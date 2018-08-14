Milestone Scientific Provides Business Update for the Second Quarter of 2018

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ending June 30, 2018.



Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, “We continue to focus on commercial efforts around the CompuFlo® Epidural system. During the second quarter we expanded our network to eight independent distributors covering key markets across the U.S., including the Pacific Northwest, Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, Northwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. We believe our rapid progress is due to our new decentralized sales strategy, whereby we are targeting independent distributors with existing physician and hospital relationships within their respective territories and clinical specialties.”

“Last month, we announced that the CompuFlo® Epidural System was featured in a prominent peer-reviewed scientific journal. The CompuFlo® Epidural System was selected to objectively measure and evaluate the integrity of a third-party epidural simulator. We believe this further illustrates that CompuFlo® is becoming accepted as best-in-class for its ability to measure tissue density and accurately identify the tip of the needle in real time.”

“We experienced some weakness within our dental division in the second quarter of 2018 due to advance purchases in both China and the U.S. late last year, as well as a manufacturing delay, which has since been resolved. Nevertheless, we did see an increase of approximately 66% in international dental revenue, excluding China, for the second quarter of 2018 versus the same period last year. We anticipate some continued lumpiness in the dental business quarter-to-quarter, due to the timing of orders, but overall, we anticipate our dental division will continue to generate steady growth and maintain solid margins.”

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $2.4 million versus $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2017. Domestic sales decreased by approximately $231,000 in 2018. The decrease in revenue was due in part to advanced purchases from Henry Schein in the fourth quarter of 2017, in anticipation of a planned price increase in 2018. Additionally, total revenues during the three months ended June 30, 2018 did not include sales to Milestone China, compared to approximately $356,000 in sales to Milestone China for the three months ended June 30, 2017. International dental revenue excluding China increased approximately $492,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.4 million or 58% of revenue versus $1.7 million or 65% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017. Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2018 was $(1.3) million, or $(0.04) per share, versus net loss applicable to common stockholders of $(1.5) million, or $(0.05) per share, for the comparable period in 2017.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $4.2 million versus $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2017. Domestic dental revenue decreased approximately $1.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017, of which, approximately $1 million was related to the advanced purchases from Henry Schein in the fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally, total revenues during the six months ended June 30, 2018 did not include sales to Milestone China, compared to approximately $1.4 million in sales to Milestone China for the six months ended June 30, 2017. International dental revenue excluding China increased approximately $407,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. Gross profit for the first six months of 2018 was $2.6 million or 63% of revenue versus $3.9 million or 63% of revenue in the first six months of 2017. Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the first six months of 2018 was $(3.2) million, or $(0.09) per share, versus net loss applicable to common stockholders of $(2.0) million, or $(0.06) per share, for the comparable period in 2017.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017. The forward looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 865,654 $ 2,636,956 Accounts receivable, net 1,840,145 1,535,513 Accounts receivable, from related party 2,817,990 1,725,450 Note receivable from financing transaction, current - 500,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 484,753 436,410 Deferred cost, related party 1,796,036 1,109,671 Inventories, net 2,310,330 3,379,209 Advances on contracts 861,782 697,192 Total current assets 10,976,690 12,020,401 Furniture, fixtures & equipment, net 105,529 141,760 Patents, net 2,320,392 2,789,748 Note receivable from financing transaction, noncurrent - 650,000 Other assets 26,878 26,878 Total assets 13,429,489 15,628,787 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,365,491 $ 853,859 Accounts payable, related party 1,352,802 1,109,442 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,937,571 2,287,908 Deferred profit, related party 636,126 751,500 Deferred revenue, related party 2,817,990 1,725,450 Total current liabilities 8,109,980 6,728,159 Deferred gain from financing transaction - 1,400,000 Total liabilities $ 8,109,980 $ 8,128,159 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Series A convertible preferred stock, par value $.001, authorized 5,000,000 shares, and 7,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 $ 7 $ 7 Common stock, par value $.001; authorized 50,000,000 shares; 33,660,970 shares issued, 1,912,503 shares to be issued and 33,627,637 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2018; 33,191,571 shares issued, 1,401,247 shares to be issued and 33,158,238 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2017; 35,571 34,593 Additional Paid in Capital 87,832,358 86,689,084 Accumulated deficit (81,784,998 ) (78,568,284 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares (911,516 ) (911,516 ) Total Milestone Scientific Inc. stockholders' equity 5,171,422 7,243,884 Noncontrolling interest 148,087 256,744 Total stockholders’ equity 5,319,509 7,500,628 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,429,489 $ 15,628,787





MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Product sales, net $ 2,428,498 $ 2,523,750 $ 4,234,103 $ 6,212,738 Cost of products sold 1,021,573 873,586 1,584,250 2,275,871 Gross profit 1,406,925 1,650,164 2,649,853 3,936,867 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,821,837 3,082,534 5,840,601 5,790,161 Research and development expenses 9,775 120,065 235,592 225,080 Total operating expenses 2,831,612 3,202,599 6,076,193 6,015,241 Loss from operations (1,424,687 ) (1,552,435 ) (3,426,340 ) (2,078,374 ) Other expenses (1,756 ) (1,024 ) (3,457 ) (1,763 ) Interest income 1,926 2,154 4,590 2,442 Loss before provision for income taxes and equity in net losses of equity investments (1,424,517 ) (1,551,305 ) (3,425,207 ) (2,077,695 ) Provision for income taxes (4,075 ) (4,664 ) (15,538 ) (11,865 ) Loss before equity in net losses of equity investments (1,428,592 ) (1,555,969 ) (3,440,745 ) (2,089,560 ) Earnings (Loss) on earnings from China Joint Venture 78,591 15,460 115,374 (28,941 ) Net loss (1,350,001 ) (1,540,509 ) (3,325,371 ) (2,118,501 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,994 61,684 108,657 134,808 Net loss attributable to Milestone Scientific Inc. $ (1,343,007 ) $ (1,478,825 ) $ (3,216,714 ) $ (1,983,693 ) Net loss per share applicable to common stockholders— Basic (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.09 ) (0.06 ) Diluted (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.09 ) (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding and to be issued— 35,297,906 32,399,997 34,939,306 32,122,482 Basic 35,297,906 32,399,997 34,939,306 32,122,482 Diluted





MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,325,371 ) $ (2,118,501 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 40,762 31,023 Amortization of patents 469,356 35,364 Stock compensation 170,901 237,858 Equity (income) loss on China joint venture (115,374 ) 28,941 Inventory reserve 290,349 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (304,632 ) (617,347 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable, related party (1,092,540 ) 2,358,200 Decrease in other receivables - 10,000 Decrease in inventories 778,530 104,348 Increase to in advances on contracts (164,590 ) (150,604 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets (48,343 ) (454,562 ) Increase in other assets - (9,523 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 511,632 (355,471 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, related party 243,360 (853,620 ) (Decrease) in deferred cost, related party (686,365 ) 438,925 (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and other payables 623,014 1,007,983 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue, related party 1,092,540 (645,400 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,516,771 ) (952,386 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of intangible assets (4,531 ) (39,199 ) Purchase of property and equipment - (3,349 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,531 ) (42,548 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds on Private Placement Offering - 150,836 Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 62,500 Proceeds (payments) financing transaction (250,000 ) 125,000 Net cash provided by financing activities (250,000 ) 338,336 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,771,302 ) (656,598 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,636,956 3,602,229 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 865,654 $ 2,945,631 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Shares issued to employees for bonuses $ 399,500 $ 194,885 Shares issued to consultants in lieu of cash payments $ 249,749 $ 422,249 Common stock issued for asset acquisition $ 286,602 $ - Sale of Milestone China share, financing transaction $ (1,400,000 ) $ 1,400,000

