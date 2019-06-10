Mimecast Named Best Email Security Solution at SC Awards Europe 2019

LONDON, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, was awarded ‘Best Email Security Solution’ at the SC Awards Europe in London.



Email continues to be the dominant business communication tool, but is also prone to hardware failure, human error and cyberattack. Mimecast Cyber Resilience for Email was recognized by SC Awards as the Best Email Security Solution because it helps organizations strengthen their cyber resilience plans by leveraging comprehensive security controls before, continuity during, and automated recovery after an attack.

Mimecast’s cloud-based service is designed to manage email security, archiving and business continuity in one integrated solution, helping to ensure threat protection, adaptability, durability and recoverability for an organisation’s email. Additional value can be derived from Mimecast’s API partner program that helps enterprise organisations and systems integrators add email analytics to SIEMs and SOCs. Mimecast customers have integrated more than 120 applications using the open API including Splunk, LogRhythm, and QRadar, meeting a growing demand for tighter integration and threat intel correlation to improve detection and response.

Steve Malone, Director of Email Security Product Management at Mimecast, commented: “Our customers and partners are at the center of why we won the ‘Best Email Security Solution’ category at the awards this year. They continue to push our innovation portfolio to go beyond traditional information security and deliver a cyber resilience solution that helps minimize disruptions to keep organisations up and running. And, as the number one business application that organizations depend on for communication, email is also the leading attack vector for cybercriminals and it has never been more important to get cyber resilience for email right.”

“It only takes one person to open a malicious email attachment or click a malicious link and the attacker is in,” continued Malone. “If successful, the cost and reputational impact on a business can be catastrophic. Organizations that strengthen their cyber resilience plan, to include protection, business continuity and appropriate recovery, alongside improved security training for employees, will be better positioned to protect themselves against both known and unknown cyber threats. We are immensely proud of our product and our team for helping customers build a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy to combat the email threats of today.”

The awards event took place at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square on Tuesday 4th June 2019.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

