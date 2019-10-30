Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mimecast Limited    MIME   GB00BYT5JK65

MIMECAST LIMITED

(MIME)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mimecast : Why You Need Scary Good Archiving

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 10:57am EDT
Reducing compliance nightmares, data loss horror stories and other terrifying threats to avoid

Developing a modern archivingstrategyand maintaining compliance can be scary. No doubt, IT departments are increasingly plagued by data growth and service requirements back to internal customerswhile legal and compliance teams struggle with how to best retain, access, discover and supervisecontent in compliance with evolving regulations. Finding differentiation between the sea of vendors and platform approaches can be even more daunting, not to mention the thought of migrating from anaging solution that no longer fits the needs of your business. These challenges are occurring globally and it all can be downright chilling indeed. Consider these nightmare scenarios:

The clock is ticking on an e-discovery request, can you find all emails critical to your case?

An audit is looming, can you prove chain-of-custody with accurate reporting?

Can you quickly and accurately recover email after a malicious attack?

How many hours per week are employees spending just looking for emails?

Let's face it: these scenarios can't happen, and yet they do. However, business depends on email, and email requires a rock-solid archiving solution. According to Contoural, modern archiving and information management strategies engage a number of drivers,including legal and regulatory recordkeeping requirements, stricter privacy rules, increasing threat of breaches and decreasing employee productivity, and disposition.

A modern strategy not only incorporates all of these drivers, but increasingly transforms stand-alone records, privacy and discovery programs into an integrated information governance program. The good news about GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act, Brexit, FOIA, SOX, FINRA and the alphabet soup of other regulations is that they are forcing conversations about good governance as it relates to email and other content types. Companies are realizing that a single common workstream under an information governance program can provide benefits in a number of areas. In the end, these modern approaches not only increase compliance, but markedly reduce costs, reduce risks and drive productivity.

With this in mind, how can organizations avoid nightmare scenarios?

  1. Don't skimp on modern, compliant records retention schedules.Get consensus from key stakeholders on what should be saved, for how long, and what should be deleted after a set amount of time. These schedules should be easy for employees to use.
  2. Effectively classify data security. Develop a detailed analysis of PII information flow, and use that information to determine moving information from unmanaged and unsecure repositories towards managed and secure repositories. In addition, organizations mustimplement controls (as noted above)to adhere to retention protocols.
  3. Drive employee productivity. When processes are modernized and employees spend less time on admin tasks like personal email management, productivity tends to spikeintandem. For example, giving full search capability, making it easier to share content, and following a seamless organization system are all ways to see success with improved archiving.

There areproblems with legacy archive solutions. From administrative complexity, lack of scalability, and slow search performance, there are significant roadblocks to getting the most out of archiving.

Dustoff the old, onpremises, IT focused archives and look at challenges in a more forwardthinking way. This means moving beyond simply managing storage or playing defense in compliance-driven solutions and instead, turning the archive into a digital memory to bring greater business value and smarter decision making. Now that's scary good.

Want more great articles like this?Subscribe to our blog.

Get all the latest news, tips and articles delivered right to your inbox

Thanks forSubscribing

You will receive an email shortly

Take me back to the article please

Disclaimer

Mimecast Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 14:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIMECAST LIMITED
10:57aMIMECAST : Why You Need Scary Good Archiving
PU
10/29Mimecast CEO Unveils Vision for Future of Email Security at Cyber Resilience ..
GL
10/25CYBER RESILIENCE SUMMIT : Q&A with James Chappell of Digital Shadows
PU
10/23MIMECAST : Why Deepfakes are Revolutionizing the World of Phishing
PU
10/22MIMECAST : Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Emai..
PU
10/22Mimecast Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Em..
GL
10/09CYBER RESILIENCE SUMMIT : Q&A with Elad Schulman of Segasec
PU
10/08New Report Finds Staggering Increase in Business Email Compromise (BEC) Attac..
GL
10/04MIMECAST : How Malware from 2007 is Affecting Email Security in 2019
PU
09/25Mimecast Announces Integration with Rapid7
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 413 M
EBIT 2020 41,4 M
Net income 2020 -4,13 M
Finance 2020 106 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -511x
P/E ratio 2021 459x
EV / Sales2020 5,49x
EV / Sales2021 4,40x
Capitalization 2 375 M
Chart MIMECAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mimecast Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIMECAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 55,53  $
Last Close Price 38,33  $
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Cyril Bauer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward V. Jennings Chief Operating Officer
Rafeal E. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Neil Hamilton Murray Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher F. FitzGerald Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIMECAST LIMITED13.98%2 375
VISA34.63%384 366
MASTERCARD45.40%278 284
PAYPAL HOLDINGS24.87%123 290
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.19.24%21 783
AVAST48.45%5 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group