Mimecast Makes Strategic Investment in the Channel and Public Sector

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced two new appointments to strengthen its sales leadership in North America as the company looks to expand efforts in both the channel and public sector. Kurt Mills joins Mimecast as the new Vice President of Channels Sales, responsible for leading and executing the North American channel sales strategy. Additionally, Jon Goodwin has been appointed the new Director of Public Sector. Recent research from Mimecast found that 57 percent of those in the public sector believe an email-borne attack is likely to happen this year. Jon is charged with helping the public sector become more resilient in the face of growing cyberattacks targeting state and local governments.



As the new Vice President of Channel Sales, Mills will be responsible for the strategy, leadership and day-to-day execution of channel sales strategy in North America. Over the last two decades, Mills has been building performance and metrics-driven channels for hardware, software and cloud technology companies like McAfee, Websense, Aerohive Networks, Blue Coat Systems and FireMon. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience developing and executing channel programs that tightly align to customer needs.

“As a channel-focused company, our teams are committed to working with partners every step of the way to ensure they are set up for long-term success and are best positioned as a trusted business advisor to their clients,” said Dino DiMarino, Senior Vice President, North American Sales and Channels. “Kurt brings the right experience and has spent years building solid relationships within the channel, distribution and technology companies. Mimecast will benefit from not only his network, but the best practices he’s developed over the last 20 years. We look forward to his leadership.”

“Mimecast is a proven leader in the email and data security space, and I’m thrilled to join and grow the North American channel program,” said Mills. “When it comes to building success in the channel, you really need your partners to be an extension of your team. This is exactly how Mimecast operates, as they consider their partners ‘strategic advisors’ helping clients build comprehensive cyber resilience strategies that drive revenue. As the industry continues to evolve to the cloud, Mimecast is well-positioned to continue to lead in helping organizations make email safe and build cyber resilience.”

“Local governments have increasingly become targets of ransomware attacks. In addition, because they hold significant amounts of personal and sensitive data, public sector demands for digital services and effective ransomware solutions have increased,” said DiMarino. “Our research found that more than 59 percent of those in the public sector have admitted to not having a cyber resilience strategy in place, this brings great risk to those organizations. Jon has held many roles in the public sector and has a proven track record of both the execution of solutions and customer satisfaction as he’s built key relationships with industry leaders in that space. He’ll play a vital role in Mimecast’s expansion into the public sector.”

“Local, state and federal governments are - by far - one of the most under-resourced industries when it comes to critical issues like staffing and technology. Being under-resourced also comes at a price, as more of these organizations are being increasingly targeted by cyberattacks,” said Goodwin. “It’s critical for those in the public sector to figure out how they can move quickly to address any incident and get back to business as usual. I’m excited about the opportunity at Mimecast to help build more awareness about the cyber risks affecting this market and be able to help the organizations in the public sector build a cyber resilience strategy that helps ensure their staff can remain connected during and after an attack.”

As the Director of Public Sector, Goodwin will be responsible for developing and executing the go-to-market strategy for the public sector, which includes identifying the technical, operational and policies required to do business within that market. A central focus will be to secure Mimecast’s US-specific public-sector certifications, along with other, similar regulatory approvals. As Mimecast has a channel-first sales model, Goodwin will work closely with channel partners within the public-sector ecosystem to build awareness around business continuity and cyber resilience. Most recently, Goodwin was the Director of Public Sector for cybersecurity firm, RSA. Prior to that, he was the principal contracts negotiator for the McAfee Public Sector team.

