MILBON CO., LTD.

(4919)
Milbon : Notice of Revisions to Earnings and Dividend Forecasts and Dividends from Surplus (Interim Dividends)

08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

August 5, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name

Milbon Co., Ltd.

Representative

Ryuji Sato, President and CEO

(Code Number: 4919 - First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries

Masahiro Murai, Executive Director

TEL: +81-3-3517-3915

Notice of Revisions to Earnings and Dividend Forecasts and Dividends from Surplus (Interim Dividends)

The earnings forecast and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020, which have not been determined in the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2020 announced on May 12, 2020, are as follows. At the Board of Directors meeting held on August 5, 2020, we resolved to pay an interim dividend based on the record date of June 30, 2020 as follows.

1Revision of Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast

(1) Revision of Consolidated operating forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Previously announced

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

outlook (A)

Current revised outlook (B)

34,900

5,930

5,280

3,840

117.95

Increase (B-A)

Year-on-year change (%)

(Reference) Results for the

previous fiscal year

36,266

6,751

6,231

4,517

137.99

(Year ended December 31,

2019)

(2) Change of forecasts for cash dividends

Annual dividends

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

End of fiscal year

Total

Previous Forecast

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Revised forecast

29.00

56.00

Results for the current

27.00

fiscal year

(Reference) Results

for the previous fiscal year

27.00

29.00

56.00

(Year ended December 31,

2019)

(3) Reason for the amendment

In the first quarter report of the fiscal year ended December 2020, which was announced on May 12, 2020, we did not predict the results forecast and the distribution forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020 because there is no prospect for the restriction of beauty room operations due to the issuance of an emergency declaration accompanying the spread of the spread of the new corona viruses or for the convergence of the decline of customers coming to the store, and it is difficult to calculate the results forecast and the distribution forecast rationally. At this point in time, there is uncertainty about the future, but we have made forecasts for operating results and dividends assuming that the spread of the new coronavirus will gradually converge from the third quarter of the fiscal year under review.

The forecasts of operating results and dividends cannot be denied that unexpected changes may occur due to exogenous factors, such as the spread and convergence of the new coronavirus. Therefore, the forecasts will be revised promptly if significant fluctuations are anticipated.

2Dividends from retained earnings (interim dividends)

(1) Details of dividends

Determined amount

Latest dividend forecast

Results for the previous fiscal year

(May 12, 2020)

Record date

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Dividend per Share

27 yen

TBD

27 yen

Total amount of dividends

877 Million yen

883 Million yen

Effective date

August 28, 2020

August 21, 2019

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

  1. Reasons for dividends
    We regard returning profits to shareholders as an important management issue, and our basic policy is to distribute profits in accordance with business performance while strengthening our corporate structure through internal reserves to improve profitability in the future.
    In the period ending December 2020, the Company has decided to make an interim distribution for the period. However, as a result of comprehensive consideration of the announced performance forecast and the policy mentioned above, we have decided to set the value at 27 per share, which is the same as that of the previous period.

Disclaimer

Milbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:12 UTC
