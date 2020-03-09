Log in
MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

(MLT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/09
4.24 AUD   -4.50%
02/12MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/04MILTON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B J O'Dea
PU
02/03MILTON : NTA and Portfolio Report as at 31 January 2020
PU
Milton : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B J O'Dea

03/09/2020

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN

18 000 041 421

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

B.J. O'DEA

Date of last notice

5 February 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & indirect

Nature of indirect interest

INCORPORATED NOMINEES PTY LTD

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

AZABU INVESTMENTS (AUST) PTY LTD

relevant interest.

Beneficial owner

Date of change

5 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

INCORPORATED NOMINEES PTY LTD

300,000

Azabu Investments (Aust) Pty Ltd

86,810

Total

386,810

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

1,582

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$7,815

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

INCORPORATED NOMINEES PTY LTD

300,000

Azabu Investments (Aust) Pty Ltd

88,392

Total

388,392

Nature of change

Shares issued through participation in the DRP

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 01:03:01 UTC
