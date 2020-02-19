Milestone Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future clinical trials of etripamil, including our Phase 3 clinical trials of etripamil for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia ("PSVT"), and of our research and development programs and clinical pipeline; our plans to develop and commercialize etripamil and any future product candidates; the expected benefits of using etripamil to treat PSVT; our expectations regarding the potential market size and the rate and degree of market acceptance of etripamil and any future product candidates and the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business, etripamil and any future product candidates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our dependence on the success of our Phase 3 clinical trials of etripamil for PSVT, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, including the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment and completion of clinical trials, and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our annual and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 13, 2019. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise.
This Presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Certain information contained in this Presentation and statements made orally during this Presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the Presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of the Company's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this Presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.
Milestone Corporate Overview
2
Milestone (Nasdaq: MIST) - Corporate Highlights
Phase 3 Cardiovascular Company with data read out anticipated in middle 1H, 2020
PSVT is a robust market represented by ~2M patients in US
Etripamil three highest doses demonstrated 75-95% conversion rates which are
statistically significant compared to placebo
successfully
at T=15min
% patients
converted
100%
87%
95%
75%
80%
65%
60%
40%
35%
20%
0%
Placebo 35mg 70mg 105mg 140mg
# patients converted at 15 min
7/20
13/20
20/23
15/20
20/21
p-value
0.1128
0.0006
0.0248
<.0001
Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97
Milestone Corporate Overview
11
Phase 2 Time to Conversion
70mg etripamil dose showed rapid time to conversion (median < 3 min)
Cumulative Conversion Rate (%)
100
80
60
40
20
0
Etripamil 70mg vs. placebo p=0.0003*
Etripamil 70mg
Placebo
Placebo
Etripamil
35 mg
Etripamil 70 mg
Etripamil
105 mg
Etripamil 140 mg
0
5
10
15
Time Since Study Drug Administration (min)
*Hazard Ratio and 95% Confidence Intervals etripamil 70mg vs. placebo; 4.99 (2.09, 11.93)
Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97
Milestone Corporate Overview
12
Phase 2 Mean Systolic Blood Pressure Effects
Etripamil 70 mg showed no drop in blood pressure
1
2
1 Baseline is defined as the average of the 20-min and 10-minpre-dose measurements. 2 Time 0 is defined as the average of the measurements during supraventricular tachycardia between 5 and 0 min before study drug administration. *p < 0.05 versus baseline.
Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97
Milestone Corporate Overview
13
Phase 2a/b Clinical Conclusions
Etripamil at 70, 105 and 140 mg is significantly better than placebo in terminating PSVT
Median time to conversion <3 min with etripamil 70 mg
70 mg dose showed no mean blood pressure (BP) drop
Most frequent side effect was nasal irritation or nasal congestion; however these were transient
Etripamil 70 mg demonstrated the best efficacy/safety profile to take into Phase 3
Source: Adapted from Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97
Milestone Corporate Overview
14
Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design
Objective: Superiority of etripamil over placebo in terminating PSVT events
in the outpatient setting
Randomization;
up to 500 patients
Test Dose
Active drug while not in PSVT
Documented diagnosis of PSVT
History of longer episodes
Event Driven Trial: only PSVT adjudicated events count for efficacy
EpisodePSVT
Placebo ~33% of events
visitupFollow
Etripamil 70mg ~67% of events
Primary endpoint
PSVT conversion to SR (adjudicated)
N = 150 events; >90% power, α=0.01
SR = Sinus Rhythm; PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; Study randomization scheme 2:1 etripamil : placebo
Milestone Corporate Overview
15
Etripamil PSVT Phase 3 Development Plan
Primary Utility
2018
2019
2020
2021
Pivotal Efficacy &
NODE-301
Data
Safety
Safety & Supportive
NODE-301B
Efficacy
Safety
NODE-302
Open-Label Extension
Safety
NODE-303
Open-Label Safety
PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Milestone Corporate Overview
16
PSVT Patient Characteristics
Age: teens to elderly
Gender: majority are female
Episode frequency and duration varies widely
Median 4-7 per year despite chronic medications
Almost 40% of patients have at least 2 episodes/year >10 min*
Cardiovascular comorbidities in about half of patients
40% of patients have ≥ 1 ED visit per year*
*Estimates are for patients in year after initial diagnosis; rates drop by 13-29% in years following their initial diagnosis
Sources: Internal estimates based on market research and longitudinal analysis of Truven/Marketscan and Medicare claims data
Unmet Need
Strongly negative experience associated withadenosine in ED
Significant anxiety/fear ofablation
Patients indicate "significant impact" on QOL
Milestone Corporate Overview
17
Current US PSVT Market
Total annual US healthcare expenditures of ~$3B
Prevalence ~2M diagnosed PSVT patients
Current Management
Ablation ~10%
~300K newly diagnosed per year
~600K patients treated per year
>150K ED/hospital visits per year
~80K ablations per year
No Rx
~25%
Chronic Therapy
~65%
Source: Sacks, N.C. et al; Prevalence of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) in the US in Patients Under 65 Years of Age; Abstract and Oral Presentation at the International Academy of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions 2018, 23rd World Congress on Heart Disease; Precision Xtract, Boston, MA, USA; and data-on-file from IBM Marketscan® Commercial Research Database (<65y) and the Medicare Limited Dataset (≥65y), with demographic, enrollment and claims data for commercially insured (Truven) and Medicare covered patients using PSVT code 427.0 or I47.1 for up to a 9-year interval between 2008 and 2016 inclusive.
Milestone Corporate Overview
18
Etripamil - Addressing Market Needs
Potential for high receptivity to the etripamil profile across stakeholders
Patients
Physicians (Cards, EPs, PCPs)
Payors
Future with Etripamil- a Better Treatment Option
Self-managementof acute episodes
Less need for chronic medications
Avoidance of 50-75% of ED visits/hospital admissions
Potentially first new drug therapy in PSVT in > 25 years
New Chemical Entity with proprietary IP protection until 2036
Pipeline opportunities beyond the lead indication
$95M Initial Public Offering - May 13, 2019
Cash & equivalents of $136.5M (Sept. 30, 2019) - expected runway into Q3, 2021
PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Milestone Corporate Overview
23
Thank you
Etripamil Phase 1 Pharmacology
PR Prolongation Used to Select Doses for Phase 2
20
18
(%)
16
Prolongation
14
12
Interval
10
8
PR
6
4
2
0
placebo
20
40
60
80
100
120
140
Etripamil Dose (mg)
Error bars indicate standard error of the mean
Target PR threshold
Milestone Corporate Overview
25
Phase 2 Mean Systolic Blood Pressure Effects
Etripamil 70 mg showed no drop in blood pressure
*
* *
*
*
*
*
*
*
1
2
1 Baseline is defined as the average of the 20-min and 10-minpre-dose measurements. 2 Time 0 is defined as the average of the measurements during supraventricular tachycardia between 5 and 0 min before study drug administration. *p < 0.05 versus baseline.
Source: Stambler, B.S. et al.; Etripamil Nasal Spray for Rapid Conversion of Supraventricular Tachycardia to Sinus Rhythm; J Am Coll Cardiol. 2018;72(5):489-97
Milestone Corporate Overview
26
Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design
Objective: Superiority of etripamil over placebo in terminating PSVT events
in the outpatient setting
Entry Criteria
Documented diagnosis of PSVT
History of episodes of > 20 min.
Test Dose
70 mg of etripamil in office
Assess safety & provide training
Randomization
Up to 500 patients
2:1, etripamil 70 mg: Placebo
Portable cardiac monitor
SR = Sinus Rhythm; PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia;
Event Trial - 150 PSVT Events Needed
Patient protocol during event
Experience symptoms
Applies cardiac monitor
Attempts vagal maneuver
Administers study drug
Presses button on monitor (time stamp)
Primary endpoint
Area Under the Curve comparing time to conversion for PSVT adjudicated events;
>90% power, α=0.01
27
FDA Provided a Clear Regulatory Path for Etripamil in PSVT
NODE-301
Single pivotal efficacy study to support NDA submission
Once target of 150 adjudicated events reached, collection of blinded data from patients who have not experienced an event to continue as separate dataset called "NODE-301B"
NODE-303
Open-label global safety trial
Removed the in-office safety test dose that is currently required in the NODE-301 study
Population and Safety Database
Program enrolling broad patient population including elderly and those on concomitant medications (e.g. calcium channel blockers and beta blockers)
Total NDA safety data set of ≤ 1,500 unique patient events
Milestone Corporate Overview
28
Target Addressable Market for PSVT
Market research suggests TAM for PSVT of >800k patients
50%
Total Number of Episodes in the First 12 Months After Diagnosis
Percent of
40%
37%
Patients
30%
25%
20%
12%
11%
15%
10%
0%
<2 episodes
2 to 5 episodes
6 to 11 episodes 12 to 24 episodes
>25 episodes
Episode Frequency (n=256 US patients)
40% patients with multiple
65% patients on chronic
40% patients with
episodes >10min/yr*
medications for PSVT
≥1 ED visits for PSVT/yr*
TAM - Target Addressable Market
*Estimates are for patients in year after initial diagnosis; rates drop by13-29%in years following their initial diagnosis Sources: Internal estimates based on market research
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 16:04:07 UTC