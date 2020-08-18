Milton : Addendum to 2020 Notice of AGM

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED
ABN 18 000 041 421
ADDENDUM TO 2020 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
This Addendum forms part of the Milton Corporation Limited (Company) 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 6 August 2020 (and released to the ASX and placed on the Company's website on 7 August 2020) and is in relation to the inclusion of an additional resolution (Resolution 3) in respect of an unsolicited Director nomination since received by the Company.
ADDITIONAL RESOLUTION
Resolution 3. Election of non-Board endorsed Director candidate
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:
"That Mr Stephen David Mayne, an external candidate, having been nominated in accordance with the Company's Constitution and being eligible is elected as a Director of the Company."
EXPLANATORY NOTE TO THE ADDITIONAL RESOLUTION
Resolution 3. Election of non-Board endorsed Director candidate
Board recommendation
Undirected proxies:
The Board recommends that shareholders vote AGAINST Mr Mayne's election. The Chairman of the meeting intends to vote undirected proxies AGAINST Mr Mayne's election.
The following statement (unedited by the Company) has been provided by Mr Mayne with his nomination.
The information provided in the statement has not been verified or substantiated by the Company and the comments made by Mr Mayne are not endorsed by the Company.
Statement provided by Mr Mayne
"Stephen Mayne, 51. BCom (Melb), GAICD. Stephen is a Walkley Award-winning business journalist who has worked for a range of newspapers, including The AFR and The Age along with 5 years experience in the 1990s as business editor of the Herald Sun and The Daily Telegraph. He is also Australia's leading retail shareholder advocate and spent three years with the Australian Shareholders' Association from 2011 until 2014, serving as a director and then later as official spokesman and Policy and Engagement Co-ordinator, plus another 3 year term as a volunteer ASA director from 2016-2019.
Stephen founded the digital business www.crikey.com.au, Australia's best known independent ezine, in 2000 before successfully selling it in 2005 and remains a regular contributor to this day. He publishes the corporate governance ezine www.maynereport.comand also writes a weekly column on ESG issues and capital raisings for Alan Kohler's Eureka Report investor newsletter.
His governance experience includes an 18 month period in politics working as a press secretary for Victoria's Kennett Government in the 1990s, 4 years as a City of Manningham councillor in Melbourne's eastern suburbs and a 4 year term (2012-2016) as a City of Melbourne councillor where he chaired the Finance and Governance Committee and was deputy chair of the Planning Committee. He currently has the time and experience to serve constructively as a non-executive director of Milton Ltd and, if elected, would bring independence to the board, along with an investment perspective garnered from running the world's biggest small share portfolio (more than 500 holdings worth less than $40,000), asking questions at more than 400 AGMs and participating in more than 300 capital raisings.