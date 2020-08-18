Milton : Addendum to 2020 Notice of AGM

18 August 2020

ADDENDUM TO 2020 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

This Addendum forms part of the Milton Corporation Limited (Company) 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 6 August 2020 (and released to the ASX and placed on the Company's website on 7 August 2020) to now include Resolution 3 in relation to an unsolicited Director nomination since received by the Company.

An external director candidate, Mr Stephen David Mayne, has been nominated and submits himself for election as a Director of the Company.

Your Board considers that it is NOT IN THE BEST INTERESTS of Milton Corporation Limited and its shareholders that Mr Mayne be elected as a Director and unanimously recommends that shareholders VOTE AGAINST Resolution 3.

The Chairman of the meeting intends to vote undirected proxies AGAINST Resolution 3.

This Addendum sets out an additional resolution (being Resolution 3) for the 2020 annual general meeting and an explanatory note together with the Board's recommendation on how to vote on this resolution.

New Proxy Form

A new Proxy Form incorporating Resolution 3 accompanies this Addendum and will be provided to all shareholders. Shareholders are advised that:

If you have already voted online and wish to vote on Resolution 3, or otherwise wish to change your proxy vote, please vote online by logging on to Link's Investor Centre (via www.linkmarketservices.com.au

If you have already voted and do not wish to vote on Resolution 3, you do not need to take any action. The Proxy votes you have previously submitted remain valid.

If you have opted to receive communications via post, you will receive the new Proxy Form. If you wish to vote by proxy, please complete and return the new Proxy Form no later than 3.00pm (Sydney Time) on Sunday, 18 October 2020 in one of the ways specified in the Notice of Meeting. Alternatively, you may vote ahead of the AGM by voting online through Link's Investor Centre (via www.linkmarketservices.com.au

I look forward to your virtual attendance and the opportunity to engage with you at our 2020 AGM on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 at 3.00pm.

The online platform for the AGM can be accessed at https://agmlive.link/MLT20

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

Robert Millner

Chairman