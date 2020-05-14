Minaurum Announces C$4,200,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2020) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, concurrent with its C$5,000,000 marketed private placement offering announced on May 4, 2020, led by Clarus Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of agents, the Company has agreed to issue up to a further of 10,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.40 per Unit, for additional gross proceeds of up to C$4,200,000, on a non-brokered private placement basis (the "Non-Brokered Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.60 for 24 months following the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Non-Brokered Private Placement for exploration of the Alamos Silver project and general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Non-Brokered Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Finder's fees may be payable with respect to the Non-Brokered Private Placement, in accordance with Exchange policies.

All securities issued in connection with the Non-Brokered Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Units under the Non-Brokered Private Placement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos Silver Project in southern Sonora. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and our YouTube Minaurum Video Channel.

