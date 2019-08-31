Log in
Milkiland : publishes the results of the first half of 2019

08/31/2019
31.08.2019

Press Release

Kyiv, August 31, 2019 - Milkiland publishes the results of the first half of 2019

Milkiland released the Interim statement with the financial results of the Group for the six months ended 39 June 2019.

For the full text of the respective Report, please use the following link: http://www.milkiland.nl/upload/iblock/d62/Board-Report-MLK-H1-2019-final-for-publication.pdf

About Milkiland

Milkiland is diversified dairy producer operating in Russia, Ukraine and Poland, offering a wide range of dairy products such as fresh dairy, cheese and butter, to satisfy consumers in their everyday needs for healthy and tasty foods.

In Russia, the Group produces fresh dairy products at Moscow-based LLC 'Ostankino Milk Combine' and sells under 'Ostankinskoye' brand. Also, our cheese under international Dobryana brand is sold in most of Russian regions.

In Ukraine, the Group operates 10 plants and offers wide range of fresh dairy, cheese and butter under Dobryana and Kolyada brands.

In Poland, Milkiland controls Ostrowia cheese plant in the city of Ostrów Mazowiecka and sells its products locally under Ostrowia brand and for export under international Milkiland brand.

Milkiland exports dairy products from Ukraine to over 30 countries.

Shares of Milkiland N.V. - the Dutch holding company of the Group has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since December 6, 2010.

For additional information please contact:

Sergey Trifonov
Investor Relations Officer, Milkiland N.V.
tel. + 380 67 327 9838 mob.
e-mail: ir@milkiland.com

Disclaimer

Milkiland NV published this content on 31 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2019 18:16:03 UTC
