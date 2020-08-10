Log in
MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

(MLT)
Milton : Key Dates

08/10/2020 | 12:34am EDT

10 August 2020

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Electronic Lodgement

Milton Corporation Limited

Key Dates

Dear Sir / Madam

The Company advises the following key dates for the second half of 2020.

Final Dividend Ex-Date:

Thursday 13 August 2020

Record Date:

Friday 14 August 2020

Last Election Date for Dividend

Reinvestment Plan:

Monday 17 August 2020

Payment Date:

Wednesday 2 September 2020

Closing date for the receipt of director

nominations:

Monday 17 August 2020

Annual General Meeting:

Tuesday 20 October 2020

Yours faithfully

Nishantha Seneviratne

Company Secretary

Milton Corporation Limited

ABN 18 000 041 421

Level 4, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Email: general@milton.com.auWebsite: www.milton.com.au

Telephone: (02) 8006 5357

Facsimile: (02) 9251 7033

Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024

Disclaimer

Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 04:33:03 UTC
