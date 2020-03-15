Minbos Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement

16 March 2020

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Minbos Resources Limited ('MNB') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.3. The securities will remain suspended pending the release of an announcement regarding the tender for the Cabinda Phosphate Project.

Issued by

Elizabeth Harris

Manager, Listings Compliance (Perth)