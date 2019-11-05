Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Floor  >  MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1       

MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Floor - 11/05
20.3 USD   +0.54%
07:27pMilk Prices Soar as Chinese Get a Taste for Dairy -- Update
DJ
05:45aSweet Cheeses! The Milk Road to China Is Driving Dairy Prices Higher
DJ
10/22Kenya launches first breast milk bank to help newborns
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Milk Prices Soar as Chinese Get a Taste for Dairy -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:27pm EST

By Lucy Craymer and Julie Wernau

Milk prices are climbing around the globe and have reached multiyear highs, driven in part by a surprising surge in demand from China.

Growth is slowing in the world's second-largest economy, but the country's citizens are consuming more dairy in the form of baked goods and beverages such as tea topped with cream and cheese.

Milk products traditionally haven't been a big part of Chinese cuisine, but people in China are drinking more milk, reaching for cream-laden desserts and incorporating cheese into everyday foods such as spring rolls and glutinous rice balls.

Wholesale prices of skim-milk powder, a common ingredient in commercially produced ice cream, chocolate, cakes and breads, have risen by 31%, 39% and 49% in the U.S., Europe and Oceania, respectively, in the past year. In November, the average price for the commodity across the three regions was $2,683 a metric ton, its highest average level since October 2014, according to data from the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Prices for whole-milk powder, meanwhile, are up about 14% from a year earlier.

They began climbing earlier, thanks to rising global consumption of foods that contain higher amounts of natural fat. Both types of milk powder are used in large quantities, and some food manufacturers use a combination of skim milk and edible oils to mimic the fat composition of whole milk.

The higher prices are good news for dairy farmers around the globe who have suffered through several years of low returns and milk gluts in some areas. In 2016, large quantities of excess milk were dumped in fields and other places in the U.S. following a drop in prices.

China is meeting much of its consumers' rising demand for dairy by stepping up purchases from abroad. The country was already a big buyer of milk powder for infant formula and other foods following several scandals involving tainted domestic milk. It imported roughly a third more skim-milk powder and cream in the eight months to Aug. 31, while whole-milk powder imports rose 23%, compared with the same period a year earlier, according to Chinese customs data. Chinese production was largely stable in the first half.

Some analysts have found the jump surprising because they had earlier cautioned that U.S.-China trade tensions and a backdrop of slowing growth in the country's economy could reduce demand for dairy.

In Beijing, at a posh dessert shop made to look like a laboratory, 31-year-old Alice Cheng sliced into a salted duck-egg yolk surrounded with thick cream. "I think it's nice with cream," she said.

Jason Peng, who is also 31, was in a supermarket this week buying several pouches of drinking yogurt. "I drink milk or yogurt everyday," he said, adding that he loves dairy products. Mr. Peng said his parents encouraged his milk-drinking habit when he was a child and told him it would help him grow taller.

The U.S. hasn't been a significant supplier of milk powder to China. Despite that, American dairy producers are benefiting from rising demand domestically as well as in other parts of Asia and higher wholesale prices in the world's two other major dairy-exporting regions. Dairy farms in Europe are also likely to produce less skim milk in 2020, which could create opportunities for U.S. farmers, said Alyssa Badger, director of global operations at HighGround Dairy, a Chicago-based trading and consulting firm.

Global milk production has been under some pressure this year due to dry conditions in Australia and Northern Europe. Higher feed costs have also helped damp output.

Meanwhile, a huge stockpile of skim-milk powder that the European Union started accumulating in 2015 to help farmers in the region has been sold off largely into domestic markets, China and countries in Africa and Asia, tightening global supplies.

New Zealand-based Fonterra Dairy Co-Operative Group, the world's largest dairy exporter, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of China's thirst for imported milk products. The country is one of its biggest customers. The company said in late October it is selling its skim milk powder at higher prices than European and U.S. dairy companies, and expects sales of whole-milk powder to increase.

So far, China's relatively higher rate of lactose intolerance hasn't been a major obstacle to the country's dairy consumption. According to the National Institutes of Health, adult lactose intolerance is most prevalent in people of East Asian descent, affecting as many as 70% to 100% of the people in some communities. That compares with a 5% rate among people of Northern European descent.

Han Xuezhen, a 26-year-old graduate student at Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, said she can't drink milk because she is lactose intolerant. But she said she can manage a little tea-flavored ice cream and has recently developed a taste for fried rice topped with cheese.

While she generally tries to avoid eating cold foods, "a little ice cream is OK, especially when the weather warms up," Ms. Han said.

Bingyan Wang contributed to this article.

Write to Lucy Craymer at Lucy.Craymer@wsj.com and Julie Wernau at Julie.Wernau@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 2.154 End-of-day quote.54.97%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.15% 20.27 End-of-day quote.45.99%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.18% 16.78 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 30.85 End-of-day quote.-33.51%
MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1 0.40% 20.3 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NETEASE -4.45% 294.04 Delayed Quote.30.74%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 115.225 End-of-day quote.27.44%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.08% 11.71 End-of-day quote.16.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CM
07:27pMilk Prices Soar as Chinese Get a Taste for Dairy -- Update
DJ
05:45aSweet Cheeses! The Milk Road to China Is Driving Dairy Prices Higher
DJ
10/22Kenya launches first breast milk bank to help newborns
RE
07/11Nintendo Aims to Milk Cash Cow By Introducing a Cheaper Switch -- WSJ
DJ
07/01Müller Milk & Ingredients to shut plant in Derbyshire
RE
05/06Milk Slump Creams Dean Foods -- WSJ
DJ
05/05Dean Foods Falters in More Concentrated Milk Market
DJ
02/19Hormel to Sell Muscle Milk Producer CytoSport to PepsiCo -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/19Hormel to Sell Muscle Milk Producer CytoSport to PepsiCo -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/19Hormel to Sell Muscle Milk Producer CytoSport to PepsiCo -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group