MIMECAST LTD
01/15 04:00:00 pm
32.49 USD   +0.96%
Mimecast to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on February 11, 2019

01/16/2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the third quarter 2019 after the close of the market on February 11, 2019.

Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 4:30 pm EST (UTC-05:00) on November 8, 2018.  To access the conference call, dial (844) 402-0879 for the U.S. and Canada and +1 (478) 219-0767 for international callers, conference ID# 2156038.  The call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://investors.mimecast.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available two hours after the live call ends by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, conference ID# 2156038.  An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website https://investors.mimecast.com.

About Mimecast
Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. www.mimecast.com

Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
Press@Mimecast.com   
617-393-7126

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com 
617-393-7074

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 333 M
EBIT 2019 22,3 M
Net income 2019 -9,16 M
Finance 2019 45,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 170,90
EV / Sales 2019 5,66x
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
Capitalization 1 933 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Cyril Bauer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward V. Jennings Chief Operating Officer
Peter Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Neil Hamilton Murray Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher F. FitzGerald Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIMECAST LTD-3.39%1 933
VISA4.09%302 197
MASTERCARD4.17%201 839
PAYPAL HOLDINGS8.93%106 559
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC3.49%18 495
AVAST4.65%3 610
