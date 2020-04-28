Miller Industries : Vulcan V-70 Key Features

In this video we take an in-depth look at the Vulcan® V-70 integrated wrecker.

This heavy-duty integrated wrecker from Miller Industries provides superior weight forward design while also giving you an array of features like increased underlift tilt power and a versatile under-boom mounted 3rd recovery winch.

We show you these features and more with a detailed review of the truck chassis components that make our heavy-duty units successful.

Visit our Vulcan V-70 page for more information. Check out this page if your looking for other heavy-duty wreckers. For availability and additional information, please contact your local Miller Industries Distributor.