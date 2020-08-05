Milbon : Notice of Revisions to Earnings and Dividend Forecasts and Dividends from Surplus (Interim Dividends)

The earnings forecast and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020, which have not been determined in the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2020 announced on May 12, 2020, are as follows. At the Board of Directors meeting held on August 5, 2020, we resolved to pay an interim dividend based on the record date of June 30, 2020 as follows.

(3) Reason for the amendment

In the first quarter report of the fiscal year ended December 2020, which was announced on May 12, 2020, we did not predict the results forecast and the distribution forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020 because there is no prospect for the restriction of beauty room operations due to the issuance of an emergency declaration accompanying the spread of the spread of the new corona viruses or for the convergence of the decline of customers coming to the store, and it is difficult to calculate the results forecast and the distribution forecast rationally. At this point in time, there is uncertainty about the future, but we have made forecasts for operating results and dividends assuming that the spread of the new coronavirus will gradually converge from the third quarter of the fiscal year under review.

The forecasts of operating results and dividends cannot be denied that unexpected changes may occur due to exogenous factors, such as the spread and convergence of the new coronavirus. Therefore, the forecasts will be revised promptly if significant fluctuations are anticipated.

2．Dividends from retained earnings (interim dividends)

(1) Details of dividends

Determined amount Latest dividend forecast Results for the previous fiscal year (May 12, 2020) Record date June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Dividend per Share 27 yen TBD 27 yen Total amount of dividends 877 Million yen ― 883 Million yen Effective date August 28, 2020 ― August 21, 2019 Dividend resource Retained earnings ― Retained earnings