Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC

(MLC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Millennium pthorne Hotels : Cancellation of Listing and Directorate Changes

10/11/2019 | 02:56am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

For immediate release 11 October 2019

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc ('M&C')

Cancellation of Listing and Directorate Changes

Cancellation of listing

Further to the announcement made by M&C on 12 September 2019, M&C announces that, following the application by M&C, the Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled the listing of M&C's ordinary shares of 30 pence each (ISIN: GB0005622542) (the 'M&C Shares') on the premium segment of the Official List and the London Stock Exchange has cancelled the admission to trading of the M&C Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities (the 'De-listing'), in each case with effect from 8.00 a.m. (London time) today.

Directorate changes

M&C also wishes to confirm that as a result of the De-listing, the Offeree Independent Directors have now resigned from the M&C board as disclosed in the Offer Document.

Unless expressly defined in this announcement, terms defined in the offer document dated 15 August 2019 have the same meaning when used in this announcement.

Enquiries:

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc

Jonathon Grech, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Tel:+44 (0)20 7872 2444

Matthew Smallwood, Instinctif Partners Tel:+44 (0)20 7457 2020

LEI Number: 2138003EQ1O4LZ1JNH19

Disclaimer

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 06:55:06 UTC
