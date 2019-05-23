Mills Estruturas Servicos : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase

MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.
CNPJ/MF Nº 27.093.558/0001-15
NIRE 33.3.0028974-7
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Mills Announces Capital Increase resulting from the exercise of the stock option plan issued by the Company
Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Company"), for the purposes of Appendix 30- XXXII of ICVM 480 of CVM Instruction 481/09, provides the information regarding the capital increase approved by the Company's Board of Directors in the meeting held on May 20th, 2019, as follows:
1. Date of the Shareholders´meeting in which the stock option plan was approved
The Company's General Meeting of Shareholders approved the Stock Option Grant Plan on April 28 th, 2016. The Board of Directors approved the Stock Option Program on May 31, 2016.
2. Valor do aumento de capital e do novo capital social
The capital stock will be increased in the amount R$643,135.00 (six hundred thousand and one hundred and thirty five reais until June 10th, 2019.
Consequently, the Company's capital stock will increase from R$1,088,723,697.39 (one billion, eighty eight million, seven hundred and twenty three thousand, six hundred and nighty seven reais and thirty nine cents), to R$ 1,089,366,832.39 (one billion, eighty nine million, three hundred and sixty six thousand, eight hundred and thirty two reais and thirty nine cents).
3. Number of shares issued of each type and class
It will be issued 219,500 (two hundred and nineteen thousand and five hundred new nominative common shares, with no par value, which will participate in equal conditions of all the benefits, including dividends and eventual capital remuneration that may be distributed by the Company.
4. Issuance price of the new shares
The Company estimates that the new common shares will be issued at the R$2.93 (two reais and ninety cents) per share.
5. Price of each type and class of the issuer´s shares in the markets in which they are traded
1
a) minimum, average and maximum price in each year for the last three (3) years:
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum
|
2.25
|
|
3.27
|
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
4.09
|
|
4.07
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum
|
6.35
|
|
5.24
|
|
4.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
minimum, average and maximum price in each quarter of the year for the last two (2)
|
years:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q17
|
|
3Q17
|
|
4Q17
|
|
1Q18
|
|
2Q18
|
|
3Q18
|
|
4Q18
|
1Q19
|
|
Minimum
|
3.27
|
|
3.62
|
|
3.95
|
|
3.15
|
|
1.95
|
|
1.70
|
|
1.79
|
4.25
|
|
Average
|
3.68
|
|
4.17
|
|
4.35
|
|
3.89
|
|
2.94
|
|
2.14
|
|
3.03
|
5.19
|
|
Maximum
|
4.07
|
|
5.24
|
|
4.96
|
|
4.65
|
|
3.77
|
|
2.52
|
|
4.28
|
5.90
|
|
c) minimum, average and maximum price in each month for the last six (6) months:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nov/18
|
|
dez/18
|
|
jan/19
|
|
fev/19
|
|
mar/19
|
|
abr/19
|
|
|
|
|
Mínima
|
|
2.89
|
|
3.18
|
|
4.25
|
|
5.25
|
|
4.80
|
|
4.39
|
|
|
|
|
Média
|
|
|
3.14
|
|
3.56
|
|
5.04
|
|
5.42
|
|
5.10
|
|
4.68
|
|
|
|
|
Máxima
|
|
3.42
|
|
4.28
|
|
5.90
|
|
5.76
|
|
5.29
|
|
4.90
|
|
|
|
d) average price for the last ninety (90) days:
R$4.95 - from February 19, 2019 until May 20, 2019.
Rio de Janeiro, May 20 2019.
James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro
CFO and IRO
2