Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Milton Corporation Limited    MLT   AU000000MLT5

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

(MLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/17
4.16 AUD   -0.95%
12:48aMILTON : Addendum to 2020 Notice of AGM
PU
08/13MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/10MILTON : Key Dates
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Milton : Addendum to 2020 Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 12:48am EDT

18 August 2020

Dear Shareholders,

ADDENDUM TO 2020 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

This Addendum forms part of the Milton Corporation Limited (Company) 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 6 August 2020 (and released to the ASX and placed on the Company's website on 7 August 2020) to now include Resolution 3 in relation to an unsolicited Director nomination since received by the Company.

An external director candidate, Mr Stephen David Mayne, has been nominated and submits himself for election as a Director of the Company.

Your Board considers that it is NOT IN THE BEST INTERESTS of Milton Corporation Limited and its shareholders that Mr Mayne be elected as a Director and unanimously recommends that shareholders VOTE AGAINST Resolution 3.

The Chairman of the meeting intends to vote undirected proxies AGAINST Resolution 3.

This Addendum sets out an additional resolution (being Resolution 3) for the 2020 annual general meeting and an explanatory note together with the Board's recommendation on how to vote on this resolution.

New Proxy Form

A new Proxy Form incorporating Resolution 3 accompanies this Addendum and will be provided to all shareholders. Shareholders are advised that:

  • If you have already voted online and wish to vote on Resolution 3, or otherwise wish to change your proxy vote, please vote online by logging on to Link's Investor Centre (via www.linkmarketservices.com.au).
  • If you have already voted and do not wish to vote on Resolution 3, you do not need to take any action. The Proxy votes you have previously submitted remain valid.
  • If you have opted to receive communications via post, you will receive the new Proxy Form. If you wish to vote by proxy, please complete and return the new Proxy Form no later than 3.00pm (Sydney Time) on Sunday, 18 October 2020 in one of the ways specified in the Notice of Meeting. Alternatively, you may vote ahead of the AGM by voting online through Link's Investor Centre (via www.linkmarketservices.com.au) or you may vote during the AGM via the online platform.

I look forward to your virtual attendance and the opportunity to engage with you at our 2020 AGM on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 at 3.00pm.

The online platform for the AGM can be accessed at https://agmlive.link/MLT20

Yours sincerely

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

Robert Millner

Chairman

Milton Corporation Limited

ABN 18 000 041 421

Level 4, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Email: general@milton.com.auWebsite: www.milton.com.au

Telephone: (02) 8006 5357

Facsimile: (02) 9251 7033

Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN 18 000 041 421

ADDENDUM TO 2020 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

This Addendum forms part of the Milton Corporation Limited (Company) 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 6 August 2020 (and released to the ASX and placed on the Company's website on 7 August 2020) and is in relation to the inclusion of an additional resolution (Resolution 3) in respect of an unsolicited Director nomination since received by the Company.

ADDITIONAL RESOLUTION

Resolution 3. Election of non-Board endorsed Director candidate

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Stephen David Mayne, an external candidate, having been nominated in accordance with the Company's Constitution and being eligible is elected as a Director of the Company."

EXPLANATORY NOTE TO THE ADDITIONAL RESOLUTION

Resolution 3. Election of non-Board endorsed Director candidate

Board recommendation

Undirected proxies:

The Board recommends that shareholders vote AGAINST Mr Mayne's election. The Chairman of the meeting intends to vote undirected proxies AGAINST Mr Mayne's election.

The following statement (unedited by the Company) has been provided by Mr Mayne with his nomination.

The information provided in the statement has not been verified or substantiated by the Company and the comments made by Mr Mayne are not endorsed by the Company.

Statement provided by Mr Mayne

"Stephen Mayne, 51. BCom (Melb), GAICD. Stephen is a Walkley Award-winning business journalist who has worked for a range of newspapers, including The AFR and The Age along with 5 years experience in the 1990s as business editor of the Herald Sun and The Daily Telegraph. He is also Australia's leading retail shareholder advocate and spent three years with the Australian Shareholders' Association from 2011 until 2014, serving as a director and then later as official spokesman and Policy and Engagement Co-ordinator, plus another 3 year term as a volunteer ASA director from 2016-2019.

Stephen founded the digital business www.crikey.com.au, Australia's best known independent ezine, in 2000 before successfully selling it in 2005 and remains a regular contributor to this day. He publishes the corporate governance ezine www.maynereport.comand also writes a weekly column on ESG issues and capital raisings for Alan Kohler's Eureka Report investor newsletter.

His governance experience includes an 18 month period in politics working as a press secretary for Victoria's Kennett Government in the 1990s, 4 years as a City of Manningham councillor in Melbourne's eastern suburbs and a 4 year term (2012-2016) as a City of Melbourne councillor where he chaired the Finance and Governance Committee and was deputy chair of the Planning Committee. He currently has the time and experience to serve constructively as a non-executive director of Milton Ltd and, if elected, would bring independence to the board, along with an investment perspective garnered from running the world's biggest small share portfolio (more than 500 holdings worth less than $40,000), asking questions at more than 400 AGMs and participating in more than 300 capital raisings.

Page 1 of 2

In terms of specific Milton-related issues, Mr Mayne believes chairman Robert Millner is over loaded with board commitments un-related to Milton and should retire. He also believes Milton should reduce its exposure to the coal sector and also follow the lead of many other institutional investors and annually publish how it votes shares held in ASX listed companies."

The Board is unanimously of the belief that it is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders that Mr Mayne be elected as a Director.

By order of the Board

Nishantha Seneviratne

Secretary

18 August 2020

Page 2 of 2

ÔÑÜÙÛ ÇÑËÎ ÊÑÌÛ

ÑÒÔ×ÒÛ

ABN 18 000 041 421

ÞÇ Óß×Ô

Ó·´¬±² Ý±®°±®¿¬·±² Ô·³·¬»¼

Ýñó Ô·²µ Ó¿®µ»¬ Í»®ª·½»- Ô·³·¬»¼ Ô±½µ»¼ Þ¿¹ ßïì Í§¼²»§ Í±«¬¸ ÒÍÉ ïîíë ß«-¬®¿´·¿

ÞÇ ÚßÈ

õêï î çîèé ðíðç

ÞÇ ØßÒÜ

Ô·²µ Ó¿®µ»¬ Í»®ª·½»- Ô·³·¬»¼

ïß Ø±³»¾«-¸ Þ¿§ Ü®·ª»ô Î¸±¼»- ÒÍÉ îïíè

ßÔÔ ÛÒÏË×Î×ÛÍ ÌÑ Ì»´»°¸±²»æ õêï ïèðð êìï ðîì

ÍÌÛÐ ï

X999 9999999

ÐÎÑÈÇ ÚÑÎÓ

×ñÉ» ¾»·²¹ ¿ ³»³¾»®ø-÷ ±º Ó·´¬±² Ý±®°±®¿¬·±² Ô·³·¬»¼ ¿²¼ »²¬·¬´»¼ ¬± ¿¬¬»²¼ ¿²¼ ª±¬» ¸»®»¾§ ¿°°±·²¬æ

ßÐÐÑ×ÒÌ ß ÐÎÑÈÇ

ÑÎ ·º §±« ¿®» ÒÑÌ ¿°°±·²¬·²¹ ¬¸»

Ý¸¿·®³¿²±º

» Ó»»¬·

Ò¿

³»

¬¸» Ý¸¿·®³¿² ±º ¬¸»

§±«® °®±¨§ô °´»¿-» ©®·¬» ¬¸» ²

³» ¿

²¼ »³¿

°»®-±²

Ó»»¬·²¹ ø³¿®µ ¾±¨÷

¾±¼§ ½±®°±®¿¬» §±« ¿®» ¿°°±·²¬·²

¹ ¿- §±

® °®±¨§ ø¿² »³¿·´ ©·´´

Û³¿·´

¾» -»²¬ ¬± §±«® ¿°°±·²¬»¼

°®±¨§ ©·¬¸

¼»¬¿·´- ±² ¸±© ¬± ¿½½»--

¬¸» ª·®¬«¿´ ³»»¬·²¹÷

±® º¿·´·²¹ ¬¸» °»®-±² ±® ¾±¼§ ½±®°±®¿¬» ²¿³»¼ô ±® ·º ²± °»®-±² ±® ¾±¼§ ½±®°±®¿¬»·- ²¿³»¼ô ¬¸» Ý¸¿·®³¿² ±º ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ô ¿- ³§ñ±«® °®±¨§ ¬± ¿½¬ ±² ³§ñ±«® ¾»¸¿´º ø·²½´«¼·²¹ ¬± ª±¬» ·² ¿½½±®¼¿²½» ©·¬¸ ¬¸» º±´´±©·²¹ ¼·®»½¬·±²- ±®ô ·º ²± ¼·®»½¬·±²- ¸¿ª» ¾»»² ¹·ª»² ¿²¼ ¬± ¬¸» »¨¬»²¬ íæðð°³ ±² Ì«»-¼¿§ô îð Ñ½¬±¾»® îðîð ø¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹÷ ¿²¼ ¿¬ ¿²§ °±-¬°±²»³»²¬±® ¿¼¶ ±«®²³»²¬ ±º ¬¸» Ó

Ì¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ ©·´´ ¾» ½±²¼«½¬»¼ ¿- ¿ ª·®¬«¿´ ³»»¬·²¹ ¿²¼ §±« ½¿² °¿®¬·½·°¿¬» ¾§ ´±¹¹·²¹ ·²±²´·²» ¿¬ ¸¬¬°-æññ¿¹³´·ª»ò´·²µñÓÔÌîð ø®»º»® ¬± ¼»¬¿·´-

·² ¬¸» Ê·®¬«¿´ ß²²«¿´ Ù»²»®¿´ Ó»»¬·²¹ Ñ²´·²» » ¿²¼ Ò±¬·½» ±º ß²²«¿´Ù»² »®¿´Ó»»¬·²¹ ¿²¼ Û¨°´¿²¿¬±®§ Ò±¬»- ¿ª¿·´¿¾´» ±² Ó·´¬±²Ž- ©»¾-·¬» ¿¬ ¸¬¬°-æññ©©©ò³·´¬±²ò½±³ò¿«÷ò

×³°±®¬¿²¬ º±® Î»-±´«¬·±² ïæ ×º ¬¸» Ý¸¿·®³¿² ±º ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ ·-±«® °®±¨§ô »·¬¸»®¾§ ¿°°±·²¬³»²¬ ±® ¾§ ¼»º¿«´¬ô ¿²¼ §±« ¸¿ª» ²±¬ ·²¼·½¿¬»¼ §±«® ª±¬·²¹ ·²¬»²¬·±² ¾»´±©ô §±« »¨°®»--´§ ¿«¬¸±®·-»¬¸» Ý¸¿·®³¿² ±º ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹¬± »¨»®½·-» ¬¸» °®±¨§ ·² ®»-°»½¬ ±º Î»-±´«¬·±² ïô »ª»² ¬¸±«¹¸ ¬¸» Î»-±´«¬·±² ·- ½± ²²»½¬»¼ ¼·®»½¬´§ ±® ·²¼·®»½¬´§ ©·¬¸ ¬¸» ®»³«²»®¿¬·±²±º ¿ ³»³¾»® ±º ¬¸» Ý±³°¿²§Ž- Õ»§ Ó¿²¿¹»³»²¬ Ð»®-±²²»´ øÕÓÐ÷ò

Ì¸» Ý¸¿·®³¿² ±º ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ ·²¬»²¼- ¬± ª±¬» «²¼·®»½¬»¼ °®±¨·»- ·² º¿ª±«® ±º Î»-±´«¬·±²- ï ¿²¼ î ¿²¼ ßÙß×ÒÍÌ Î»-±´«¬·±² íò

ÍÌÛÐ î

ÊÑÌ×ÒÙÜ×ÎÛÝÌ ÑÒÍ

Ð®±¨·»- ©·´´ ±²´§ ¾» ª¿´·¼ ¿²¼ ¿½½»°¬»¼ ¾§ ¬¸»Ý±³°¿²§ ·º ¬¸»§ ¿®» -·¹²»¼ ¿²¼ ®»½»·ª»¼ ²± ´¿¬»® ¬¸¿² ìè ¸±«®- ¾»º±®» ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ò

Ð´»¿-» ®»¿¼ ¬¸» ª±¬·²¹ ·²-¬®±²- ±ª»®´»¿º ¾»º±®» ³¿®µ·²¹ ¿²§ ¾±¨»- ©·¬¸ ¿²

Î»-±´«¬·±²-

Ú±® ß¹¿·²-¬ß¾-¬¿·²ö

Ú±® ß¹¿·²-¬ß¾-¬¿·²ö

ï

±®¬

Ì± ¿¼±°¬ ¬¸» Î»³«²»®¿¬·±² Î»°

í Û´»½¬·±² ±º ²±²óÞ±¿®¼ »²¼±®-»¼

Ü·®»½¬±® ½¿²¼·¼¿¬» Ó®ò Íò Üò Ó¿§²»

íð

Ö«²»

îðîð

î Î»ó»´»½¬·±²

±º Þ±¿®¼

Û²¼±®-»¼

øÌ¸» Ý¸¿·®³¿² ±º ¬¸» ³»»¬·²¹ ·²¬»²¼- ¬± ª±¬» «²¼·®»½¬»¼ °®±¨·»-

Ü·®»½¬±®ô Ó

Ö¿®ª·²»²

ßÙß×ÒÍÌ Î»-±´«¬·±² í÷

-ò Öò Ûò

  • ×º §±« ³¿®µ ¬¸» ß¾-¬¿·² ¾±¨ º±® ¿ °¿®¬·½«´¿® ×¬»³ô §±« ¿®» ¼·®»½¬·²¹ §±«® °®±¨§ ²±¬ ¬± ª±¬» ±² §±«® ¾»¸¿´º ±² ¿ -¸±© ±º ¸¿²¼- ±® ±² ¿ °±´´ ¿²¼ §±«® ª±¬»- ©·´´ ²±¬ ¾» ½±«²¬»¼ ·² ½±³°«¬·²¹ ¬¸» ®»¯«·®»¼ ³¿¶±®·¬§ ±² ¿ °±´´ò

ÍÌÛÐ í

Í×ÙÒßÌËÎÛ ÑÚ ÍØßÎÛØÑÔÜÛÎÍ Š ÌØ×Í ÓËÍÌ ÞÛ ÝÑÓÐÔÛÌÛÜ

Í¸¿®»¸±´¼»® ï ø×²¼·ª·¼«¿´÷

Ö±·²¬ Í¸¿®»¸±´¼»® î ø×²¼·ª·¼«¿´÷

Ö±·²¬ Í¸¿®»¸±´¼»® í ø×²¼·ª·¼«¿´÷

Í±´» Ü·®»½¬±® ¿²¼ Í±´» Ý±³°¿²§ Í»½®»¬¿®§

Ü·®»½¬±®ñÝ±³°¿²§ Í»½®»¬¿®§ øÜ»´»¬» ±²»÷

Ü·®»½¬±®

Ì¸·- º±®³ -¸±«´¼ ¾» -·¹²»¼ ¾§ ¬¸» -¸¿®»¸±´¼»®ò ×º ¿ ¶±·²¬ ¸±´¼·²¹ô »·¬¸»® -¸¿®»¸±´¼»® ³¿§ -·¹²ò ×º -·¹²»¼ ¾§ ¬¸» -¸¿®»¸±´¼»®Ž- ¿¬¬±®²»§ô ¬¸»

º±®³ ³«-¬ ¾» »¨»½«¬»¼ ·² ¿½½±®¼¿²½» ©·¬¸ ¬¸» ½±³°¿²§Ž- ½±²-¬·¬«¬·±² ¿²¼ ¬¸» Ý±®°±®¿¬·±²- ß½¬ îððï øÝ¬¸÷ò

MLT PRX2001N

ØÑÉ ÌÑ ÝÑÓÐÔÛÌÛ ÌØ×Í ÍØßÎÛØÑÔÜÛÎ ÐÎÑÈÇ ÚÑÎÓ

ÇÑËÎ ÒßÓÛ ßÒÜ ßÜÜÎÛÍÍ Ì¸·- ·- §±«® ²¿³» ¿²¼ ¿¼¼®»--¿- ·¬ ¿°°»¿®- ±² ¬¸» Ý±³°¿²§Ž- -¸¿®»

®»¹·-¬»®ò ×º ¬¸·- ·²º±®³¿¬·±² ·- ·²½±®®»½¬ô °´»¿-» ³¿µ» ¬¸» ½±®®»½¬·±² ±² ¬¸» º±®³ò Í¸¿®»¸±´¼»®- -°±²-±®»¼ ¾§ ¿ ¾®±µ»® -¸±«´¼¿¼ª·-» ¬¸»·® ¾®±µ»® ±º ¿²§ ½¸¿²¹»-òÐ´»¿-» ²±¬»æ §±« ½¿²²±¬ ½¸¿²¹» ±©²»®-¸·° ±º §±«® -¸¿®»-«-·²¹ ¬¸·- º±®³ò

ßÐÐÑ×ÒÌÓÛÒÌ ÑÚ ÐÎÑÈÇ

×º §±« ©·-¸ ¬± ¿°°±·²¬ ¬¸» Ý¸¿·®³¿² ±º ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ ¿- §±«® °®±¨§ô ³¿®µ ¬¸» ¾±¨ ·² Í¬»° ïò ×º §±« ©·-¸ ¬± ¿°°±·²¬ -±³»±²» ±¬¸»® ¬¸¿² ¬¸» Ý¸¿·®³¿² ±º ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ ¿- §±«® °®±¨§ô °´»¿-» ©®·¬» ¬¸» ²¿³» »³¿·´ ¿¼¼®»-- ±º ¬¸¿¬ ·²¼·ª·¼«¿´ ±® ¾±¼§ ½±®°±®¿¬» ·² Í¬»° ïò ß °®±¨§ ²»»¼ ²±¬ ¾» ¿ -¸¿®»¸±´¼»® ±º ¬¸» Ý±³°¿²§ò

ÜÛÚßËÔÌ ÌÑ ÝØß×ÎÓßÒ ÑÚ ÌØÛ ÓÛÛÌ×ÒÙ

ß²§ ¼·®»½¬»¼ °®±¨·»- ¬¸¿¬ ¿®» ²±¬ ª±¬»¼ ±² ¿ °±´´ ¿¬ ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ ©·´´ ¼»º¿«´¬ ¬± ¬¸» Ý¸¿·®³¿² ±º ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ô ©¸± ·- ®»¯«·®»¼ ¬± ª±¬» ¬¸±-» °®±¨·»- ¿- ¼·®»½¬»¼ò ß²§ «²¼·®»½¬»¼ °®±¨·»- ¬¸¿¬ ¼»º¿«´¬ ¬± ¬¸» Ý¸¿·®³¿² ±º ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ ©·´´ ¾» ª±¬»¼ ¿½½±®¼·²¹ ¬± ¬¸» ·²-¬®«½¬·±²--»¬ ±«¬ ·² ¬¸·- Ð®±¨§ Ú±®³ô ·²½´«¼·²¹ ©¸»®» ¬¸» Î»-±´«¬·±² ·- ½±²²»½¬»¼ ¼·®»½¬´§ ±® ·²¼·®»½¬´§ ©·¬¸ ¬¸» ®»³«²»®¿¬·±² ±º ÕÓÐò

ÊÑÌÛÍ ÑÒ ×ÌÛÓÍ ÑÚ ÞËÍ×ÒÛÍÍ Š ÐÎÑÈÇ ßÐÐÑ×ÒÌÓÛÒÌ

Ç±« ³¿§ ¼·®»½¬ §±«® °®±¨§ ¸±© ¬± ª±¬» ¾§ °´¿½·²¹ ¿ ³¿®µ ·² ±²» ±º ¬¸» ¾±¨»- ±°°±-·¬» »¿½¸ ·¬»³ ±º ¾«-·²»--ò ß´´ §±«® -¸¿®»- ©·´´ ¾» ª±¬»¼ ·² ¿½½±®¼¿²½» ©·¬¸ -«½¸ ¿ ¼·®»½¬·±² «²´»-- §±« ·²¼·½¿¬» ±²´§ ¿ °±®¬·±² ±º ª±¬·²¹ ®·¹¸¬- ¿®» ¬± ¾» ª±¬»¼ ±² ¿²§ ·¬»³ ¾§ ·²-»®¬·²¹ ¬¸» °»®½»²¬¿¹» ±® ²«³¾»® ±º -¸¿®»- §±« ©·-¸ ¬± ª±¬» ·² ¬¸» ¿°°®±°®·¿¬» ¾±¨ ±® ¾±¨»-ò ×º §±« ¼± ²±¬ ³¿®µ ¿²§ ±º ¬¸» ¾±¨»- ±² ¬¸» ·¬»³- ±º ¾«-·²»--ô §±«® °®±¨§ ³¿§ ª±¬» ¿- ¸» ±® -¸»½¸±±-»-ò ×º §±« ³¿®µ ³±®» ¬¸¿² ±²» ¾±¨ ±² ¿² ·¬»³ §±«® ª±¬» ±² ¬¸¿¬ ·¬»³ ©·´´ ¾» ·²ª¿´·¼ò

ßÐÐÑ×ÒÌÓÛÒÌ ÑÚ ß ÍÛÝÑÒÜ ÐÎÑÈÇ

Ç±« ¿®» »²¬·¬´»¼ ¬± ¿°°±·²¬ «° ¬± ¬©± °»®-±²- ¿- °®±¨·»- ¬± ¿¬¬»²¼ ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ ¿²¼ ª±¬» ±² ¿ °±´´ò ×º §±« ©·-¸ ¬± ¿°°±·²¬ ¿ -»½±²¼ °®±¨§ô ¿² ¿¼¼·¬·±²¿´ Ð®±¨§ Ú±®³ ³¿§ ¾» ±¾¬¿·²»¼ ¾§ ¬»´»°¸±²·²¹ ¬¸» Ý±³°¿²§Ž--¸¿®»®»¹·-¬®§ ±® §±« ³¿§ ½±°§ ¬¸·- º±®³ ¿²¼ ®»¬«®² ¬¸»³ ¾±¬¸ ¬±¹»¬¸»®ò

Ì± ¿°°±·²¬ ¿ -»½±²¼ °®±¨§ §±« ³«-¬æ

ø¿÷

°»®½»²¬¿¹» ±º §±«® ª±¬·²¹ ®·¹¸¬- ±® ²«³¾»® ±º -¸¿®»-¿°°´·½¿¾´» ¬± ¬¸¿¬º±®³ò ×º ¬¸» ¿°°±·²¬³»²¬- ¼± ²±¬ -°»½·º§ ¬¸» °»®½»²¬¿¹» ±® ²«³¾»®±º ª±¬»- ¬¸¿¬ »¿½¸ °®±¨§ ³¿§ »¨»®½·-»ô »¿½¸ °®±¨§ ³¿§ »¨»®½·-» ¸¿´º §±«® ª±¬»-ò Ú®¿½¬·±²- ±º ª±¬»- ©·´´ ¾» ¼·-®»¹¿®¼»¼å¿²¼

ø¾÷ ®»¬«®² ¾±¬¸ º±®³- ¬ ±¹»¬¸»®ò

Í×ÙÒ×ÒÙ ×ÒÍÌÎËÝÌ×ÑÒÍ

Ç±« ³«-¬-·¹² ¬¸·- º±®³ ¿- º±´´ ±©- ·² ¬¸» -°¿½»- °®±ª·¼»¼æ

×²¼·ª·¼«¿´æ ©¸»®» ¬¸» ¸±´¼·²¹ ·- ·² ±²» ²¿³»ô ¬¸» ¸±´¼»® ³« -¬-·¹²ò

Ö±·²¬ Ø±´¼·²¹æ ©¸»®» ¬¸» ¸±´¼·²¹ ·- ·² ³ ±®» ¬¸¿² ±²» ²¿³»ô »·¬¸»® -¸¿®»¸±´¼»® ³¿§ -·¹²ò

Ð±©»® ±ºß¬¬±®²»§æ ¬± -·¹² «²¼»® Ð±©»® ±º ß¬¬±®²»§ô §±« ³«-¬ ´±¼¹» ¬¸» Ð±©»® ±º ß¬¬±®²»§ ©·¬¸ ¬¸» ®»¹·-¬®§ò×º §±« ¸¿ª» ²±¬ °®»ª·±«-´§ ´±¼¹»¼ ¬¸·-

±º ß¬¬±®²»§ ¬± ¬¸·- º±®³ ©¸»² §±« ®»¬«®²·¬ò

Ý±³°¿²·»-æ ©¸»® » ¬¸» ½±³°¿²§ ¸¿- ¿ Í±´» Ü·®»½¬±® ©¸± ·- ¿´-± ¬¸» Í±´» Ý±³°¿²§ Í»½®»¬¿®§ô ¬¸·- º±®³ ³«-¬ ¾» -·¹²»¼ ¾§ ¬¸¿¬ °»®-±²ò ×º ¬¸» ½±³°¿²§ ø°«®-«¿²¬ ¬± -»½¬·±² îðìß ±º ¬¸» Ý±®°±®¿¬·±²- ß½¬ îððï÷ ¼±»- ²±¬ ¸¿ª» ¿ Ý±³°¿²§ Í»½®»¬¿®§ô ¿ Í±´» Ü·®»½¬±® ½¿² ¿´-±-·¹² ¿´±²»ò Ñ¬¸»®©·-» ¬¸·- º±®³ ³«-¬ ¾» -·¹²»¼ ¾§ ¿ Ü·®»½¬±® ¶±·²¬´§ ©·¬¸ »·¬¸»® ¿²±¬¸»®

·² ¬¸» ¿°°®±°®·¿¬» °´¿½»ò

ÔÑÜÙÛÓÛÒÌ ÑÚ ß ÐÎÑÈÇ ÚÑÎÓ Ì¸·- Ð®±¨§ Ú±®³ ø¿²¼ ¿²§ Ð±©»® ±º ß¬¬±®²»§ «²¼»® ©¸·½¸ ·¬ ·- -·¹²»¼÷

³«-¬ ¾» ®»½»·ª»¼ ¿¬ ¿² ¿¼¼®»-- ¹·ª»² ¾»´±© ¾§ íæðð°³ ±² Í«²¼¿§ô ïè Ñ½¬±¾»® îðîðô ¾»·²¹ ²±¬ ´¿¬»® ¬¸¿² ìè ¸±«®- ¾»º±®» ¬¸» ½±³³»²½»³»²¬ ±º ¬¸» Ó»»¬·²¹ò ß²§ Ð®±¨§ Ú±®³ ®»½»·ª»¼ ¿º¬»® ¬¸¿¬ ¬·³» ©·´´ ²±¬ ¾» ª¿´·¼ º±® ¬¸» -½¸»¼«´»¼ Ó»»¬·²¹ò

Ð®±¨§ Ú±®³- ³¿§ ¾» ´±¼¹»¼ «-·²¹ ¬¸» ®»°´§ °¿·¼ »²ª»´±°» ±®æ

ÑÒÔ×ÒÛ

Ô±¹·² ¬± ¬¸» Ô·²µ ©»¾-·¬»«-·²¹ ¬¸» ¸±´¼·²¹ ¼»¬¿·´- ¿- -¸±©² ±² ¬¸» Ð®±¨§ Ú±®³ò Í»´»½¬ •Ê±¬·²¹Ž ¿²¼ º±´´±© ¬¸» °®±³°¬- ¬± ´±¼¹» §±«® ª±¬»ò Ì± «-» ¬¸» ±²´·²» ´±¼¹»³»²¬º¿½·´·¬§ô

¿- -¸±©² ±² ¬¸» º®±²¬ ±º ¬¸»Ð®±¨§ Ú±®³÷ò

ÞÇ ÓÑÞ×ÔÛ ÜÛÊ×ÝÛ

ÏÎ

Ý±¼»

º±® ª±¬·²¹ ±²´· ²»ò Ç±« ½¿² ²±© ´±¼¹» §±«® °®±¨§ ¾§ -½¿²²·²¹¬¸» ÏÎ ½±¼» ¿¼¶¿ ½»²¬ ±® » ²¬»® ¬ ¸» ª± ¬·²¹ ´·²µ

©©©ò´·²µ³¿®µ»¬-»®ª·½»-ò½±³ò¿« ·²¬± §±«®³±¾·´» ¼»ª·½»ò Ô±¹ ·² «-·²¹ ¬¸»

-¸¿®»¸±´¼·²¹ò

Ì± -½¿²¬¸» ½±¼» §±«©·´´ ²»»¼ ¿ ÏÎ ½±¼» ®»¿¼»® ¿°°´·½¿¬·±² ©¸·½¸ ½¿² ¾» ¼±©²´±¿¼»¼ º±® º®»» ±² §±«® ³±¾·´» ¼»ª·½»ò

ÞÇÓß×Ô

Ó·´¬±² Ý±®°±®¿¬·±² Ô·³·¬»¼

Ýñó Ô·²µ Ó¿®µ»¬ Í»®ª·½»- Ô·³·¬»¼ Ô±½µ»¼Þ¿¹ ßïì Í§¼²»§Í±«¬¸ ÒÍÉ ïîíë ß«-¬®¿´·¿

ÞÇ ÚßÈ

êï î çîèé ðíðç

ÞÇ ØßÒÜ

¼»´·ª»®·²¹ ·¬ ¬± Ô·²µ Ó¿®µ»¬ Í»®ª·½»- Ô·³·¬»¼ö ïß Ø±³»¾«-¸ Þ¿§ Ü®·ª» Î¸±¼»- ÒÍÉ îïíè

ö Ü«®·²¹ ¾«-·²»-- ¸±«®- øÓ±²¼¿§ ¬± Ú®·¼¿§ô çæðð¿³Šëæðð°³÷

ßÝÝÛÍÍ ÇÑËÎ ÒÑÌ×ÝÛ ÑÚ ßÒÒËßÔ ÙÛÒÛÎßÔ ÓÛÛÌ×ÒÙ

Ì± ª·»© ±® ¼±©²´±¿¼ ¬¸» º«´´ Ò±¬·½» ±º Ó»»¬·²¹ ¿²¼ Û¨°´¿²¿¬±®§ Ò±¬»- ©¸·½¸ -»¬- ±«¬ ¬¸» ß¹»²¼¿ ø·²½´«¼·²¹ ¼»¬¿·´- ±º ¿´´ ®»-±´«¬·±²- ¾»·²¹ °«¬ ¬± ¬¸» ³»»¬·²¹÷ °´»¿-»ª·-·¬ ¬¸»

îððï ¿²¼ ¬¸» Ý±®°±®¿¬·±²- Î»¹«´¿¬·±²- îððï «²¼»® Ý±®°±®¿¬·±²- øÝ±®±²¿ª·®«- Û½±²±³·½ Î»-°±²-»÷ Ü»¬»®³·²¿¬·±² ø²±òï÷ îðîð ø•Ü»¬»®³·²¿¬·±²Œ÷ ²± ¸¿®¼ ½±°§Ò±¬·½» ±º Ó»»¬·²¹ ¿²¼ Û¨°´¿²¿¬±®§ Ò±¬»- ¸¿- ¾»»² ·²½´«¼»¼ ·² ¬¸·- ³¿·´·²¹ô ¬¸» Ò±¬·½» ±º Ó»»¬·²¹ º±® ¬¸» °«®°±-»- ±º ¬¸·- ³»»¬·²¹ ¸¿- ¾»»² ¹·ª»² ¬± ¬¸±-» »²¬·¬´»¼ ¬± ®»½»·ª» ¾§ «-» ±º ±²» ±® ³±®» ¬»½¸²±´±¹·»-ò

ÝÑÎÐÑÎßÌÛ ÎÛÐÎÛÍÛÒÌßÌ×ÊÛÍ

If a representative of the corporation is to attend the Meeting Virtually the

Disclaimer

Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 04:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED
12:48aMILTON : Addendum to 2020 Notice of AGM
PU
08/13MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/10MILTON : Key Dates
PU
08/06MILTON : Notice of AGM and Sample Proxy Form 2020
PU
08/06MILTON : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08/06MILTON : Annual Report 2020
PU
08/04MILTON : NTA and Portfolio Report as at 31 July 2020
PU
07/23MILTON : Annual Review - 30 June 2020
PU
07/23MILTON : Dividend/Distribution - MLT
PU
07/23MILTON : Preliminary Final Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 127 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net income 2020 117 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net cash 2020 114 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 4,28%
Capitalization 2 793 M 2 013 M 2 015 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,4x
EV / Sales 2020 20,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Milton Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan O'Dea Managing Director & Director
Robert Dobson Millner Independent Non-Executive Chairman
D. Nishantha Seneviratne Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian Alfred Pollard Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin John Eley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED-15.79%2 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group