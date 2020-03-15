Milton : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K J Eley

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED
ABN
18 000 041 421
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
K.J. ELEY
Date of last notice
19 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
KJE Superannuation Pty Ltd (ATF)
Director and shareholder of above company
Date of change
12 March 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
KJE Superannuation Pty Ltd (ATF)
120,879
Total
120,879
Class
Ordinary
Number acquired
10,121
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$42,361
No. of securities held after change
KJE Superannuation Pty Ltd (ATF)
131,000
Total
131,000
Nature of change
On market purchase
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?
