Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.    MIST   CA59935V1076

MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(MIST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Milestone (MIST) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 11:09pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) ("Milestone or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about May 9, 2019, Milestone sold about 5.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $15.00 a share raising approximately $82,500,000 in new capital.  However, since the IPO, Milestone stock has plunged, on March 23, 2020, in after-market trading shares traded as low as $2.70 on heavy volume.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its May 2019 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Milestone shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestone-mist-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-milestone-pharmaceuticals-inc-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301028677.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS
11:09pMILESTONE (MIST) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Milestone Ph..
PR
06:08pMILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS : NODE-301 Topline Data Presentation
PU
04:06pMILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Topline Results from First-of-its-kind Pha..
PR
03/06MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/06MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Financial R..
PR
02/25MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
02/19MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
2019MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
2019MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Pro..
PR
2019MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces First Patient Enrolled in NODE-303 Open-la..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group