MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MNB)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/09
0.001 AUD   --.--%
07:09pMINBOS RESOURCES : To tender for angolan phosphate licences
PU
2018MINBOS RESOURCES LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.001 AUD for 1 existing share
FA
2017MINBOS RESOURCES : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
Minbos Resources : TO TENDER FOR ANGOLAN PHOSPHATE LICENCES

10/16/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

17 October 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

MINBOS TO TENDER FOR ANGOLAN PHOSPHATE LICENCES

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) ("Minbos" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the Republic of Angola's Ministry of Mineral Resources and Oil (MIREMPET) has formally launched its public tender for Mining Rights Grants, which includes the area previously held by Minbos in Cabinda. The Company welcomes the announcement of the tender and congratulates President Joao Lourenco and the Government of Angola for running an open and accessible tender process. Minbos will be making a formal submission for the Cacata Phosphate Project and has made strong reprepresentations at local and international (technical presentations) roadshows organized or attended by the Angolan Government. Tenders must be submitted by the 18th November 2019.

Minbos has substantial experience in developing phosphate projects in Angola and the wider Congo Basin, having spent AUD$20 million on exploration and feasibility studies in Cabinda Phosphate Project. The Company has a plan to deliver high-yield/low cost phosphate fertilizer to the mutual benefit of local farmers and agri business (Figure 2).

Figure 1 - Cabinda Phosphate Fertilizer Blend Greenhouse Trials at the International Fertilizer Development

Center (Muscle Shoals, Alabama)

For further information, please contact

Lindsay Reed

Chief Executive Officer

Email: l.reed@minbos.com

Phone: +61 8 6270 4610

ABOUT MINBOS

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) is an ASX-listed exploration and development company with interests in phosphate ore within the Cabinda Province of Angola and Rare Earth Elements in Madagascar. The Company's immediate focus is to develop a project to produce a low-cost/high- yield fertilizer blend suitable for crops and soils within Angola and the wider Congo Basin.

Figure 2 - Location of Angolan phosphate interests highlighting the experience and institutional knowledge the Company has acquired

over the years

For more information: www.minbos.com

2

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 23:08:03 UTC
