Mills Estruturas Servicos : announces reduction of ownership

B3: MILS3 and OTC-US: MILTY

Investor Relations

Mills announces reduction of ownership

Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2019 - Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. (Mills) informs, pursuant to article 12 of CVM Instruction 358, 01/03/2002, that it received a letter on this date, from Brandes Investment Partners, LP (Brandes), informing client holding below 5% threshold in Mills. Brandes is a federally registered investment adviser in the United States, appointed by a number of investors, its clients, especially institutional United States investors. Brandes informs that it receives full discretionary authority from clients with respect to the investment and divestment of assets in the portfolios they place under

Brandes' management. These assets are registered in the name of each client or its nominee with a designated custodian and at no time Brandes has legal title over them.

Brandes, with a head office at 11988 El Camino Real, Suite 600, San Diego, CA 92130, USA, informs that, as a result of the exercise by Brandes of its aforesaid capacity of discretionary investment adviser, clients hold, as of March 14, 2019, on an aggregated basis, 7,954,951 common shares, representing 4,53% of the total common shares of Mills.

As informed by Brandes, none of its clients intends to alter the control or administrative structure of Mills. Additionally it informs that they are not aware whether clients hold any other securities and derivative financial instruments issued by Mills. They understand, however, that even if they do, such securities would not be aggregated with any portion they own in the holdings hereby reported since these holdings alone were purchased under their discretionary management.

At last, Brandes informs that, other than an investment advisory agreement entered into between them and each client for purposes of asset management pursuant to which, generally, they may exercise voting rights in respect of such client's investment portfolio, there is no agreement or contract between Brandes, on the one hand, and part or all of the clients who own the aggregate holdings reported hereby, on the other, regulating any acting in concert or similar arrangement with respect to the voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by Mills.

For further information, contact: +55-21-2123-3700 or ri@mills.com.br

IR Team:

James Guerreiro - CFO and IR Officer

Camila Conrado - Head of IR and Corporate Governance

Leonardo Lemgruber - IR Specialist

Aline Rodrigues - IR Analyst

This press release may include declarations about Mills' expectations regarding future events or results. All declarations based upon future expectations, rather than historical facts, are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Mills cannot guarantee that such declarations will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: the Brazilian economy, capital markets, infrastructure, real estate and oil & gas sectors, among others, and governmental rules that are subject to change without previous notice. To obtain further information on factors that may give rise to results different from those forecasted by Mills, please consult the reports filed with the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM).