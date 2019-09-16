Mimecast Makes Migrating from Symantec's Email Security.cloud Fast and Easy

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced limited edition packaging and migration services for Symantec’s Email Security.cloud, also known as MessageLabs, customers. To date, more than 3800 Symantec customers have successfully migrated to Mimecast. Industry experts have made key observations related to the pending Symantec acquisition by Broadcom, expressing concern over “decaying software assets.” As part of the limited edition packaging services, Mimecast is offering free email security risk assessments, so organizations can see first-hand limitations of their incumbent email security system. Mimecast customers can also benefit from a broader portfolio that is engineered to include superior threat detection, email archiving, mailbox continuity and web security all on a single cloud platform.



Email-borne threats are continuing to evolve and target organizations, not to mention that phishing attacks and ransomware are as dangerous and costly as ever. Outsmarting cybercriminals takes constant attention and innovation. Mimecast is committed to continuing to innovate across all solutions on its platform so customers can have access to the best cyber threat protection and compliance in the market.

According to TechValidate , customers who have migrated to Mimecast have said “it is a tried and trusted service which keeps improving to protect against the latest threats. We have tested other products … and Mimecast has always come up on top.”

“Mimecast has already easily transitioned more than 3800 organizations from the Symantec on-premises and cloud-based email security systems,” said Neil Senior, vice president of global customer success at Mimecast. “We’re ready to talk to customers who are concerned about the impact of their email security provider announcing $1B+ cuts in expenses including research and development, sales and support. Our goal is to provide our Legendary Customer Success® approach from initial migration to completed implementation.”

With Mimecast, organizations can take advantage of global data centers and get strong protection including:

Static file analysis designed to offer superior malware detection with Mimecast’s Targeted Threat Protection.

designed to offer superior malware detection with Mimecast’s Targeted Threat Protection. Mimecast Internal Email Protect engineered to detect and remediate threats generated from inside the organization.

engineered to detect and remediate threats generated from inside the organization. Safe file conversion designed to neutralize potentially malicious attachments, making them read-only with no delivery delay.

designed to neutralize potentially malicious attachments, making them read-only with no delivery delay. Mimecast URL Protect built to automatically provide integrated, context-aware security awareness information to users.

built to automatically provide integrated, context-aware security awareness information to users. Mimecast Security Awareness Training designed to address the nagging problem of human error in security breaches by educating employees about security best practices using highly engaging and effective video-based training modules.

designed to address the nagging problem of human error in security breaches by educating employees about security best practices using highly engaging and effective video-based training modules. Automated threat remediation helping to enable administrators to remove unwanted or malicious emails no matter how old they are from Microsoft Office 365 and Exchange.

Until November 30, 2019, Mimecast is running a limited time offer for current Symantec customers interested in taking advantage of Mimecast's Email Security capabilities.

Organizations with 500 seats or above can get 18 months of services for the price of 12 months

Organizations with less than 500 seats can get 15 months of services for the price of 12 months 1

Mimecast continues to grow its employee base around the world, opening new offices and data centers to better serve customers. For current Symantec email security customers interested in learning more about switching to Mimecast, understand the many benefits and schedule a demo .

About Mimecast:

Mimecast is a cybersecurity and compliance provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and strengthen cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, compliance risk, human error and technical failure.

Mimecast Social Media Resources

LinkedIn: Mimecast

Facebook: Mimecast

Twitter: @Mimecast

Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact

Alison Raymond Walsh

Press@Mimecast.com

617-393-7126

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

Investors@Mimecast.com

617-393-7074

Mimecast and Legendary Customer Success are either registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective companies.