Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Minaurum Gold Inc.    MGG   CA60252Q1019

MINAURUM GOLD INC.

(MGG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minaurum Acquires Historical Drilling Data Revealing High-Grade Extensions of Past Producing Mines at the Alamos Project; Schedules Webcast to Discuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 08:10pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - Minaurum Gold Inc., (TSXV: MGG) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce that it has acquired historical data including mine maps, sections and results of 40 holes (6,099 m) drilled in multiple surface and underground exploration campaigns that occurred from the 1960s through the early 1980s at its Alamos silver project in Sonora, Mexico. The exploration programs were focused on the historic Promontorio and Minas Nuevas underground mines that closed in 1898 and 1912. The majority of these historic holes cut broad widths of high-grade silver, the best include: Hole U-3 that cut 4.6 m grading 2,838 g/t (82.8 oz/t) silver and Hole U-5 that cut 11.3 m of 785 g/t (22.9 oz/t) silver. The drill results indicate that the historically mined deposits included multiple veins and continue at depth both down plunge and along-strike. At Promontorio, drill holes intersected mineralization over 50 m below the historic mining level and indicate an aggregate 735 m strike length of mineralization. It is estimated that 200 million ounces of silver were mined from the Quintera, Promontorio and Minas Nuevas mines.

"Minaurum's Phase I drilling demonstrated the district-scale potential for high-grade veins at Alamos. The acquisition of this data adds another dimension to the project by providing low-to-no-cost geologic answers for areas that Minaurum would otherwise have had to drill, while revealing high-potential targets for immediate drilling around the old mines," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Gold. "These new targets will be added to our large inventory of targets that will be further delineated and expanded upon by our Phase II drill program. Beyond the technical value of the data, we also regard the fact that they were presented to us by a local resident as affirmation of our focus on operating in a socially and environmentally responsible manner in the Alamos community."

Drill highlights from the Promontorio mine include: (only silver and gold were assayed - widths are reported drill thickness)

  • 1.2 m of 5,588 g/t Ag (Hole U-1)
  • 1.2 m of 1,008 g/t Ag (Hole U -1)
  • 4.6 m of 2,838 g/t Ag (Hole U-3)
  • 4.6 m of 305 g/t Ag (Hole U-4)
  • 1.4 m of 377 g/t Ag (Hole U-4)
  • 12.2 m of 710 g/t Ag (Hole U-4)
  • 7.6 m of 747 g/t Ag (Hole U-5)
  • 11.3 m of 785 g/t Ag (Hole U-5)
  • 1 m of 2,177 g/t Ag (Hole U-12)
  • 1.2 m of 854 g/t Ag and 23 g/t Au (2,845 g/t AgEq*) (Hole U-15)

Drill highlights from the Minas Nuevas mine include: (only silver was assayed - widths are reported drill thickness)

  • 1.7 m of 452 g/t Ag (Hole TP-80-08)
  • 2 m of 367 g/t Ag (Hole TP-80-09)
  • 1.8 m of 839 g/t Ag (Hole TZ-80-01)

*Ag Equivalent value was derived using silver price of $17.99 and gold price of $1,557.10 (Kitco, 15 January 2020).

Table 1. Summary of historical drilling, Alamos Project. Drilling totaled 6,099.4 metres in 40 holes.

Vein zoneVein targetNumber
of Holes		Surface or UGMetersCompanyYear
PromontorioVeta Guijas4Underground374.00Alamos Mining Co.1961
PromontorioV. Grande,
Veta del 100		11Underground551.50Alamos Mining Co.1961
PromontorioV. Grande,
V. del 100		6Underground307.60Alamos Mining Co.1966
Minas NuevasZambona N vein7Surface2,022.80Minera Minas Nuevas1979-1981
Minas NuevasPurisima vein,
E and W		6Surface1,941.40Minera Minas Nuevas1980
Minas NuevasZambona vein2Surface609.60Minera Minas Nuevas1981
San JoseLa Huerta
(north ext San Jose zone)		4Surface292.60Minera Minas Nuevas1981

 

Promontorio Mine

At Promontorio, 17th- to late 19th-century mining exploited three principal veins, Veta Guijas, Veta Grande, and Veta del 100 (Figure 1), first by Spanish and Mexican miners and later by the British Promontorio Mining Company in the 1870s-1890s. Reports indicate that the operations focused on high-grading the veins and spent little on development which explains the considerable amount of un-mined mineralization left behind and intersected in a number of subsequent drill holes. When the higher grade Las Guiijas vein was discovered, work on the Veta Grande and Veta del 100 was abandoned. The Promontorio Mining Company ceased operations in 1896 due to a drop in the silver price.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the Alamos Mining Company rehabilitated the Promontorio mine and carried out an underground drilling campaign. Highlights from this program (Table 2) show that significant high-grade silver intervals were drilled below the mine workings on all three of the principal veins at Promontorio. These historical reports also suggest the existence of another blind, undeveloped vein lying to the west of the Veta del 100.

Table 2. Highlights of Alamos Mining Co. 1961 underground drilling program in the Promontorio mine. Note high-grade intercepts below stope levels. Intervals are drilled thickness. Only silver and gold were assayed.

HoleMetersg/t Agg/t AuCommentVein Area
FromToInterval
U-171.973.21.25,588

Veta Grande
90.892.01.2189
113.4114.61.2161
Below historical workings
114.6115.81.21,008
U-235.736.91.289

36.939.93.0103
49.150.61.5175
55.056.51.569
56.558.21.7233
U-36.118.912.81,139

Between Veta Grande and Veta del 100
including
6.110.74.62,838
25.030.55.5185
35.139.34.3141
U-40.04.64.6305
Below historical workings
67.168.41.4377
72.584.712.2710
including
72.576.23.7823
and
76.280.24.01,111
U-57.915.57.6747

18.629.911.3785
U-762.565.22.7274
Below historical workingsTirito/Guijas
102.4105.53.041
U-880.582.62.1247
U-1226.827.70.92,177

Veta del 100
27.729.01.2103
40.241.81.541
U-155.26.41.285423
U-1623.825.31.5219
Below historical workingsVeta Grande

 

Table 3. Highlights of Minaurum drilling in Promontorio vein zone.

HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval (m)Ag (g/t)Au (ppb)Cu (%)Pb (%)Zn (%)Area
AL17-00481.9102.0520.151542340.502.306.80Veta del 100 - Veta Grande
including
84.185.71.62366970.5011.8020.00
AL17-005124132.58.5811290.143.232.72
including
126.05128.82.751272750.158.915.26
135.35138.53.152962350.620.622.42
including
135.35136.3515572080.650.772.17
AL19-0230.0012.2512.25122230.210.211.42Immediate Footwall Las Guijas
including
0.007.857.85141340.290.311.82
AL19-025463.25474.110.851549860.522.684.42Veta Las Guijas
including
463.85467.653.841526761.376.209.19
including
463.85464.80.95156667194.489.2710.08
AL19-034234.15235.251.172917300.133.055.73

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_003.jpg


Figure 1. Promontorio Mine and vein zone, showing Minaurum drill holes, and 1960s underground drilling. Note that holes AL19-021 and AL19-023 collared in the immediate footwall of the Las Guijas vein and tested its footwall.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_004.jpg


Figure 2. Veta Grande and Veta del 100 area, Promontorio vein zone, showing plan projections of underground workings, Minaurum drill holes, and 1960s underground drilling. Workings on the veins were originally accessed by shafts and later connected by the 1,200-m long Promontorio haulage tunnel. Longitudinal sections indicate that stoping on the Veta Grande and Veta del 100 extended to about 470 metres elevation, about 230 metres below the surface (Figures 3 and 4).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_005.jpg


Figure 3. Veta Guijas, Promontorio mine and vein zone, showing plan projections of underground workings, Minaurum drill holes, and 1960s underground drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_006.jpg


Figure 4. Longitudinal section of the Veta Grande - Veta del 100, Promontorio vein zone, looking west-northwest. Note the high-grade silver historical intercepts below the mined-out area. Intercepts are drilled thicknesses. Minaurum holes AL17-004 and -005 cut mineralization in the southern periphery of the stope. Ag Equivalent values are for comparison purposes only and are based on the metal prices of 15 January 2020: Ag: $17.99/oz, Au: $1,557.10/oz, Cu: $2.81/lb, Pb: $0.89/lb, Zn: $1.08/lb (Kitco).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_007.jpg


Figure 5. Longitudinal section of the Veta Grande - Veta del 100, Promontorio vein zone, looking east-southeast. Note the high-grade silver historical intercepts below the mined-out area. Intercepts are drilled thicknesses. Minaurum holes AL17-004 and -005 cut mineralization in the southern periphery of the mined-area.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_007full.jpg

Minas Nuevas Mine: Zambona, Zambona North, Purísima, and Lamas veins

Prospectors discovered the Zambona and Purísima veins, in the Minas Nuevas zone, in the early18th century and the veins were worked most intensively from about 1890 to 1912, when a drop in the price of silver and the Mexican Revolution halted mining. After reviewing mine maps and sections, Compañía Minera de Minas Nuevas drilled 15 core holes totaling 4,753.8 m from 1979 to 1982 on the veins, looking for extensions to ore bodies (Table 1).

Four separate veins were known from old records: Purísima, Lamas, and Zambona. The Purísima vein has a steep northwesterly plunge was worked extensively to the 300 ft (90 m) level, while the Purísima East, or Lamas, vein, about 70 m to the east of the Purísima vein, was worked to shallower depths. The Zambona vein strikes northwesterly and forms a northwest-plunging shoot; it was worked to about the 500 ft (150 m) level.

The Zambona North vein was discovered by drilling and appears to have significant potential at depths greater than those mined in the nearby Zambona vein. Hole TZ-80-01 intersected 1.8 metres assaying 839 g/t Ag from 258.0 to 259.8 m. Significant high-grade intervals were cut below the mine workings on each of the veins at Minas Nuevas.

Table 4. Highlights of Compañía Minera de Minas Nuevas (Terra Mines Ltd.) drilling in Minas Nuevas area. Only silver was assayed.

HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		g/t AgVeinComments
TP-80-05125.50125.600.10389

175.80176.100.30511

196.50196.800.30471

237.80238.500.70229LamasBelow Old Workings
283.90284.500.6099LamasBelow Old Workings
TP-80-07234.80236.201.40168Purisima
TP-80-08297.80299.501.70452LamasBelow Old Workings
TP-80-09199.20201.202.00367PurisimaBelow Old Workings
275.50276.200.70162LamasBelow Old Workings
TZ-80-01256.00258.002.00215Zambona NNew Vein
258.00259.801.80839Zambona NNew Vein
TZ-80-04291.50291.900.40337Zambona NNew Vein

 

Historical drilling data are incomplete and the locations of the drill collars at Minas Nuevas have not yet been determined. However, drill intersections are plotted on longitudinal sections in the Terra Mines Ltd. report (Figures 6-8). Minaurum drilled 3 holes in the Minas Nuevas vein zone, under and to the south of the Purísima mine workings (Table 5).

Table 5. Highlights of Minaurum drilling in Minas Nuevas area.

HoleFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Ag g/t
AL17-00171.9589.6017.6595.9
including
71.9573.501.55155
77.0078.001.00150
80.4581.451.00279
84.4585.751.30172
86.5589.603.05110.1
AL17-00276.2589.3013.0553.7
including
85.4086.901.50181
155.55159.003.4568.1
including
158.55159.000.45156.3

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_008.jpg


Figure 6. Long section of Lamas vein, showing Purísima workings (70 m behind section), drill intersections in undeveloped Lamas vein, and possible mineralized shoot (Terra Mines 1982 report).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_008full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_009.jpg


Figure 7. Longitudinal section of Purísima vein and mine workings. Note possible mineralized shoot below old workings intersected by hole TP80-09 (Terra Mines 1982 report).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 7, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_009full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_010.jpg


Figure 8. Longitudinal section of Zambona North vein (blind discovery) showing drill intersections (Terra Mines 1982 report).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 8, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_010full.jpg

San José vein zone

Compañía Minera de Minas Nuevas drilled four holes totaling 292.6 m in the La Huerta area, at the northern extension of the San José zone, at least 200 metres north of Minaurum hole AL18-015 that returned 9.6m of 198 g/t Ag. Highlights of the La Huerta drilling are given in Table 6.

Table 6. Mineralized intercepts from 1981 La Huerta drilling.

HoleFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Ag g/tAu g/t
LHU81-2454.756.21.5100
LHU81-2456.257.81.5385
LHU81-2938.338.90.6266
LHU81-3028.930.41.5<112

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_011.jpg


Figure 9. Alamos project, vein zones with recently acquired historical data.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 9, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/52219_7e6b674bb433d823_011full.jpg

Conference Call and Webcast

Minaurum Gold Inc. will hold a webcast on February 7, 2020 at 5am PT / 8am ET with Dr. Peter Megaw (Co-Founder, Director), Darrell Rader (CEO) and Stephen Maynard (VP Exploration) to discuss the results of the Phase I exploration program, the newly acquired historical data and plans for Phase II exploration at the Alamos Silver project. This will be followed by a question and answer period. Participants may dial in using the numbers below with the access code. Participants please dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Toll free Canada/US: 1-800-309-1256

International: +1-604-449-6064

Access Code: 164629

Click here to login to the webcast

A recording of the webinar will be posted to the Company's website following the live broadcast.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos Silver Project in southern Sonora. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and our YouTube Minaurum Video Channel.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader
President and CEO

For more information, please contact:
Sunny Pannu - Investor Relations Manager
(778) 330 0994 or via email at pannu@minaurum.com

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

2300 - 1177 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3

Telephone 778 330-0994
www.minaurum.com
info@minaurum.com

Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release. The data presented in this news release is historical and will require verification.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum' s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52219


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MINAURUM GOLD INC.
08:10pMinaurum Acquires Historical Drilling Data Revealing High-Grade Extensions of..
NE
01/29Minaurum Acquires High-Grade Aurifero Gold Project
NE
01/20Minaurum Successfully Completes Phase I Drill Program at Alamos and Announces..
NE
2019Minaurum Drills More High-Grade at Alamos Including 3.8 m of 415 g/t Silver, ..
NE
2019Minaurum Gold Appoints David Medilek to Board of Directors
NE
2019OTCQX Resource Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Vie..
AQ
2019Minaurum Doubles Size of Alamos Project, Discovers Four New Vein Zones and Sa..
NE
2019Minaurum Announces Phase II Drilling at Alamos Cuts Strong Mineralization in ..
NE
2018Minaurum Receives $3.9 Million from Warrant Exercises and Provides Exploratio..
NE
2018Minaurum Samples 102 g/t Gold and 4.6% Copper at Newly Discovered Alessandra ..
NE
More news
Chart MINAURUM GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Minaurum Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Darrell A. Rader President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cale J. Moodie Chief Financial Officer
Peter Kenneth McNeill Megaw Independent Director
David McKinlay Jones Director
Lawrence William Edward Talbot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINAURUM GOLD INC.-2.00%113
BHP GROUP-1.57%123 862
RIO TINTO PLC-5.11%92 620
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-4.62%32 673
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.70%21 492
SOUTH32-4.07%8 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group