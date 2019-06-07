Log in
MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC

(MLC)
Millennium pthorne Hotels : Shares Rise on Takeover Offer From City Developments

06/07/2019

By Oliver Griffin

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC (MLC.LN) shares soared Friday after City Developments Ltd. (CDEVY) offered to buy the shares it doesn't own in a recommended cash deal that values it at 2.23 billion pounds ($2.82 billion).

City Developments' wholly owned subsidiary, Agapier Investments Ltd., made a final offer to buy the 43.6% of Millennium & Copthorne shares not owned by City Developments or its subsidiaries at a price of 685 pence each.

This isn't the first attempt by Singapore-listed City Developments to take Millennium & Copthorne private. In December 2017, the City Developments--through Agapier Investments--agreed to buy the hotel operator at 552.50 pence a share. This subsequently lapsed in January 2018 after they failed to get the required level of acceptances.

The directors of Millennium & Copthorne consider the terms of the final offer to be fair and intend to unanimously recommend that shareholders accept the deal.

Sherman Kwek, group chief executive of City Developments, said: "Taking Millennium & Copthorne private is in line with City Development's strong focus on boosting recurring income and enhancing under-performing assets."

City Developments has been a highly supportive shareholder since Millennium & Copthorne's initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in 1996.

Mr. Kwek said his company was pleased to have garnered the support of the hotel operator's independent directors and key minority shareholders.

Upon the final offer becoming or being declared wholly unconditional, Millennium & Copthorne will apply for delisting from the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Shares closed up 35% at 675 pence each.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

