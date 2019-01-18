Mills Estruturas Servicos : Notice to the market

Notice to the Market

Rio de Janeiro, January 18th, 2019.

Ref: Atypical Share Fluctuations- REPLY TO THE OFFICIAL LETTER Nº 32/2019-SAE.

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A., a public-held company with registered office in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro, Estrada do Guerenguê, nº 1.381, Taquara, Jacarepaguá, written under the brazilian taxpayer number nº 27.093.558/0001-15 ("Mills" or "Company"), in attention to the official letter 32/2019-SAE, dated of January 17th, 2019 ("Letter"), hereby submit the requested clarifications by B3 regarding the registered share fluctuations with the shares issued by the Company up to the date of the Letter.

In view of the latest registered share fluctuations with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the quantity traded, as listed below, we request to be informed, until January 18th, 2019, if there is any fact of your knowledge that can justify these fluctuations.

Commom Shares Prices (in R$ per share) Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Closing Fluctuations. % No. trades Amount Volume (R$) 01/04/2019 4,25 4,25 4,38 4,33 4,31 1,17 665 964.800 4.181.225,00 01/07/2019 4,35 4,30 4,50 4,40 4,49 4,17 1.802 1.033.100 4.546.738,00 01/08/2019 4,50 4,41 4,53 4,46 4,42 -1,55 715 351.000 1.565.299,00 01/09/2019 4,45 4,43 4,52 4,47 4,44 0,45 618 258.300 1.154.565,00 01/10/2019 4,42 4,36 4,49 4,43 4,42 -0,45 1.416 650.500 2.883.579,00 01/11/2019 4,42 4,32 4,48 4,41 4,39 -0,67 1.293 392.000 1.729.429,00 01/14/2019 4,38 4,32 4,57 4,46 4,54 3,41 1.266 738.300 3.292.046,00 01/15/2019 4,61 4,61 4,92 4,74 4,90 7,92 4.830 3.251.200 15.421.271,00 01/16/2019 4,86 4,82 5,55 5,26 5,55 13,26 6.682 2.769.500 14.555.363,00 01/17/2019* 5,70 5,65 6,10 5,84 6,10 9,90 604 590.400 3.454.306,00

* Updated as of 10:17 a.m.

As informed on the Material Fact published on December 21st, 2018, the Company entered into an incorporation agreement whereby the terms and conditions for a business combination between Mills and Solaris Equipamentos e Serviços S.A. ("Transaction") were established. In addition, as informed in such Material Fact, the conclusion of the Transaction depends on the verification of certain precedent conditions and the parties involved are working to fulfill them.

Among the aforementioned precedent conditions is the approval of the Transaction by the holders of Non-Stock Convertible in Second Issue Shares Debentures - Second Series and of the Non-Stock Convertible in Third Issue Shares Debentures - Single Series ("Debenture Holders"). Therefore Company initiated, on January 14th, 2019, the process of requesting the waiver of the Transaction and on the same date the Company disclosed on the CVM's website and on the Company's website, "Presentation to Debenture Holders Mills "and a Notice to the Market about their availability.

Mills considers that the low liquidity of its shares in the market and the low value of the unit price may justify the oscillations in the trading of shares issued by the Company.

The Company, its administrators and controlling shareholders, duly consulted, clarify that they are unaware of a new or non-public act or fact that can justify such oscillations and movements.

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

Financial and Investor Relations Officer