Millicom to sell its Chad business to Maroc Telecom

03/14/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

Luxembourg, 14 March, 2019 – Millicom announced today that it has signed an agreement for the sale of its entire operations in Chad to Maroc Telecom. The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the Chadian authorities.

The sale of Tigo Chad, the leading provider of digital services in the country, is in line with Millicom’s stated objective of increasing its focus on Latin America.

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the Group as a whole.

-END-


For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 305 476 7352

press@millicom.com		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 305 445 4156  investors@millicom.com

 

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44 20 3249 2460   investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing highspeed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular SA is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Maroc Telecom

Maroc Telecom is a full-service telecommunications operator in Morocco and the leader in all of its Fixed-Line, Mobile and Internet business sectors. It has expanded internationally and currently operates in ten African countries. Maroc Telecom is listed on both the Casablanca and Paris exchanges, and its majority shareholders are the Société de Participation dans les télécommunications (SPT*) (53%) and the Kingdom of Morocco (30%).
*SPT is a company incorporated under Moroccan law and controlled by Etisalat.

Contacts:
Press: relations.presse@iam.ma
Investors: relations.investisseurs@iam.ma

Attachment

Logo TIGO MIC Blue.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 568 M
EBIT 2019 1 113 M
Net income 2019 310 M
Debt 2019 5 087 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 24,14
P/E ratio 2020 14,46
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Capitalization 5 665 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 72,2 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauricio Ramos Chief Executive Officer
José Antonio Ríos Garcia Chairman
Timothy Lincoln Pennington Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Xavier Charles Rocoplan Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
Tomas Eliasson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA (USA)-3.96%5 665
AT&T6.10%220 577
CHINA MOBILE LTD.14.57%219 918
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP54.10%105 079
NTT DOCOMO INC2.79%74 186
T-MOBILE US13.58%61 429
