Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mimecast Ltd    MIME   GB00BYT5JK65

MIMECAST LTD

(MIME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mimecast to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on May 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:31am EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after the close of the market on May 13, 2019.

Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 4:30 pm EST (UTC-05:00) on May 13, 2019.  To access the conference call, dial (844) 402-0879 for the U.S. and Canada and +1 (478) 219-0767 for international callers, conference ID# 9055128.  The call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://investors.mimecast.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available two hours after the live call ends by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, conference ID# 9055128.  An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website https://investors.mimecast.com.

About Mimecast
Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. www.mimecast.com

Mimecast Social Media Resources
LinkedIn: Mimecast
Facebook: Mimecast
Twitter: @Mimecast
Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7126

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074

Mimecast Logo 2018.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MIMECAST LTD
03:31aMimecast to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on May..
GL
04/09Mimecast Recognized as a Leader in Information Archiving by Top Research Firm..
GL
03/05Mimecast Report Reveals Phishing Attacks with Malicious URLs Up 126 Percent
GL
02/08Mimecast to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2..
GL
02/06MIMECAST LTD : quaterly earnings release
01/29Mimecast Expands Data Migration Services with Acquisition of Simply Migrate
GL
01/16UPDATE -- Mimecast to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on February..
GL
01/16Mimecast to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on February 11, 2019
GL
01/15Mimecast Appoints Karen Anderson as Chief Human Resources Officer
GL
2018Mimecast Welcomes Bob Schechter to Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 340 M
EBIT 2019 26,6 M
Net income 2019 -7,81 M
Finance 2019 50,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 384,88
EV / Sales 2019 8,41x
EV / Sales 2020 6,71x
Capitalization 2 907 M
Chart MIMECAST LTD
Duration : Period :
Mimecast Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIMECAST LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Cyril Bauer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward V. Jennings Chief Operating Officer
Peter Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Neil Hamilton Murray Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher F. FitzGerald Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIMECAST LTD43.06%2 907
VISA20.18%348 366
MASTERCARD25.66%243 202
PAYPAL HOLDINGS27.85%126 132
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC30.57%22 732
AVAST-0.14%3 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About