MiMedx Group Inc : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of MiMedx Group, Inc. on Behalf of Current Stockholders - MDXG

09/21/2018 | 04:03am CEST

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) ("MiMedx" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's current stockholders. The investigation seeks to determine whether MiMedx's executive officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders and/or violated the securities laws.

Additional information about this investigation may be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/mimedx-group/.

On February 20, 2018, MiMedx announced that it was postponing the filing of its Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company further announced that its Audit Committee had "engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company." Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $5.72 per share, or nearly 40% in value.

Then on June 7, 2018, MiMedx disclosed that "the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with concurrence from management of the Company, has concluded that the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements relating to each of the fiscal years ended December 31, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 and each of the interim periods ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2017 should be restated."

Finally, on September 20, 2018, MiMedx announced that its Board of Directors had "determined that the previously announced separations of four seniorMiMedxexecutives - Parker H. Petit, William C. Taylor, Michael J. Senken, and John E. Cranston... be treated as terminations 'for cause'... .These determinations are based on information identified as part of the Audit Committee's ongoing independent investigation."

Current MiMedx stockholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740, via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/mimedx-group/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(888) 715 ? 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC

https://www.accesswire.com/512339/Kaskela-Law-LLC-Announces-Investigation-of-MiMedx-Group-Inc-on-Behalf-of-Current-Stockholders-MDXG

© Accesswire 2018
