Milestone Pharmaceuticals : NODE-301 Topline Data Presentation

03/23/2020 | 06:08pm EDT

NODE-301 Topline Data Conference Call

March 23, 2020

Disclaimers

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Milestone's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this Presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include statements regarding (i) the design, progress, timing, scope and results of clinical trials, (ii) potential interactions with regulators, and (iii) the possibility that data will support future development. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, including the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion and evaluation of clinical trials, and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others, as well as risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to COVID-19, and risks related the sufficiency of our capital resources and our ability to raise additional capital. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the caption "Risk Factors." Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of certain events or otherwise.

This Presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Certain information contained in this Presentation and statements made orally during this Presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the Presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of the Company's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this Presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

2

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks

  • Joseph Oliveto, Chief Executive Officer

Additional Q&A Participants

  • Amit Hasija, Chief Financial Officer
  • Lorenz Muller, Chief Commercial Officer
  • Jeff Nelson, Chief Operating Officer
  • Francis Plat, MD, Chief Medical Officer

3

Opportunity to Shift the Standard of Care out of the Acute-Care Setting for ~2 Million PSVT Patients

Current Acute

A Paradigm-

Treatment Options

Changing

for PSVT

Approach

Current acute treatment options are

Opportunity to develop the first approved

invasive, inconvenient, anxiety-provoking

treatment to be used by patients wherever

and/or costly

an episode occurs

• IV adenosine or DC cardioversion in the ED

• Avoidance of ED visits/ hospital admissions

• >150K ED visits/hospital admissions per year

• Less need for chronic medications

• >600k health care claims every year

• Alternative or bridge to ablation procedure

• Many patients endure episodes when they

occur

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia DC = Direct Current ED = Emergency Department

Sources: Internal estimates based on market research and longitudinal analysis of Truven/Marketscan and Medicare claims data; Page RL et al, 2015 ACC/AHA/HRS guideline for the management of

adult patients with supraventricular tachycardia: executive summary: a report of the ACC/AHA Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. Circulation. 2016;133:e471-e505

4

Overview

NODE-301top-line:

  • Missed its primary endpoint over 5 hours
  • Showed clinically meaningful efficacy during the first 45 minutes consistent with the known pharmacology of etripamil
  • Human factors had little impact on study execution or results
  • Demonstrated a positive safety profile showing etripamil was well tolerated in the at-home setting

Company continues to work with regulators to determine next steps

5

Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design

Objective: Superiority of etripamil over placebo in terminating PSVT events

in the outpatient setting

Randomized

Etr : Pbo (2:1)

(N=419, 97%)

Test Dose

Active drug while in SR

(N=431)

Documented diagnosis of PSVT

History of longer episodes

Patient dosed for suspected episode

Safety Dataset

(N=198, Etr=138, Pbo=60)

Adjudicated PSVT events

Efficacy Dataset

(N=156, 79%) Etr=107, Pbo=49)

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; SR = Sinus Rhythm; Etr = etripamil; Pbo = placebo

6

NODE-301 Primary Endpoint - Time to Conversion Analysis

NODE-301 study missed its primary endpoint over 5 hours, but showed early efficacy

% Patients Converted to SR

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Etripamil 70mg

Placebo

HR (95% CI) 1.086 (0.726, 1.623) p=0.1212

0

30

60

90

120

150

180

210

240

270

300

Number of subjects remaining to resolve their event

Time to Conversion (minutes)

Pbo

49

32

18

12

5

1

1

0

Etripamil

107

47

36

31

28

22

15

13

11

9

3

7

NODE-102 Pharmacological Study Results

Effective pharmacologic activity of etripamil occurs between 5 and 45 minutes

20

CI)

Change from Baseline (%, with 95%

15

PR Interval Prolongation

Etripamil 70mg

10

5

0

Placebo

-5

-10

0

10

20

30

40

50

Time (min)

10% PR Prolongation Threshold

8

NODE-301 Efficacy- Time to Conversion over 45 Minutes

to SR

70%

HR (95% CI) 1.668 (1.026, 2.712) p=0.02

60%

50%

Etripamil 70mg

% Converted

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Placebo

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

40

45

Time to Conversion (minutes)

9

NODE-301 Key Secondary Endpoints

Key secondary endpoints from NODE-301 support benefit of etripamil to patients and payers

TSQM-9 Global Satisfaction

TSQM-9 Effectiveness

With 95% CI bars

With 95% CI bars

100

Questionnaire

90

P=0.0069

P=0.0015

80

43.27

70

57.42

53.98

60

-9

50

35.37

TSQM

40

on

30

Score

20

10

0

Placebo (N=49)

Etripamil (N=104)

% of Patients Seeking Medical Intervention

50%

45%

40%

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Patients Seeking

Medical Intervention

P=0.1193

27%

15%

Placebo (N=49)

Etripamil (N=107)

10

NODE-301 Safety Analysis

Randomized Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (RTEAE)

Etripamil

Placebo

N=138

N=60

Subjects with any RTEAE

53

(38.4)

12

(20.0)

Maximum severity of RTEAE

Mild

45

(32.6)

10

(16.7)

Moderate

8

(5.8)

3

(3.3)

Severe

0

(0.0)

0

(0.0)

Subjects with any Serious Adverse Event (SAE)

0 (0.0)

1 (1.7)

Subjects with any SAE related to study drug

0

(0.0)

0

(0.0)

Subjects with any AE leading to death

0

(0.0)

0

(0.0)

Subjects with AE leading to study drug discontinued

0

(0.0)

0

(0.0)

RTEAE timing - up to 24 hours following double-blind study drug administration

11

NODE-301 Safety Analysis

Randomized Treatment Emergent Adverse Events

Etripamil (N=138)

Placebo (N=60)

Nasal discomfort

27

(19.6)

4 (6.7)

Nasal congestion

11 (8.0)

2 (3.3)

Epistaxis

9

(6.5)

0 (0.0)

Rhinorrhea

8

(5.8)

1 (1.7)

Throat irritation

7 (5.1)

1 (1.7)

Headache

4

(2.9)

0 (0.0)

Sneezing

3

(2.2)

0 (0.0)

Atrioventricular (AV) block first degree

2 (1.4)

0 (0.0)

Dysgeusia

2

(1.4)

1 (1.7)

Sinus congestion

1

(0.7)

2 (3.3)

Rhinalgia

1

(0.7)

1 (1.7)

Ventricular tachycardia

1

(0.7)

1 (1.7)

Lacrimation increased

1 (0.7)

1 (1.7)

Burning sensation

1

(0.7)

0 (0.0)

Presyncope

1

(0.7)

0 (0.0)

Migraine

1 (0.7)

0 (0.0)

12

Etripamil PSVT Phase 3 Development Plan

Primary Utility

2018

2019

2020

2021

Efficacy & Safety

NODE-301

Data

Efficacy & Safety

NODE-301B

Safety

NODE-302

Open-Label Extension

Safety

NODE-303

Open-Label Safety

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

13

Overview

NODE-301top-line:

  • Missed its primary endpoint over 5 hours
  • Showed clinically meaningful efficacy during the first 45 minutes consistent with the known pharmacology of etripamil
  • Human factors had little impact on study execution or results
  • Demonstrated a positive safety profile showing etripamil was well tolerated in the at-home setting

Company continues to work with regulators to determine next steps

14

Thank You

15

Kaplan-Meier Plot of Conversion up to Hour 5

Efficacy Population

HR (95% CI) 1.086 (0.726, 1.623)

p<0.1212 peto-peto

16

Disclaimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 22:07:10 UTC
