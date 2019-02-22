Log in
MILLS ESTRUTURAS SERVICOS

(MILS3)
Mills Estruturas Servicos : announces approval of Debenture Holders for Business Combination with Solaris

02/22/2019 | 04:52pm EST

Material Fact

Investor Relations

B3: MILS3

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A

CNPJ/MF: 27.093.558/0001-15

Public Company

B3: MILS3

Mills announces approval of Debenture Holders for Business Combination with Solaris

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs the approval, by holders of debentures of its 2nd and 3rd issuance ("Debentures"): (i) of the prior consent for the merger, by the Company, of Solaris Participações, Equipamentos e Serviços S.A. into the context of the business combination disclosed in a material fact dated December 21, 2018; (ii) permission to carry out loan operations with its subsidiaries or affiliated companies in the amount of up to R$ 25,000,000.00 (twenty-five million reais); (iii) the amendment of the restricted bank account mechanism of the Debentures, provided for in the respective fiduciary assignment agreements, in order to allow the use of part of such funds in the amortization of the installments of the Debentures; and (iv) other matters related to the agenda, according to the complete minutes of the meetings of debenture holders available at the websitewww.mills.com.br/riand at the CVM website.

The Company informs that it is fully compliant with its pecuniary and non-pecuniary obligations related to the Debentures and that the changes in the terms and conditions of the Debentures, approved on this date, are in the best interest of the Company.

Mills and Solaris' Shareholder's General Meeting, required for the closing of the Business Combination, will be convened after the verification of the precedent conditions. Once convened, a new material fact will be disclosed by Mills, in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 565/15.

Rio de Janeiro, February 22, 2019.

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia SA published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 21:51:00 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Sérgio Kariya Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Elio Demier Vice Chairman
Francisca Kjellerup Nacht Independent Director
Aymar de Almeida Independent Director
Roberto Pedote Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLS ESTRUTURAS SERVICOS27.57%253
ASHTEAD GROUP23.34%12 593
AIR LEASE CORP25.16%4 194
APERGY CORP44.87%3 111
COMPANHIA DE LOCACAO DAS AMERICAS5.76%1 578
AIRCASTLE LIMITED17.23%1 518
