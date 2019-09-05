Mills Estruturas Servicos : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase

MILLS ESTRUTURAS E SERVIÇOS DE ENGENHARIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF Nº 27.093.558/0001-15

NIRE 33.3.0028974-7

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Mills Announces Capital Increase resulting from the exercise of the stock option plan issued by the Company

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Company"), for the purposes of Appendix 30- XXXII of ICVM 480 of CVM Instruction 481/09, provides the information regarding the capital increase approved by the Company's Board of Directors in the meeting held on May 20th, 2019, as follows:

1. Date of the Shareholders´meeting in which the stock option plan was approved

The Company's General Meeting of Shareholders approved the Stock Option Grant Plan on April 28 th, 2016. The Board of Directors approved the Stock Option Program on May 31, 2016.

2. Value of the capital increase and the new capital stock

The capital stock will be increased in the amount R$12,495.00 (twelve thousand four hundred and ninety five reais until November 10th, 2019.

Consequently, the Company's capital stock will increase from $ 1,089,366,832.39 (one billion, eighty nine million, three hundred and sixty six thousand, eight hundred and thirty two reais and thirty nine cents), to R$ 1,089,379,327.39 (one billion, eighty nine million, three hundred and seventy nine thousand, three hundred and twenty seven reais and thirty nine cents).

3. Number of shares issued of each type and class

It will be issued 4,250 (four Thousand two hundred and fifty) new nominative common shares, with no par value, which will participate in equal conditions of all the benefits, including dividends and eventual capital remuneration that may be distributed by the Company.

4. Issuance price of the new shares

The Company estimates that the new common shares will be issued at the R$2.94 (two reais and ninety four cents) per share.

5. Price of each type and class of the issuer´s shares in the markets in which they are traded

a) minimum, average and maximum price in each year for the last three (3) years:

