Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Miller Industries, Inc.    MLR

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miller Industries : Announces Election Of Deborah Whitmire To Board Of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) (the "Company") today announced that Deborah Whitmire, the Company's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective February 10, 2020. Ms. Whitmire was elected to the Board at the same time as Leigh Walton, a partner at the law firm of Bass, Berry & Sims PLC. With Ms. Whitmire's election, the Board has been expanded to seven directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Whitmire to our Board of Directors.  Debbie has provided invaluable expertise and leadership as a seasoned member of our executive team and we are confident that she will be a significant asset to the Board," said William G. Miller, executive Chairman of the Board. "The addition of Debbie to our Board reflects our focus on diversity and our commitment to advancing the Company's strategy."

Ms. Whitmire has been employed by the Company since 1996. She has served as the Company's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since January 2017, after serving as the Company's Vice President and Corporate Controller from January 2014 to December 2016. Prior to that time, she served in various finance and accounting positions with Miller Industries Towing Equipment Inc. from March 2005 to January 2014.  Ms. Whitmire earned a B.S. in accounting from WGU Tennessee and an A.S. in Accounting Technology from Chattanooga State Community College.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miller-industries-announces-election-of-deborah-whitmire-to-board-of-directors-301001198.html

SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:14aMILLER INDUSTRIES INC /TN/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
08:01aMILLER INDUSTRIES : Announces Election Of Deborah Whitmire To Board Of Directors
PR
2019MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019MILLER INDUSTRIES : TN/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
2019MILLER INDUSTRIES INC /TN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
2019MILLER INDUSTRIES : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
PR
2019MILLER INDUSTRIES : Exclusive Masterack® System for Century® Heavy-Duty Wreckers
PU
2019MILLER INDUSTRIES : Announces Webcast
PR
2019MILLER INDUSTRIES : The World's Largest Rotator
PU
2019MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group