Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S A : announces transfer of share holding of Snow Petrel

10/01/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

Press Release

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A

CNPJ/MF: 27.093.558/0001-15

NIRE: 33.3.00289.74-7

Publicly-Held Company

Mills announces transfer of share holding of Snow Petrel

Rio de Janeiro, October 1st, 2019 - Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Mills"

or "Company") informs its shareholders and the Market in general, pursuant to the provisionsB3:MILS3of article 12 of CVM Rule number 358/2002, that the Company received a letter informing that, due to the liquidation of Snow Petrel S.L., the common shares of its property

issued by Mills, representative of 9.40% (nine point forty percent) of Mills' share capital had been fully transferred to its only shareholder Snow Petrel, LLC, a company established in accordance with the Laws of Delaware, United States of America, with headquarters at 251, Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, Delaware 19808, United States of America, registered under the General Taxpayers' Registry number 33.716.360/0001-43.

Snow Petrel S.L. is part of Mills' Shareholders' Agreement celebrated in February 28 2014, as amended, of the Shareholders' Agreement celebrated in April 7 2016, as amended, and the Shareholders' Agreement celebrated in May 10, 2019. Due to the transfer of share holding mentioned above, Snow Petrel, LLC will succeed Snow Petrel S.L. in all rights and obligations made under the contract referred.

Snow Petrel, LLC currently does not have any other rights on the shares issued by the Company, such as subscription bonus issued by Mills, subscription rights of shares issued by Mills or share purchase options issued by Mills and clarify, in addition, that the referred operation does not result in any alteration of the Company's ownership structure.

Snow Petrel, LLC will be represented in Brazil, for the purpose of article 119 of Law nº 6.404/76, by Mr. Andres Cristian Nacht, registered under the Individual Taxpayer of Ministry of Economics number 098.921.337-49, which was also representative of Snow Petrel S.L. for the same purposes.

Rio de Janeiro, October 1st, 2019.

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

CFO and IR Officer

Disclaimer

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia SA published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 21:32:08 UTC
