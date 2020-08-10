Milton : Key Dates
08/10/2020 | 12:34am EDT
10 August 2020
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
Exchange Centre
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Electronic Lodgement
Milton Corporation Limited
Key Dates
Dear Sir / Madam
The Company advises the following key dates for the second half of 2020.
Final Dividend Ex-Date:
Thursday 13 August 2020
Record Date:
Friday 14 August 2020
Last Election Date for Dividend
Reinvestment Plan:
Monday 17 August 2020
Payment Date:
Wednesday 2 September 2020
Closing date for the receipt of director
nominations:
Monday 17 August 2020
Annual General Meeting:
Tuesday 20 October 2020
Yours faithfully
Nishantha Seneviratne
Company Secretary
Milton Corporation Limited
ABN 18 000 041 421
Level 4, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Email:
general@milton.com.auWebsite:
www.milton.com.au
Telephone: (02) 8006 5357
Facsimile: (02) 9251 7033
Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024
Disclaimer
Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 04:33:03 UTC
