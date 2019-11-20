Milestone Scientific : Expands Distribution Agreement Globally with 3B Scientific

CompuFlo® Epidural Trainer now available for anesthesia education worldwide

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS) and 3B Scientific, the world's leading supplier of didactic material for medical education, today signed a global agreement expanding distribution of the CompuFlo® Epidural Trainer (CompuFlo Trainer). The companies previously announced an agreement to sell the CompuFlo Trainer in North, Central and select countries in South America.

'International interest in the CompuFlo Trainer was strong at its unveiling at Euroanesthesia 2019 and the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses meeting,' said Miles Sprott, Director of Global Sales, 3B Scientific. 'The expanded agreement allows 3B Scientific to capitalize on this momentum and gives more anesthesia instructors the ultimate solution to accelerate the epidural procedure's learning curve and trainee success.'

Studies show up to 90 patient epidural procedures may be necessary to reach basic clinical competency with traditional loss-of-resistance technique.1 Additionally, anesthesia residents trained using loss-of-resistance often have higher dural puncture incidence than experienced providers. An accidental dural puncture occurs when the needle punctures the dura, resulting in the leakage of cerebrospinal fluid and, most commonly, a post dural puncture headache (PDPH). A recent landmark study of more than 1 million labouring women is the first to definitively associate major neurologic complications with a PDPH diagnosis.

Women diagnosed with PDPH have significantly increased risk for cerebral venous thrombosis, subdural hematoma, bacterial meningitis and post partum depression. All of these conditions dramatically impact the mother's quality of life and can be expensive to treat. Researchers concluded it is paramount to identify interventions to reduce obstetric anesthesia complications.

The CompuFlo Trainer is an instructional instrument that uses Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology and objective intelligence to improve epidural placement by trainees. The instrument links trainee tactile feel with visual and audible confirmation of real-time pressure changes to verify the epidural space has been reached.

For the first time, instructors, who previously depended on student feedback of their tactile feel during a procedure, are now empowered to empirically monitor needle movement. The CompuFlo Trainer features a visual display of pressure and fluid, as well as a corresponding audible tone for more precise feedback and student guidance. Procedure documentation is also generated to enhance educational discussion and monitor skill development.

'Our agreement with 3B Scientific is a game changer for anesthesia training,' said Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific. 'Pairing 3B Scientific's advanced simulators like the Epidural and Spinal Injection Trainer P61 with CompuFlo's ability to measure pressure in real-time at the tip of a needle, removes the uncertainty and stress experienced by both trainees and instructors, and replaces it with an objective, collaborative training experience. Milestone Scientific's focus on the education market will position CompuFlo as a new standard of care with the next generation of anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists.'

The CompuFlo Trainer includes a suite of learning tools to improve epidural placement by trainees:

Skill Lab - 24/7 online access to instrument instruction, clinical literature and resources. Trainees can self-study in advance of CompuFlo Trainer use or refresh at any time.

Procedure Log - Subscription to a mobile-responsive tool that captures the results of epidural procedures. Ideal for lab groups to review performance and monitor skill development.

CompuFlo Epidural Trainer is for training purposes only and not intended for clinical use.

View the CompuFlo Trainer explainer video to learn more about trainee needs: https://youtu.be/7EJCa1OAjgk

1 D. J. Kopacz, J. M. Neal, and J. E. Pollock, 'The regional anesthesia 'learning curve.' What is the minimum number of epidural and spinal blocks to reach consistency?' Regional Anesthesia, vol. 21, no. 3, pp. 182-190, 1996.

About the 3B Scientific Group

3B Scientific was founded in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany and has grown to be the world's leading manufacturer of anatomical models and a global supplier of innovative and reliable medical simulators for basic, advanced and specialty skill training. Today, 3B Scientific is represented in over 100 countries worldwide with the mission to advance medical and healthcare delivery through the quality, breadth and global reach of relevant educational and simulation products. To learn more about 3B Scientific, visit: www.3bscientific.com

About Milestone Scientific Inc

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a medical device company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017. The forward looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020

SOURCE: Milestone Scientific, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/567380/Milestone-Scientific-Expands-Distribution-Agreement-Globally-with-3B-Scientific

Released November 20, 2019