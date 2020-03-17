Log in
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MNB)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/11
0.001 AUD   --.--%
Minbos Resources : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

03/17/2020 | 07:17pm EDT

Market Announcement

18 March 2020

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Minbos Resources Limited ('MNB') will be lifted immediately following the release by MNB of an announcement regarding the Cacata Phosphate Concession.

Issued by

Elizabeth Harris

Manager, Listings Compliance (Perth)

18 March 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 23:16:12 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Lindsay George Reed Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Non-Executive Chairman
William Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Damian Peter Black Non-Executive Director
Dganit Baldar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%3
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-14.64%5 039
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-15.96%5 030
UPL LIMITED-5.86%3 884
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-30.52%3 770
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%3 754
