Miller Industries : Vulcan V-70 Key Features

In this video we take an in-depth look at the Vulcan® V-70 integrated wrecker.
This heavy-duty integrated wrecker from Miller Industries provides superior weight forward design while also giving you an array of features like increased underlift tilt power and a versatile under-boom mounted 3rd recovery winch.
We show you these features and more with a detailed review of the truck chassis components that make our heavy-duty units successful.
Visit our Vulcan V-70 page for more information. Check out this page if your looking for other heavy-duty wreckers. For availability and additional information, please contact your local Miller Industries Distributor.
