings or transactions of Hillenbrand, Milacron or the combined company following Hillenbrand’s proposed acquisition of Milacron (the “Proposed Transaction”), the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction, including estimated synergies, the expected timing of completion of the transaction and other statements that are not strictly historical in nature. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “guidance” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement due to any number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted by the U.S. government on December 22, 2017, on Hillenbrand’s or Milacron’s financial position, results of operations, and cash flows; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Hillenbrand, Milacron or any companies each may acquire; global market and economic conditions, including those related to the credit and equity markets and international trade related matters, tariffs and other trade matters; volatility of our respective investment portfolios; adverse foreign currency fluctuations; involvement in claims, lawsuits and governmental proceedings related to operations; labor disruptions; the dependence of Hillenbrand’s business units on relationships with several large providers; demand for our respective products being significantly affected by general economic conditions; increased costs or unavailability of raw materials; continued fluctuations in mortality rates and increased cremations; competition from nontraditional sources in the death care industry; any decline in the use of plastic; cyclical demand for industrial capital goods; the competitiveness of the industries in which we operate and the financial resources of our competitors; certain tax-related matters; changes to legislation, regulation, treaties or government policy, including any resulting from the current political environment; the ability of Milacron and Hillenbrand to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the Proposed Transaction on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of Hillenbrand and Milacron to terminate the merger agreement; negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the Proposed Transaction on the market price of Hillenbrand’s and/or Milacron’s common stock and/or on their respective businesses, financial conditions, results of operations and financial performance (including the ability of Milacron to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business); uncertainties as to access to available financing of the Proposed Transaction (including financing for the Proposed Transaction) on a timely basis and on reasonable terms; uncertainties as to the long-term value of the common stock of Hillenbrand following the merger, including the dilution caused by Hillenbrand’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the Proposed Transaction; the impact of the additional indebtedness Hillenbrand will incur in connection with the Proposed Transaction; risks relating to the value of the Hillenbrand shares to be issued in the Proposed Transaction; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities of the Proposed Transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the Proposed Transaction cannot be realized by Hillenbrand in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected; risks related to disruption of Milacron’s management’s attention from Milacron’s ongoing business operations due to the Proposed Transaction; risks associated with contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the Proposed Transaction; risks associated with transaction-related litigation; the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of Milacron’s operations with those of Hillenbrand will be greater than expected; the ability of Milacron and the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulatory or other industry standards, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and events beyond Hillenbrand’s and Milacron’s control, such as acts of terrorism. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction or any other transaction described above will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, please see Hillenbrand’s and Milacron’s reports on Forms S-4, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC and other written statements made by Hillenbrand and/or Milacron from time to time. The forward-looking information herein is given as of this date only, and neither Hillenbrand nor Milacron undertakes any obligation to revise or update it.

MCRN-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005617/en/