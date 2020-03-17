Minbos Resources : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement

18 March 2020

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Minbos Resources Limited ('MNB') will be lifted immediately following the release by MNB of an announcement regarding the Cacata Phosphate Concession.

Issued by

Elizabeth Harris

Manager, Listings Compliance (Perth)