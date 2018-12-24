Log in
MINDBODY : Vista Equity Partners to buy Mindbody in a $1.9 billion deal

12/24/2018 | 02:46pm CET

(Reuters) - Mindbody Inc, a maker of software to help run fitness and yoga studios, said on Monday it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in a deal valued at about $1.9 billion in cash, about three years after going public.

Mindbody shareholders will receive $36.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 68 percent to the company's closing price as of Friday. The stock was trading at $36.30 before the opening bell.

Since it went public in June 2015, the maker of business management software for fitness boutiques, spas and beauty salons has generated a steady rise in revenue. For 2017, it reported revenue of $182.6 million.

The deal includes a 30-day "go-shop" period, which allows Mindbody's board and advisers to consider alternative offers, the company said.

Vista, whose portfolio comprises mostly software companies, bought software company Apptio Inc last month for $1.94 billion in cash.

The deal has been approved by the company's board and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

Qatalyst Partners was financial adviser for Mindbody, while Cooley LLP was the legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal adviser to Vista.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 245 M
EBIT 2018 -9,32 M
Net income 2018 -45,2 M
Finance 2018 50,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,04x
EV / Sales 2019 3,33x
Capitalization 1 041 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 35,4 $
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lee Stollmeyer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Joseph Mansbach President
Brett Travis White Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Sunil Rajasekar Chief Technology Officer
Eric Liaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINDBODY INC-28.67%1 041
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.84%754 035
RED HAT44.44%30 526
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC78.23%19 285
CITRIX SYSTEMS14.50%13 579
SPLUNK INC10.88%13 574
