Millennium pthorne Hotels : First Masterchef Restaurant Opens in Millennium Place Marina

London (25 March 2019): The world's first MasterChef the TV Experience restaurant will make its debut at the new Millennium Place Marina Hotel in Dubai Marina this April.
The opening of the world's first MasterChef-branded restaurant will create amazing dining experiences, one of the many things that the new brand Millennium Place will be offering. A modern hotel concept with the tagline 'Find Your Happy Place', the brand will focus on making a difference to the guests' stay.
The launch of MasterChef the TV Experience also marks the opening of The First Group's newest hotel property, Millennium Place Marina, which is managed by The First Group's operating partner, Millennium Hotels & Resorts Middle East and Africa.
The restaurant will showcase a dynamic menu featuring popular original dishes conceived by the show's champions and finalists, from the 60 territories where the reality television series is produced. Acclaimed chef Margarita Vaamonde-Beggs will head the kitchen at Millennium Place Marina.
"We are honored to host the world's first MasterChef the TV experience restaurant based on the reality cooking show," commented Atef El Eskndarany, Director of Sales and Marketing for Millennium Place Marina. "It's an amazing and wonderful concept with guests having the chance to try and enjoy the winning dishes of global MasterChef contestants and champions. This memorable experience will definitely deliver a smile to the guest's face which is what the brand Millennium Place is all about."
"As a concept, MasterChef the TV Experience reflects our ambition to establish The First Group as one of the most innovative players in the industry, developing high-profile hospitality brands that are unlike anything else in the market," said Duncan Fraser-Smith, Vice President, TFG Food and Beverage at The First Group.
Guests arriving at the restaurant will instantly feel in familiar surroundings with its 'industrial' interior design, inspired by the recognizable setting of the TV series, complete with a dedicated bar. Food will be served on classic white 'casual' china with sturdy, yet lightweight, cutlery ensuring the focus remains firmly on food.
"Dining at MasterChef the TV Experience, will be an entirely immersive experience," said Fraser- Smith. "It will establish an emotional connection, through food, and nurture a passion for cooking at
all levels of expertise across all ages and cultures, which is vital in a cosmopolitan hub such as Dubai."
The 457-key,four-starupper-midscale Millennium Place Marina hotel is located within the bustling district of Dubai Marina, with easy access to The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence and nearby metro stations.
For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com
