MINDBODY INC (MB)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MINDBODY, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/15/2019 | 02:50pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MINDBODY, Inc. (“MINDBODY” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MB) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty by both officers and the Company and potential violations of law.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on MINDBODY INC
02:50pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
01/10WeissLaw LLP Investigates MINDBODY, Inc.
PR
01/03MINDBODY : Research Reveals the Strongest Wellness Markets in America
PR
01/02MINDBODY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
BU
2018MINDBODY : Software Maker Mindbody Acquired By Private Equity Firm Vista Equity
AQ
2018MINDBODY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
2018Wells Fargo, Nissan skid while Mindbody, Newmont Mining rise
AQ
2018MINDBODY (MB) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MINDBODY, Inc..
PR
2018MINDBODY : Vista Equity Partners to buy Mindbody in a $1.9 billion deal
RE
2018MINDBODY Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Part..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 245 M
EBIT 2018 -9,32 M
Net income 2018 -45,2 M
Debt 2018 0,42 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,21x
EV / Sales 2019 5,94x
Capitalization 1 766 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 36,4 $
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lee Stollmeyer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Joseph Mansbach President
Brett Travis White Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Sunil Rajasekar Chief Technology Officer
Eric Liaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINDBODY INC1.26%1 766
MICROSOFT CORPORATION1.21%783 358
RED HAT0.24%30 907
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC5.32%22 275
SPLUNK INC9.03%16 895
CITRIX SYSTEMS3.46%14 285
