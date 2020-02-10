Log in
Miller Industries : Lubricating Your Century® Heavy-Duty Wrecker

02/10/2020 | 02:58pm EST

Lubricating mechanical components is a vital step toward maintaining your wrecker. In this video we demonstrate how to lubricate the Century® line of Heavy-Duty Integrated Wreckers. The Century® wrecker models covered in this video are the 4024, 5130, 5230, 7035, 9055, and 9055XL.

You should always reference your owner's or maintenance manual for the exact steps required to service your specific model of wrecker. This being said, it is generally required to lubricate your wrecker at least once every month. More frequent lubrication may be required for certain components and dependent on weather or environmental conditions and the usage rate of your equipment.

The specific type of grease we recommend to use when lubricating your wrecker components is a lithium-based high pressure grease. This specific type of grease is rated for the extreme forces placed on the equipment, and it helps to protect the moving parts during towing and recoveries operations.

Below are links to related heavy-duty lubrication videos:

For more information on maintaining your wrecker, please see our other maintenance videos here. You can also contact your local Miller Industries Distributor for questions, scheduling maintenance, or to purchase a new wrecker, rotator, or car carrier.

Disclaimer

Miller Industries Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 19:57:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
William G. Miller President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey I. Badgley Co-Chief Executive Officer
William G. Miller Chairman
Deborah L. Whitmire Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Josias W. Reyneke Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.-8.13%395
DENSO CORPORATION-8.67%32 665
CUMMINS INC.-10.15%25 132
CONTINENTAL AG-8.24%22 732
APTIV-8.26%22 384
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 824
