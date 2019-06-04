Min Xin : PLEDGE OF SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIN XIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

閩 信 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 222)

PLEDGE OF SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Min Xin Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong

Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing

Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 23 May 2018 in relation to the pledge of shares by Vigour Fine Company Limited ("Vigour Fine"), a controlling shareholder of the Company ("Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On 4 June 2019, the Company received a notice from Vigour Fine informing that Vigour Fine has pledged an additional 20,000,000 shares in the issued share capital of the Company (the "Additional Pledged Shares") in favour of the Lender as security for the loan facility provided by the Lender to Vigour Fine. The Additional Pledged Shares represent approximately 3.35% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement. As at the date of this announcement, Vigour Fine had pledged an aggregate of 139,787,483 shares in the issued share capital of the Company (the "Total Pledged Shares") in favour of the Lender, representing approximately 23.40% of the issued share capital of the Company. The aforesaid Total Pledged Shares does not fall within the scope of Rule 13.17 of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, Vigour Fine is interested in 355,552,883 shares of the Company, representing approximately 59.53% of the issued share capital of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Min Xin Holdings Limited

CHEN Yu

Executive Director and General Manager

Hong Kong, 4 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Messrs. YAN Zheng (Chairman), WANG Fei (Vice Chairman) and CHEN Yu; the non-executive Directors are Messrs. YANG Jingchao and HON Hau Chit; the independent non-executive Directors are Messrs. IP Kai Ming, CHEUNG Man Hoi and LEUNG Chong Shun.