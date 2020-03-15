Minbos Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
16 March 2020
Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of Minbos Resources Limited ('MNB') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.3. The securities will remain suspended pending the release of an announcement regarding the tender for the Cabinda Phosphate Project.
