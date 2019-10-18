Log in
Milestone Scientific : to Participate at the ANESTHESIOLOGY(R) 2019 Annual Meeting

10/18/2019 | 09:00am EDT

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will be participating at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2019 Annual Meeting being held on October 19th through October 23rd in Orlando, Florida.

The ANESTHESIOLOGY® Annual Meeting, hosted by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), unites more than 14,000 clinicians, thought leaders, and professionals from around the world.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

CONTACT:
David Waldman or Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: 212-671-1020

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE: Milestone Scientific, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/563464/Milestone-Scientific-to-Participate-at-the-ANESTHESIOLOGYR-2019-Annual-Meeting

Released October 18, 2019

Disclaimer

Milestone Scientific Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 12:59:02 UTC
