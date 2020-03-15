Log in
Minbos Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

03/15/2020 | 08:42pm EDT

Market Announcement

16 March 2020

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Minbos Resources Limited ('MNB') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.3. The securities will remain suspended pending the release of an announcement regarding the tender for the Cabinda Phosphate Project.

Issued by

Elizabeth Harris

Manager, Listings Compliance (Perth)

16 March 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 00:41:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Lindsay George Reed Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Non-Executive Chairman
William Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Damian Peter Black Non-Executive Director
Dganit Baldar Non-Executive Director
