Milbon : Notice of Revisions to Earnings and Dividend Forecasts and Dividends from Surplus (Interim Dividends)
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT
August 5, 2020
Milbon Co., Ltd.
Ryuji Sato, President and CEO
(Code Number: 4919 - First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Masahiro Murai, Executive Director
TEL: +81-3-3517-3915
Notice of Revisions to Earnings and Dividend Forecasts and Dividends from Surplus (Interim Dividends)
The earnings forecast and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020, which have not been determined in the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2020 announced on May 12, 2020, are as follows. At the Board of Directors meeting held on August 5, 2020, we resolved to pay an interim dividend based on the record date of June 30, 2020 as follows.
1．Revision of Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast
(1) Revision of Consolidated operating forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Previously announced
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Yen
outlook (A)
―
―
―
―
―
Current revised outlook (B)
34,900
5,930
5,280
3,840
117.95
Increase (B-A)
―
―
―
―
―
Year-on-year change (%)
―
―
―
―
―
(Reference) Results for the
previous fiscal year
36,266
6,751
6,231
4,517
137.99
(Year ended December 31,
2019)
(2) Change of forecasts for cash dividends
Annual dividends
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
End of fiscal year
Total
Previous Forecast
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
―
―
―
―
―
Revised forecast
―
―
―
29.00
56.00
Results for the current
―
27.00
―
fiscal year
(Reference) Results
for the previous fiscal year
―
27.00
―
29.00
56.00
(Year ended December 31,
2019)
(3) Reason for the amendment
In the first quarter report of the fiscal year ended December 2020, which was announced on May 12, 2020, we did not predict the results forecast and the distribution forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020 because there is no prospect for the restriction of beauty room operations due to the issuance of an emergency declaration accompanying the spread of the spread of the new corona viruses or for the convergence of the decline of customers coming to the store, and it is difficult to calculate the results forecast and the distribution forecast rationally. At this point in time, there is uncertainty about the future, but we have made forecasts for operating results and dividends assuming that the spread of the new coronavirus will gradually converge from the third quarter of the fiscal year under review.
The forecasts of operating results and dividends cannot be denied that unexpected changes may occur due to exogenous factors, such as the spread and convergence of the new coronavirus. Therefore, the forecasts will be revised promptly if significant fluctuations are anticipated.
2．Dividends from retained earnings (interim dividends)
(1) Details of dividends
Determined amount
Latest dividend forecast
Results for the previous fiscal year
(May 12, 2020)
Record date
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Dividend per Share
27 yen
TBD
27 yen
Total amount of dividends
877 Million yen
―
883 Million yen
Effective date
August 28, 2020
―
August 21, 2019
Dividend resource
Retained earnings
―
Retained earnings
Reasons for dividends
We regard returning profits to shareholders as an important management issue, and our basic policy is to distribute profits in accordance with business performance while strengthening our corporate structure through internal reserves to improve profitability in the future.
In the period ending December 2020, the Company has decided to make an interim distribution for the period. However, as a result of comprehensive consideration of the announced performance forecast and the policy mentioned above, we have decided to set the value at 27 per share, which is the same as that of the previous period.