MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MLR)
News 
News

Miller Industries : Vulcan V-70 Key Features

04/28/2020

In this video we take an in-depth look at the Vulcan® V-70 integrated wrecker.

This heavy-duty integrated wrecker from Miller Industries provides superior weight forward design while also giving you an array of features like increased underlift tilt power and a versatile under-boom mounted 3rd recovery winch.

We show you these features and more with a detailed review of the truck chassis components that make our heavy-duty units successful.

Visit our Vulcan V-70 page for more information. Check out this page if your looking for other heavy-duty wreckers. For availability and additional information, please contact your local Miller Industries Distributor.

Disclaimer

Miller Industries Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 23:32:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William G. Miller President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey I. Badgley Co-Chief Executive Officer
William G. Miller Chairman
Deborah L. Whitmire CFO, Treasurer, Director & Executive VP
Josias W. Reyneke Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.-23.51%324
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.1.62%3 690
PLASTIC OMNIUM-36.10%2 520
LINAMAR CORPORATION-37.88%1 401
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-2.06%775
UNIPRES CORPORATION0.22%385
