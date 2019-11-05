Log in
Mimecast opens new London headquarters in Broadgate

0
11/05/2019

LONDON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast services limited, a leading email and data security company, announced the opening of its new UK head-office in 1 Finsbury Avenue at Broadgate in London. The new multi-million-pound 79,000 square foot site demonstrates the cybersecurity expert’s commitment to the UK market and continued interest in hiring top talent in the sector. The expansion will further the investment in Mimecast’s research & development teams, creating up to 100 new jobs. With a central location at the heart of London, Mimecast will be able to tap into the wide pool of talent in the capital.

Broadgate is the largest pedestrianized neighborhood in central London, with a thriving business community across technology, finance and legal services. Designed by Stirling Prize-winning architects AHMM, 1 Finsbury Avenue is a Grade II listed building that supports collaboration between large companies and young start-ups in a green, sustainable space. Moving to 1 Finsbury Avenue will enable Mimecast to attract a wider range of talent while providing its existing staff with the best amenities, including an Everyman cinema and exciting restaurants and retail outlets on-site.

This announcement coincides with new research from Mimecast and British Land, which reveals that London remains an important centre for cybersecurity to 74% of respondents, despite current economic uncertainty over Brexit. The research also found that over half (56%) of cyber security professionals surveyed say they expect to stay working in London over the next 5 years.

This expansion is further encouraged by the fact that 73% of cyber security professionals surveyed think more needs to be done to encourage women into cybersecurity roles. Additionally, 78% of respondents believe companies should do more to support office-based well-being.

David Lockyer, Head of Broadgate, British Land said: “Despite uncertainty, we are seeing strong occupier demand for well-located, high quality office space set in thriving neighborhood that help to attract and retain talent. Our focus on transforming Broadgate into a world-class, mixed use destination continues to resonate with businesses and we’re delighted that Mimecast is joining our diverse community of innovative and financial companies on the campus.”

Peter Bauer, CEO of Mimecast, commented: “London is a hotbed for cyber; and to help the city keep its edge, businesses, government and schools must do more to secure its future. Over the past 16 years, we have hired hundreds of talented individuals all passionate about cybersecurity.

Our commitment to this industry in the UK is two-fold: ensuring those working in the sector feel supported to continue driving its growth and inspiring more young people of all backgrounds to consider a career in cybersecurity. As well as the need to recruit, that commitment was the main reasons behind our decision to expand and create our innovative, spacious and green headquarters in the centre of the capital, providing a space for the industry to flourish, tackle new challenges and nurture the tech experts of tomorrow.”

A British success story, Mimecast has a customer base of over 35,000 organizations around the world and recently announced a 27% YoY growth to $99.2m in the first quarter. Mimecast was recently valued at $2.4billion US Dollars.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity and compliance provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

Mimecast is either a registered trademark or trademark of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries.  All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective companies.

About British Land

British Land plc owns a portfolio of office-led London campuses and retail destinations, located around the UK. These include Broadgate, London; Meadowhall, Sheffield and Canada Water, London.

Our approach towards creating high-quality places for our customers and the community involves bringing together our skills in placemaking, sustainability and technology and responding towards the changing way people use our space. Our places serve local communities, provide opportunities for skills development and employment and promote wellbeing.

Our portfolio is valued at £16.2bn (British Land share: £12.3bn) as at 31 March 2019 making us one of Europe’s largest real estate investment companies.

Further details can be found on the British Land website at www.britishland.com or follow us @BritishLandPLC

Mimecast Social Media Resources

LinkedIn: Mimecast

Facebook: Mimecast

Twitter: @Mimecast

Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact

Alison Raymond Walsh
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7126

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

Investors@Mimecast.com

617-393-7074

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
