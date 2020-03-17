Minbos Resources : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
18 March 2020
Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Minbos Resources Limited ('MNB') will be lifted immediately following the release by MNB of an announcement regarding the Cacata Phosphate Concession.
Issued by
Elizabeth Harris
Manager, Listings Compliance (Perth)
18 March 2020
