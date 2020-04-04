U.S. dairy farmers dump milk

It seems so wasteful, but some American dairy farmers are dumping milk like the 56,000 pounds produced by farm owner Mark Mueller in Northeast Wisconsin.

SOUNDBITE: MARK MUELLER, OWNER, MUELLER DAIRY FARM (ENGLISH) SAYING: "You put all that labor and work into the milk and you hate to see it go down the drain when you know that there's people starving in the world and in our country even. We hate to throw things away."

Despite strong demand for milk as consumers stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, dairy cooperatives that oversee marketing and shipping logistics are asking some farmers to dump milk.

Supply chain disruptions due to the outbreak are preventing farmers from getting their products to the markets. With schools and restaurants closed, milk processors have to shift to selling to retail grocers instead of wholesalers. That creates logistical and packaging challenges.

What's more, trucking companies are scrambling for drivers as some who fear the virus have stopped working. Overseas dairy markets have dried up. And it doesn't help that milk is highly perishable. Some farmers say they will be paid for the milk they dump, but payments for all coop members will take a hit from lost revenues.