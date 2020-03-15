Milton : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K J Eley

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED ABN 18 000 041 421

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director K.J. ELEY Date of last notice 19 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest KJE Superannuation Pty Ltd (ATF) (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Director and shareholder of above company Date of change 12 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change KJE Superannuation Pty Ltd (ATF) 120,879 Total 120,879 Class Ordinary Number acquired 10,121 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $42,361 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation