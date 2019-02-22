Mills Estruturas Servicos : announces approval of Debenture Holders for Business Combination with Solaris

Material Fact

Investor Relations

B3: MILS3

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S/A

CNPJ/MF: 27.093.558/0001-15

Public Company

B3: MILS3

Mills announces approval of Debenture Holders for Business Combination with Solaris

Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs the approval, by holders of debentures of its 2nd and 3rd issuance ("Debentures"): (i) of the prior consent for the merger, by the Company, of Solaris Participações, Equipamentos e Serviços S.A. into the context of the business combination disclosed in a material fact dated December 21, 2018; (ii) permission to carry out loan operations with its subsidiaries or affiliated companies in the amount of up to R$ 25,000,000.00 (twenty-five million reais); (iii) the amendment of the restricted bank account mechanism of the Debentures, provided for in the respective fiduciary assignment agreements, in order to allow the use of part of such funds in the amortization of the installments of the Debentures; and (iv) other matters related to the agenda, according to the complete minutes of the meetings of debenture holders available at the websitewww.mills.com.br/riand at the CVM website.

The Company informs that it is fully compliant with its pecuniary and non-pecuniary obligations related to the Debentures and that the changes in the terms and conditions of the Debentures, approved on this date, are in the best interest of the Company.

Mills and Solaris' Shareholder's General Meeting, required for the closing of the Business Combination, will be convened after the verification of the precedent conditions. Once convened, a new material fact will be disclosed by Mills, in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 565/15.

Rio de Janeiro, February 22, 2019.

James Oliver Guerreiro Carneiro

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer