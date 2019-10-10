Milton : Chairman & Managing Director's Address at 2019 AGM

Milton is internally managed, and as such has no management or performance fees that reduce returns to shareholders. Milton's expense ratio at 0.14% is significantly lower than the vast majority of actively managed investments.
This year's strong result was driven by increased dividend income, most notably $14.1 million of special dividends received in the period, as various portfolio companies returned excess capital to shareholders.
Underlying profit after tax, which excludes special dividends, was $133.6 million, a solid but more modest increase of 3.7% over 2018.
Underlying earnings per share in 2019 was 20.1 cents per share, up 2.4% on the prior year.
In 2019, 60% of Milton's portfolio increased their ordinary dividends with the largest increases seen in the resource sector from BHP, RIO and Woodside Petroleum. Resource companies have enjoyed very favourable trading conditions with prices for many commodities at elevated levels.
Unfortunately dividend decreases were seen from Telstra, as the NBN impacts earnings, and NAB. NAB reduced its dividend to build its capital reserves and reduce its payout ratio from an elevated position.