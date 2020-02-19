Milestone Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation 0 02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST Send by mail :

Disclaimers This Presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future clinical trials of etripamil, including our Phase 3 clinical trials of etripamil for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia ("PSVT"), and of our research and development programs and clinical pipeline; our plans to develop and commercialize etripamil and any future product candidates; the expected benefits of using etripamil to treat PSVT; our expectations regarding the potential market size and the rate and degree of market acceptance of etripamil and any future product candidates and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, etripamil and any future product candidates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our dependence on the success of our Phase 3 clinical trials of etripamil for PSVT, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, including the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment and completion of clinical trials, and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our annual and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 13, 2019. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise. This Presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Certain information contained in this Presentation and statements made orally during this Presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the Presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of the Company's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this Presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research. Milestone Corporate Overview 2 Milestone (Nasdaq: MIST) - Corporate Highlights Phase 3 Cardiovascular Company with data read out anticipated in middle 1H, 2020

PSVT is a robust market represented by ~2M patients in US

Paradigm-changing approach enabling patient self-management

approach enabling patient self-management Potentially first new drug therapy in PSVT in > 25 years

New Chemical Entity with proprietary IP protection until 2036

Pipeline opportunities beyond the lead indication

$95M Initial Public Offering - May 13, 2019

Cash & equivalents of $136.5M (Sept. 30, 2019) - expected runway into Q3, 2021 PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Milestone Corporate Overview 3 Management Team Joseph Oliveto Chief Executive Officer Amit Hasija Chief Financial Officer Francis Plat, MD Chief Medical Officer Lorenz Muller Chief Commercial Officer Milestone Corporate Overview 4 Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) AVNRT AVRT Short Circuit • PSVT is a rapid heart rate condition that starts and stops without warning Retrograde • Heart rates >200 bpm impulse- are not uncommon Fast pathway Slow pathway • Symptoms include PSVT episode frequency (per yr.) 37% 25% 15% 12% 11% <2 2 to 5 6 to 11 12 to 24 >25 episodes episodes episodes episodes episodes palpitations

sweating

chest pressure or pain, shortness of breath

sudden onset of fatigue

lightheadedness or dizziness

fainting or anxiety AVNRT = Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entrant Tachycardia AVRT = Atrioventricular Re-entrant Tachycardia bpm = beats per minute Sources: Internal estimates based on market research Milestone Corporate Overview 5 Current Standard of Care for PSVT Acute Chronic / preventive Current acute treatment options are invasive, inconvenient, anxiety-provoking and/or costly Chronic oral medication with modest efficacy and unpleasant side effects

4-7 episodes/year despite preventive medications

episodes/year despite preventive medications Catheter ablation

~80K ablations/year

Only ~10% of patients opt for ablation

IV adenosine or DC cardioversion in the ED

>150K ED visits/hospital admissions per year

Many patients endure episodes when they occur PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia DC = Direct Current ED = Emergency Department Sources: Internal estimates based on market research and longitudinal analysis of Truven/Marketscan and Medicare claims data; Page RL et al, 2015 ACC/AHA/HRS guideline for the management of adult patients with supraventricular tachycardia: executive summary: a report of the ACC/AHA Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. Circulation. 2016;133:e471-e505 Milestone Corporate Overview 6 A Paradigm-Changing Approach Opportunity to develop the first approved treatment to be used by patients whenever and wherever an episode of PSVT occurs Non-invasive Convenient Empowering Avoidance of ED visits/ hospital admissions

Less need for chronic medications

Alternative or bridge to ablation procedure PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Milestone Corporate Overview 7 Etripamil A paradigm-changing approach for treating PSVT Etripamil Class Novel CCB Potency (IC50) 11 nM Metabolism Rapid: Esterase-mediated Clinically-validated mechanism

mechanism Etripamil, Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs), terminate PSVT through AV node modulation

Rapid onset of action

Convenient patient self-administered nasal spray

self-administered nasal spray Short half-life AV = Atrio-ventricular Rapid onset (T max < 5 min)

< 5 min) Transient plasma levels (ng/ml) 240 220 200 Levels 180 140 160 140 mg Plasma 120 60 mg 14 mg 80 100 Etripamil 60 40 20 0 0 20 40 60 Minutes after Dose Error bars indicate standard error of the mean Milestone Corporate Overview 8 Etripamil Clinical Pipeline Pharmacology of L-type calcium channel blockers drives broad clinical utility Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 PSVT Rapid conversion to sinus rhythm Atrial Temporary control of Fibrillation rapid ventricular rate Angina Acute relief of angina symptoms Milestone Corporate Overview 9 Phase 2a/b Study Design Objectives: Demonstrate superiority of etripamil over placebo in terminating SVT and dose ranging trend analysis -5 min 0 min 15 min PSVT patients with scheduled cardiac ablation (EP lab) SVT Induced Placebo n=20 Etripamil 140mg n=21 Etripamil 105mg n=20 Etripamil 70mg n=23 Etripamil 35mg n=20 Endpoint: conversion to sinus rhythm within 15 minutes >80% power to show a 50% absolute difference vs. placebo EP = electrophysiology, SVT = supraventricular tachycardia, PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Milestone Corporate Overview 10 Phase 2 Primary Endpoint Etripamil three highest doses demonstrated 75-95% conversion rates which are statistically significant compared to placebo successfully at T=15min % patients converted 100% 87% 95% 75% 80% 65% 60% 40% 35% 20% 0% Placebo 35mg 70mg 105mg 140mg # patients converted at 15 min 7/20 13/20 20/23 15/20 20/21 p-value 0.1128 0.0006 0.0248 <.0001 Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97 Milestone Corporate Overview 11 Phase 2 Time to Conversion 70mg etripamil dose showed rapid time to conversion (median < 3 min) Cumulative Conversion Rate (%) 100 80 60 40 20 0 Etripamil 70mg vs. placebo p=0.0003* Etripamil 70mg Placebo Placebo Etripamil 35 mg Etripamil 70 mg Etripamil 105 mg Etripamil 140 mg 0 5 10 15 Time Since Study Drug Administration (min) *Hazard Ratio and 95% Confidence Intervals etripamil 70mg vs. placebo; 4.99 (2.09, 11.93) Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97 Milestone Corporate Overview 12 Phase 2 Mean Systolic Blood Pressure Effects Etripamil 70 mg showed no drop in blood pressure 1 2 1 Baseline is defined as the average of the 20-min and 10-minpre-dose measurements. 2 Time 0 is defined as the average of the measurements during supraventricular tachycardia between 5 and 0 min before study drug administration. *p < 0.05 versus baseline. Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97 Milestone Corporate Overview 13 Phase 2a/b Clinical Conclusions Etripamil at 70, 105 and 140 mg is significantly better than placebo in terminating PSVT

Median time to conversion <3 min with etripamil 70 mg

70 mg dose showed no mean blood pressure (BP) drop

Most frequent side effect was nasal irritation or nasal congestion; however these were transient

Etripamil 70 mg demonstrated the best efficacy/safety profile to take into Phase 3 Source: Adapted from Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97 Milestone Corporate Overview 14 Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design Objective: Superiority of etripamil over placebo in terminating PSVT events in the outpatient setting Randomization; up to 500 patients Test Dose Active drug while not in PSVT Documented diagnosis of PSVT History of longer episodes Event Driven Trial: only PSVT adjudicated events count for efficacy EpisodePSVT Placebo ~33% of events visitupFollow Etripamil 70mg ~67% of events Primary endpoint PSVT conversion to SR (adjudicated) N = 150 events; >90% power, α=0.01 SR = Sinus Rhythm; PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; Study randomization scheme 2:1 etripamil : placebo Milestone Corporate Overview 15 Etripamil PSVT Phase 3 Development Plan Primary Utility 2018 2019 2020 2021 Pivotal Efficacy & NODE-301 Data Safety Safety & Supportive NODE-301B Efficacy Safety NODE-302 Open-Label Extension Safety NODE-303 Open-Label Safety PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Milestone Corporate Overview 16 PSVT Patient Characteristics Age: teens to elderly

Gender: majority are female

Episode frequency and duration varies widely

Median 4-7 per year despite chronic medications Almost 40% of patients have at least 2 episodes/year >10 min*

Cardiovascular comorbidities in about half of patients

40% of patients have ≥ 1 ED visit per year* *Estimates are for patients in year after initial diagnosis; rates drop by 13-29% in years following their initial diagnosis Sources: Internal estimates based on market research and longitudinal analysis of Truven/Marketscan and Medicare claims data Unmet Need Strongly negative experience associated with adenosine in ED

Significant anxiety/fear of ablation

Patients indicate

" significant impact " on QOL Milestone Corporate Overview 17 Current US PSVT Market Total annual US healthcare expenditures of ~$3B Prevalence ~2M diagnosed PSVT patients Current Management Ablation ~10% ~300K newly diagnosed per year

~600K patients treated per year

>150K ED/hospital visits per year

~80K ablations per year No Rx ~25% Chronic Therapy ~65% Source: Sacks, N.C. et al; Prevalence of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) in the US in Patients Under 65 Years of Age; Abstract and Oral Presentation at the International Academy of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions 2018, 23rd World Congress on Heart Disease; Precision Xtract, Boston, MA, USA; and data-on-file from IBM Marketscan® Commercial Research Database (<65y) and the Medicare Limited Dataset (≥65y), with demographic, enrollment and claims data for commercially insured (Truven) and Medicare covered patients using PSVT code 427.0 or I47.1 for up to a 9-year interval between 2008 and 2016 inclusive. Milestone Corporate Overview 18 Etripamil - Addressing Market Needs Potential for high receptivity to the etripamil profile across stakeholders Patients Physicians (Cards, EPs, PCPs) Payors Future with Etripamil- a Better Treatment Option Self-management of acute episodes

of acute episodes Less need for chronic medications

Avoidance of 50-75% of ED visits/hospital admissions • Better risk/reward profile • Reduction in ED/hospital • Expected to have admissions significant adoption in • Deferral of ablation unablated patients • Improvement in patient • Alternative to ablation satisfaction • Bridge to ablation Cards = Cardiologists, EPs = Electrophysiologists, PCPs = Primary Care Physicians Sources: Internal market research Milestone Corporate Overview 19 PSVT Patient Management and Call Point Targeting Majority of PSVT patients managed by CV specialists, leading to commercial efficiencies Clinical Primary Care Electro- Cardiologists Physicians physiologists % of PSVT patients managed ~60% ~30% ~10% Long-term Use Add to or Replace Chronic Medications Primary Medium-term Use Defer Ablation Target Secondary Target Short-term Use Bridge to Ablation Targeted sales force to reach majority of available opportunity

Significant overlap with most common CV portfolio call points Source: Internal market research Milestone Corporate Overview 20 Finances Cash and equivalents of $136.5M (as of September 30, 2019)

IPO (May 2019) net proceeds of approx. $86M

Runway expected into Q3, 2021

Phase 3 pivotal efficacy trial (NODE-301) data Significant progression of Phase 3 safety study (NODE-303) Continued PSVT market development via publications, patient education and Medical Affairs initiatives Phase 2 proof of concept endpoint in atrial fibrillation

Phase 2 proof of concept endpoint in atrial fibrillation

24.5M shares outstanding Milestone Corporate Overview 21 Etripamil Development Plan Phase 3 PSVT Program Pipeline Expansion (Phase 2) 2018 2019 2020 2021 NODE-301: Efficacy & Safety Data NODE-301B NODE-302:Open-Label Extension NODE-303:Open-Label Safety Afib - RVR PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Afib-RVR = Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate Milestone Corporate Overview 22

PSVT is a robust market represented by ~2M patients in US

Paradigm-changing approach enabling patient self-management

approach enabling patient self-management Potentially first new drug therapy in PSVT in > 25 years

New Chemical Entity with proprietary IP protection until 2036

Pipeline opportunities beyond the lead indication

$95M Initial Public Offering - May 13, 2019

Cash & equivalents of $136.5M (Sept. 30, 2019) - expected runway into Q3, 2021 PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Milestone Corporate Overview 23 Thank you Etripamil Phase 1 Pharmacology PR Prolongation Used to Select Doses for Phase 2 20 18 (%) 16 Prolongation 14 12 Interval 10 8 PR 6 4 2 0 placebo 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 Etripamil Dose (mg) Error bars indicate standard error of the mean Target PR threshold Milestone Corporate Overview 25 Phase 2 Mean Systolic Blood Pressure Effects Etripamil 70 mg showed no drop in blood pressure * * * * * * * * * 1 2 1 Baseline is defined as the average of the 20-min and 10-minpre-dose measurements. 2 Time 0 is defined as the average of the measurements during supraventricular tachycardia between 5 and 0 min before study drug administration. *p < 0.05 versus baseline. Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97 Milestone Corporate Overview 26 Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design Objective: Superiority of etripamil over placebo in terminating PSVT events in the outpatient setting Entry Criteria Documented diagnosis of PSVT

History of episodes of > 20 min. Test Dose 70 mg of etripamil in office

Assess safety & provide training Randomization Up to 500 patients

2:1, etripamil 70 mg: Placebo

Portable cardiac monitor SR = Sinus Rhythm; PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; Event Trial - 150 PSVT Events Needed Patient protocol during event Experience symptoms

Applies cardiac monitor

Attempts vagal maneuver

Administers study drug

Presses button on monitor (time stamp) Primary endpoint Area Under the Curve comparing time to conversion for PSVT adjudicated events; >90% power, α=0.01 27 FDA Provided a Clear Regulatory Path for Etripamil in PSVT NODE-301 Single pivotal efficacy study to support NDA submission Once target of 150 adjudicated events reached, collection of blinded data from patients who have not experienced an event to continue as separate dataset called "NODE-301B" NODE-303 Open-label global safety trial Removed the in-office safety test dose that is currently required in the NODE-301 study Population and Safety Database Program enrolling broad patient population including elderly and those on concomitant medications (e.g. calcium channel blockers and beta blockers)

Total NDA safety data set of ≤ 1,500 unique patient events Milestone Corporate Overview 28 Target Addressable Market for PSVT Market research suggests TAM for PSVT of >800k patients 50% Total Number of Episodes in the First 12 Months After Diagnosis Percent of 40% 37% Patients 30% 25% 20% 12% 11% 15% 10% 0% <2 episodes 2 to 5 episodes 6 to 11 episodes 12 to 24 episodes >25 episodes Episode Frequency (n=256 US patients) 40% patients with multiple 65% patients on chronic 40% patients with episodes >10min/yr* medications for PSVT ≥1 ED visits for PSVT/yr* TAM - Target Addressable Market *Estimates are for patients in year after initial diagnosis; rates drop by 13-29%in years following their initial diagnosis Sources: Internal estimates based on market research Milestone Corporate Overview 29 Attachments Original document

