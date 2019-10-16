Minbos Resources : TO TENDER FOR ANGOLAN PHOSPHATE LICENCES

17 October 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

MINBOS TO TENDER FOR ANGOLAN PHOSPHATE LICENCES

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) ("Minbos" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the Republic of Angola's Ministry of Mineral Resources and Oil (MIREMPET) has formally launched its public tender for Mining Rights Grants, which includes the area previously held by Minbos in Cabinda. The Company welcomes the announcement of the tender and congratulates President Joao Lourenco and the Government of Angola for running an open and accessible tender process. Minbos will be making a formal submission for the Cacata Phosphate Project and has made strong reprepresentations at local and international (technical presentations) roadshows organized or attended by the Angolan Government. Tenders must be submitted by the 18th November 2019.

Minbos has substantial experience in developing phosphate projects in Angola and the wider Congo Basin, having spent AUD$20 million on exploration and feasibility studies in Cabinda Phosphate Project. The Company has a plan to deliver high-yield/low cost phosphate fertilizer to the mutual benefit of local farmers and agri business (Figure 2).

Figure 1 - Cabinda Phosphate Fertilizer Blend Greenhouse Trials at the International Fertilizer Development

Center (Muscle Shoals, Alabama)

ASX Code: MNB Office: Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008

T: +61 8 6270 4610 E: info@minbos.comW: www.minbos.comABN: 93 141 175 493