MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.    MIST   CA59935V1076

MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(MIST)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST

Corporate Overview

February 19, 2020

Joseph Oliveto

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimers

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future clinical trials of etripamil, including our Phase 3 clinical trials of etripamil for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia ("PSVT"), and of our research and development programs and clinical pipeline; our plans to develop and commercialize etripamil and any future product candidates; the expected benefits of using etripamil to treat PSVT; our expectations regarding the potential market size and the rate and degree of market acceptance of etripamil and any future product candidates and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, etripamil and any future product candidates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our dependence on the success of our Phase 3 clinical trials of etripamil for PSVT, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, including the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment and completion of clinical trials, and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our annual and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 13, 2019. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise.

This Presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Certain information contained in this Presentation and statements made orally during this Presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the Presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of the Company's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this Presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

Milestone Corporate Overview

2

Milestone (Nasdaq: MIST) - Corporate Highlights

  • Phase 3 Cardiovascular Company with data read out anticipated in middle 1H, 2020
  • PSVT is a robust market represented by ~2M patients in US
  • Paradigm-changingapproach enabling patient self-management
  • Potentially first new drug therapy in PSVT in > 25 years
  • New Chemical Entity with proprietary IP protection until 2036
  • Pipeline opportunities beyond the lead indication
  • $95M Initial Public Offering - May 13, 2019
  • Cash & equivalents of $136.5M (Sept. 30, 2019) - expected runway into Q3, 2021

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Milestone Corporate Overview

3

Management Team

Joseph Oliveto

Chief Executive Officer

Amit Hasija

Chief Financial Officer

Francis Plat, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Lorenz Muller

Chief Commercial Officer

Milestone Corporate Overview

4

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT)

AVNRT

AVRT

Short Circuit

PSVT is a rapid heart rate

condition that starts and

stops without warning

Retrograde

Heart rates >200 bpm

impulse-

are not uncommon

Fast pathway

Slow pathway

Symptoms include

PSVT episode frequency (per yr.)

37%

25%

15%

12%

11%

<2

2 to 5

6 to 11

12 to 24

>25

episodes episodes episodes episodes episodes

  • palpitations
  • sweating
  • chest pressure or pain, shortness of breath
  • sudden onset of fatigue
  • lightheadedness or dizziness
  • fainting or anxiety

AVNRT = Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entrant Tachycardia AVRT = Atrioventricular Re-entrant Tachycardia bpm = beats per minute

Sources: Internal estimates based on market research

Milestone Corporate Overview

5

Current Standard of Care for PSVT

Acute Chronic / preventive

Current acute treatment options are invasive, inconvenient, anxiety-provoking

and/or costly

  • Chronic oral medication with modest efficacy and unpleasant side effects
  • 4-7episodes/year despite preventive medications
  • Catheter ablation
  • ~80K ablations/year
  • Only ~10% of patients opt for ablation
  • IV adenosine or DC cardioversion in the ED
  • >150K ED visits/hospital admissions per year
  • Many patients endure episodes when they occur

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia DC = Direct Current ED = Emergency Department

Sources: Internal estimates based on market research and longitudinal analysis of Truven/Marketscan and Medicare claims data; Page RL et al, 2015 ACC/AHA/HRS guideline for the management of

adult patients with supraventricular tachycardia: executive summary: a report of the ACC/AHA Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. Circulation. 2016;133:e471-e505

Milestone Corporate Overview

6

A Paradigm-Changing Approach

Opportunity to develop the first approved treatment to be used by patients

whenever and wherever an episode of PSVT occurs

Non-invasive

Convenient

Empowering

  • Avoidance of ED visits/ hospital admissions
  • Less need for chronic medications
  • Alternative or bridge to ablation procedure

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Milestone Corporate Overview

7

Etripamil

A paradigm-changing approach for treating PSVT

Etripamil

Class

Novel CCB

Potency (IC50)

11 nM

Metabolism

Rapid: Esterase-mediated

  • Clinically-validatedmechanism
    • Etripamil, Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs), terminate PSVT through AV node modulation
  • Rapid onset of action
  • Convenient patient self-administered nasal spray
  • Short half-life

AV = Atrio-ventricular

  • Rapid onset (Tmax < 5 min)
  • Transient plasma levels

(ng/ml)

240

220

200

Levels

180

140

160

140 mg

Plasma

120

60 mg

14 mg

80

100

Etripamil

60

40

20

0

0 20 40 60

Minutes after Dose

Error bars indicate standard error of the mean

Milestone Corporate Overview

8

Etripamil Clinical Pipeline

Pharmacology of L-type calcium channel blockers drives broad clinical utility

Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3

PSVT

Rapid conversion to sinus rhythm

Atrial

Temporary control of

Fibrillation

rapid ventricular rate

Angina

Acute relief of angina

symptoms

Milestone Corporate Overview

9

Phase 2a/b Study Design

Objectives: Demonstrate superiority of etripamil over placebo in terminating SVT

and dose ranging trend analysis

-5 min

0 min

15 min

PSVT patients with scheduled cardiac ablation

(EP lab)

SVT

Induced

Placebo

n=20

Etripamil 140mg

n=21

Etripamil 105mg

n=20

Etripamil 70mg

n=23

Etripamil 35mg

n=20

Endpoint: conversion to sinus rhythm within 15 minutes

>80% power to show a 50% absolute difference vs. placebo

EP = electrophysiology, SVT = supraventricular tachycardia, PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Milestone Corporate Overview

10

Phase 2 Primary Endpoint

Etripamil three highest doses demonstrated 75-95% conversion rates which are

statistically significant compared to placebo

successfully

at T=15min

% patients

converted

100%

87%

95%

75%

80%

65%

60%

40%

35%

20%

0%

Placebo 35mg 70mg 105mg 140mg

# patients converted at 15 min

7/20

13/20

20/23

15/20

20/21

p-value

0.1128

0.0006

0.0248

<.0001

Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97

Milestone Corporate Overview

11

Phase 2 Time to Conversion

70mg etripamil dose showed rapid time to conversion (median < 3 min)

Cumulative Conversion Rate (%)

100

80

60

40

20

0

Etripamil 70mg vs. placebo p=0.0003*

Etripamil 70mg

Placebo

Placebo

Etripamil

35 mg

Etripamil 70 mg

Etripamil

105 mg

Etripamil 140 mg

0

5

10

15

Time Since Study Drug Administration (min)

*Hazard Ratio and 95% Confidence Intervals etripamil 70mg vs. placebo; 4.99 (2.09, 11.93)

Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97

Milestone Corporate Overview

12

Phase 2 Mean Systolic Blood Pressure Effects

Etripamil 70 mg showed no drop in blood pressure

1

2

1 Baseline is defined as the average of the 20-min and 10-minpre-dose measurements. 2 Time 0 is defined as the average of the measurements during supraventricular tachycardia between 5 and 0 min before study drug administration. *p < 0.05 versus baseline.

Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97

Milestone Corporate Overview

13

Phase 2a/b Clinical Conclusions

  • Etripamil at 70, 105 and 140 mg is significantly better than placebo in terminating PSVT
  • Median time to conversion <3 min with etripamil 70 mg
  • 70 mg dose showed no mean blood pressure (BP) drop
  • Most frequent side effect was nasal irritation or nasal congestion; however these were transient
  • Etripamil 70 mg demonstrated the best efficacy/safety profile to take into Phase 3

Source: Adapted from Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97

Milestone Corporate Overview

14

Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design

Objective: Superiority of etripamil over placebo in terminating PSVT events

in the outpatient setting

Randomization;

up to 500 patients

Test Dose

Active drug while not in PSVT

Documented diagnosis of PSVT

History of longer episodes

Event Driven Trial: only PSVT adjudicated events count for efficacy

EpisodePSVT

Placebo ~33% of events

visitupFollow

Etripamil 70mg ~67% of events

Primary endpoint

PSVT conversion to SR (adjudicated)

N = 150 events; >90% power, α=0.01

SR = Sinus Rhythm; PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; Study randomization scheme 2:1 etripamil : placebo

Milestone Corporate Overview

15

Etripamil PSVT Phase 3 Development Plan

Primary Utility

2018

2019

2020

2021

Pivotal Efficacy &

NODE-301

Data

Safety

Safety & Supportive

NODE-301B

Efficacy

Safety

NODE-302

Open-Label Extension

Safety

NODE-303

Open-Label Safety

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Milestone Corporate Overview

16

PSVT Patient Characteristics

  • Age: teens to elderly
  • Gender: majority are female
  • Episode frequency and duration varies widely
    • Median 4-7 per year despite chronic medications
    • Almost 40% of patients have at least 2 episodes/year >10 min*
  • Cardiovascular comorbidities in about half of patients
  • 40% of patients have ≥ 1 ED visit per year*

*Estimates are for patients in year after initial diagnosis; rates drop by 13-29% in years following their initial diagnosis

Sources: Internal estimates based on market research and longitudinal analysis of Truven/Marketscan and Medicare claims data

Unmet Need

  • Strongly negative experience associated with adenosine in ED
  • Significant anxiety/fear of ablation
  • Patients indicate
    "significant impact" on QOL

Milestone Corporate Overview

17

Current US PSVT Market

Total annual US healthcare expenditures of ~$3B

  • Prevalence ~2M diagnosed PSVT patients

Current Management

Ablation ~10%

  • ~300K newly diagnosed per year
  • ~600K patients treated per year
  • >150K ED/hospital visits per year
  • ~80K ablations per year

No Rx

~25%

Chronic Therapy

~65%

Source: Sacks, N.C. et al; Prevalence of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) in the US in Patients Under 65 Years of Age; Abstract and Oral Presentation at the International Academy of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions 2018, 23rd World Congress on Heart Disease; Precision Xtract, Boston, MA, USA; and data-on-file from IBM Marketscan® Commercial Research Database (<65y) and the Medicare Limited Dataset (≥65y), with demographic, enrollment and claims data for commercially insured (Truven) and Medicare covered patients using PSVT code 427.0 or I47.1 for up to a 9-year interval between 2008 and 2016 inclusive.

Milestone Corporate Overview

18

Etripamil - Addressing Market Needs

Potential for high receptivity to the etripamil profile across stakeholders

Patients

Physicians (Cards, EPs, PCPs)

Payors

Future with Etripamil- a Better Treatment Option

  • Self-managementof acute episodes
  • Less need for chronic medications
  • Avoidance of 50-75% of ED visits/hospital admissions

• Better risk/reward profile

• Reduction in ED/hospital

• Expected to have

admissions

significant adoption in

• Deferral of ablation

unablated patients

• Improvement in patient

• Alternative to ablation

satisfaction

• Bridge to ablation

Cards = Cardiologists, EPs = Electrophysiologists, PCPs = Primary Care Physicians

Sources: Internal market research

Milestone Corporate Overview

19

PSVT Patient Management and Call Point Targeting

Majority of PSVT patients managed by CV specialists, leading

to commercial efficiencies

Clinical

Primary Care

Electro-

Cardiologists

Physicians

physiologists

% of PSVT patients managed

~60%

~30%

~10%

Long-term Use

Add to or Replace

Chronic Medications

Primary

Medium-term Use

Defer Ablation

Target

Secondary

Target

Short-term Use

Bridge to Ablation

  • Targeted sales force to reach majority of available opportunity
  • Significant overlap with most common CV portfolio call points

Source: Internal market research

Milestone Corporate Overview

20

Finances

  • Cash and equivalents of $136.5M (as of September 30, 2019)
    • IPO (May 2019) net proceeds of approx. $86M
  • Runway expected into Q3, 2021
    • Phase 3 pivotal efficacy trial (NODE-301) data
    • Significant progression of Phase 3 safety study (NODE-303)
    • Continued PSVT market development via publications, patient education and Medical Affairs initiatives
    • Phase 2 proof of concept endpoint in atrial fibrillation
  • 24.5M shares outstanding

Milestone Corporate Overview

21

Etripamil Development Plan

Phase 3

PSVT

Program

Pipeline

Expansion

(Phase 2)

2018

2019

2020

2021

NODE-301: Efficacy & Safety

Data

NODE-301B

NODE-302:Open-Label Extension

NODE-303:Open-Label Safety

Afib - RVR

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Afib-RVR = Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate

Milestone Corporate Overview

22

Milestone (Nasdaq: MIST) - Corporate Highlights

  • Phase 3 Cardiovascular Company with data read out anticipated in middle 1H, 2020
  • PSVT is a robust market represented by ~2M patients in US
  • Paradigm-changingapproach enabling patient self-management
  • Potentially first new drug therapy in PSVT in > 25 years
  • New Chemical Entity with proprietary IP protection until 2036
  • Pipeline opportunities beyond the lead indication
  • $95M Initial Public Offering - May 13, 2019
  • Cash & equivalents of $136.5M (Sept. 30, 2019) - expected runway into Q3, 2021

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

Milestone Corporate Overview

23

Thank you

Etripamil Phase 1 Pharmacology

PR Prolongation Used to Select Doses for Phase 2

20

18

(%)

16

Prolongation

14

12

Interval

10

8

PR

6

4

2

0

placebo

20

40

60

80

100

120

140

Etripamil Dose (mg)

Error bars indicate standard error of the mean

Target PR threshold

Milestone Corporate Overview

25

Phase 2 Mean Systolic Blood Pressure Effects

Etripamil 70 mg showed no drop in blood pressure

*

* *

*

*

*

*

*

*

1

2

1 Baseline is defined as the average of the 20-min and 10-minpre-dose measurements. 2 Time 0 is defined as the average of the measurements during supraventricular tachycardia between 5 and 0 min before study drug administration. *p < 0.05 versus baseline.

Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97

Milestone Corporate Overview

26

Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design

Objective: Superiority of etripamil over placebo in terminating PSVT events

in the outpatient setting

Entry Criteria

  • Documented diagnosis of PSVT
  • History of episodes of > 20 min.

Test Dose

  • 70 mg of etripamil in office
  • Assess safety & provide training

Randomization

  • Up to 500 patients
  • 2:1, etripamil 70 mg: Placebo
  • Portable cardiac monitor

SR = Sinus Rhythm; PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia;

Event Trial - 150 PSVT Events Needed

Patient protocol during event

  • Experience symptoms
  • Applies cardiac monitor
  • Attempts vagal maneuver
  • Administers study drug
  • Presses button on monitor (time stamp)

Primary endpoint

Area Under the Curve comparing time to conversion for PSVT adjudicated events;

>90% power, α=0.01

27

FDA Provided a Clear Regulatory Path for Etripamil in PSVT

NODE-301

Single pivotal efficacy study to support NDA submission

  • Once target of 150 adjudicated events reached, collection of blinded data from patients who have not experienced an event to continue as separate dataset called "NODE-301B"

NODE-303

Open-label global safety trial

  • Removed the in-office safety test dose that is currently required in the NODE-301 study

Population and Safety Database

  • Program enrolling broad patient population including elderly and those on concomitant medications (e.g. calcium channel blockers and beta blockers)
  • Total NDA safety data set of ≤ 1,500 unique patient events

Milestone Corporate Overview

28

Target Addressable Market for PSVT

Market research suggests TAM for PSVT of >800k patients

50%

Total Number of Episodes in the First 12 Months After Diagnosis

Percent of

40%

37%

Patients

30%

25%

20%

12%

11%

15%

10%

0%

<2 episodes

2 to 5 episodes

6 to 11 episodes 12 to 24 episodes

>25 episodes

Episode Frequency (n=256 US patients)

40% patients with multiple

65% patients on chronic

40% patients with

episodes >10min/yr*

medications for PSVT

≥1 ED visits for PSVT/yr*

TAM - Target Addressable Market

*Estimates are for patients in year after initial diagnosis; rates drop by 13-29%in years following their initial diagnosis Sources: Internal estimates based on market research

Milestone Corporate Overview

29

Disclaimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 16:04:07 UTC
