MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC

(MLC)
  Report  
Millennium pthorne Hotels : First Masterchef Restaurant Opens in Millennium Place Marina

06/13/2019 | 06:29am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

WORLD'S FIRST MASTERCHEF THE TV EXPERIENCE RESTAURANT TO

OPEN IN MILLENNIUM PLACE MARINA THIS APRIL

The restaurant will offer unique and wonderful dining experiences, one of the many things that

the new brand Millennium Place will provide

London (25 March 2019): The world's first MasterChef the TV Experience restaurant will make its debut at the new Millennium Place Marina Hotel in Dubai Marina this April.

The opening of the world's first MasterChef-branded restaurant will create amazing dining experiences, one of the many things that the new brand Millennium Place will be offering. A modern hotel concept with the tagline 'Find Your Happy Place', the brand will focus on making a difference to the guests' stay.

The launch of MasterChef the TV Experience also marks the opening of The First Group's newest hotel property, Millennium Place Marina, which is managed by The First Group's operating partner, Millennium Hotels & Resorts Middle East and Africa.

The restaurant will showcase a dynamic menu featuring popular original dishes conceived by the show's champions and finalists, from the 60 territories where the reality television series is produced. Acclaimed chef Margarita Vaamonde-Beggs will head the kitchen at Millennium Place Marina.

"We are honored to host the world's first MasterChef the TV experience restaurant based on the reality cooking show," commented Atef El Eskndarany, Director of Sales and Marketing for Millennium Place Marina. "It's an amazing and wonderful concept with guests having the chance to try and enjoy the winning dishes of global MasterChef contestants and champions. This memorable experience will definitely deliver a smile to the guest's face which is what the brand Millennium Place is all about."

"As a concept, MasterChef the TV Experience reflects our ambition to establish The First Group as one of the most innovative players in the industry, developing high-profile hospitality brands that are unlike anything else in the market," said Duncan Fraser-Smith, Vice President, TFG Food and Beverage at The First Group.

Guests arriving at the restaurant will instantly feel in familiar surroundings with its 'industrial' interior design, inspired by the recognizable setting of the TV series, complete with a dedicated bar. Food will be served on classic white 'casual' china with sturdy, yet lightweight, cutlery ensuring the focus remains firmly on food.

"Dining at MasterChef the TV Experience, will be an entirely immersive experience," said Fraser- Smith. "It will establish an emotional connection, through food, and nurture a passion for cooking at

all levels of expertise across all ages and cultures, which is vital in a cosmopolitan hub such as Dubai."

The 457-key,four-starupper-midscale Millennium Place Marina hotel is located within the bustling district of Dubai Marina, with easy access to The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence and nearby metro stations.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com

Media Enquiries

Mango PR

Lara Good | Alexandra Hirst

Lara.good@mangopr.com| Alexandra.hirst@mangopr.com

ENDS

ABOUT THE FIRST GROUP

The First Group is an international hotel and property development company, whose principals have built up their expertise and success in the global market over the last 30 years. The First Group management team draws from strong and diverse backgrounds in the fields of global property, finance, acquisition, marketing and product development. Its expert eye for emerging property market potential and prestigious partnerships with industry leaders means that their clients can enjoy secure and attractive returns from one of the world's most vibrant hotel markets. For more details visit www.thefirstgroup.com.

ABOUT TFG F&B

The First Group's F&B division is committed to delivering exceptional and original dining experiences with soul. The firm specializes in creating unique lifestyle-driven F&B concepts with a strong emphasis on quality and affordability. Its rapidly growing portfolio of restaurants, cafes and bars features a dynamic mix of original brands and recognized international franchises.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

Millennium Hotels & Resorts plc is a dynamic, global hotel company, which owns, asset manages and/or operates over 130 hotels worldwide. With almost 40,000 rooms worldwide, the company is present on all continents with a portfolio of brands which serve different market segments, representing quality and value in every class.

From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighboring destinations and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing regional hotel management companies in the Middle East & Africa. Along the way, the company has cultivated partnerships with reputable and respected owners. Millennium Hotels & Resorts currently operates 40 hotels, has 14 hotels due to open within the year and 35 hotels in the pipeline across the region.

Disclaimer

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:28:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 049 M
EBIT 2019 152 M
Net income 2019 129 M
Debt 2019 744 M
Yield 2019 0,98%
P/E ratio 2019 22,94
P/E ratio 2020 21,90
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Capitalization 2 192 M
Chart MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC
Duration : Period :
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target -26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kian Seng Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Chief of Staff
Leng Beng Kwek Non-Executive Chairman
Bhupesh Yadav Group Chief Operating Officer
Kok-Kee Chong Chief Financial Officer
Howard Wu Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC45.45%2 008
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL22.24%41 410
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC30.01%25 739
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC22.49%11 586
ACCOR-7.79%10 396
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)10.16%8 942
