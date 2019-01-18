Mills Estruturas Servicos : Notice to the market

Notice to the Market
B3: MILS3
Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A
CNPJ/MF: 27.093.558/0001-15
NIRE: 33.3.00289.74-7
Public-Held Company
Rio de Janeiro, January 18th, 2019.
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (São Paulo Stock Exchange) ("B3")
To: Ms. Ana Lúcia da Costa Pereira
Superintendency of Company Monitoring and Offers of Variable Income Securities
With copy to the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (CVM)
To: Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendency of Corporate Relations
Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendency of Market and Intermediary Relations
Ref: Atypical Share Fluctuations- REPLY TO THE OFFICIAL LETTER Nº 32/2019-SAE.
Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A., a public-held company with registered office in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro, Estrada do Guerenguê, nº 1.381, Taquara, Jacarepaguá, written under the brazilian taxpayer number nº 27.093.558/0001-15 ("Mills" or "Company"), in attention to the official letter 32/2019-SAE, dated of January 17th, 2019 ("Letter"), hereby submit the requested clarifications by B3 regarding the registered share fluctuations with the shares issued by the Company up to the date of the Letter.
January 17th, 2019
32/2019-SAE
Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A.
To: Mr. James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro Investor Relations Officer
Ref.: Atypical Share Fluctuations
Dear Sir,
In view of the latest registered share fluctuations with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as listed below, we request to be informed, until January 18th, 2019, if there is any fact of your knowledge that can justify these fluctuations.
|
Commom Shares
|
Prices (in R$ per share)
|
Date
|
Opening
|
Minimum
|
Maximum
|
Average
|
Closing
|
Fluctuations.
%
|
No. trades
|
Amount
|
Volume (R$)
|
01/04/2019
|
4,25
|
4,25
|
4,38
|
4,33
|
4,31
|
1,17
|
665
|
964.800
|
4.181.225,00
|
01/07/2019
|
4,35
|
4,30
|
4,50
|
4,40
|
4,49
|
4,17
|
1.802
|
1.033.100
|
4.546.738,00
|
01/08/2019
|
4,50
|
4,41
|
4,53
|
4,46
|
4,42
|
-1,55
|
715
|
351.000
|
1.565.299,00
|
01/09/2019
|
4,45
|
4,43
|
4,52
|
4,47
|
4,44
|
0,45
|
618
|
258.300
|
1.154.565,00
|
01/10/2019
|
4,42
|
4,36
|
4,49
|
4,43
|
4,42
|
-0,45
|
1.416
|
650.500
|
2.883.579,00
|
01/11/2019
|
4,42
|
4,32
|
4,48
|
4,41
|
4,39
|
-0,67
|
1.293
|
392.000
|
1.729.429,00
|
01/14/2019
|
4,38
|
4,32
|
4,57
|
4,46
|
4,54
|
3,41
|
1.266
|
738.300
|
3.292.046,00
|
01/15/2019
|
4,61
|
4,61
|
4,92
|
4,74
|
4,90
|
7,92
|
4.830
|
3.251.200
|
15.421.271,00
|
01/16/2019
|
4,86
|
4,82
|
5,55
|
5,26
|
5,55
|
13,26
|
6.682
|
2.769.500
|
14.555.363,00
|
01/17/2019*
|
5,70
|
5,65
|
6,10
|
5,84
|
6,10
|
9,90
|
604
|
590.400
|
3.454.306,00
* Updated as of 10:17 a.m.
As informed on the Material Fact published on December 21st, 2018, the Company entered into an incorporation agreement whereby the terms and conditions for a business combination between Mills and Solaris Equipamentos e Serviços S.A. ("Transaction") were established. In addition, as informed in such Material Fact, the conclusion of the Transaction depends on the verification of certain precedent conditions and the parties involved are working to fulfill them.
Among the aforementioned precedent conditions is the approval of the Transaction by the holders of Non-Stock Convertible in Second Issue Shares Debentures - Second Series and of the Non-Stock Convertible in Third Issue Shares Debentures - Single Series ("Debenture Holders"). Therefore Company initiated, on January 14th, 2019, the process of requesting the waiver of the Transaction and on the same date the Company disclosed on the CVM's website and on the Company's website, "Presentation to Debenture Holders Mills "and a Notice to the Market about their availability.
Mills considers that the low liquidity of its shares in the market and the low value of the unit price may justify the oscillations in the trading of shares issued by the Company.
The Company, its administrators and controlling shareholders, duly consulted, clarify that they are unaware of a new or non-public act or fact that can justify such oscillations and movements.
James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro
Financial and Investor Relations Officer