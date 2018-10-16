Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MINDBODY Inc    MB

MINDBODY INC (MB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MINDBODY to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB), the leading technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness services industries, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the market close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.  MINDBODY will host a call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial (844) 494-0191, or outside the U.S. (508) 637-5581, with Conference ID# 9191828 at least five minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time.  A live webcast of the call will also be available at investors.mindbodyonline.com under the Events and Presentations menu.  An audio replay will be available between 4:30 p.m. PT November 6, 2018 and 7:30 p.m. PT November 14, 2018 by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 with Passcode 9191828. The replay will also be available at investors.mindbodyonline.com.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) is the leading technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness services industries. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and build their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, wellness and beauty providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

© 2018 MINDBODY, Inc. All rights reserved. MINDBODY, FitMetrix, Frederick, the Enso logo, the Booker logo and Connecting the World to Wellness are trademarks or registered trademarks of MINDBODY Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contact: 
Investor Relations:
Nicole Gunderson
IR@mindbodyonline.com 
888-782-7155

Media:
Jennifer Saxon
jennifer.saxon@mindbodyonline.com 
805-419-2839

MINDBODY_Logo_H_B2C_GrayRadiance.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MINDBODY INC
10:06pMINDBODY to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018
GL
09/18MINDBODY : Rubicon Global Launches Second Annual Contest to Find the Best Small ..
AQ
09/12MINDBODY to Host Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 18, 2018
GL
08/20MINDBODY : Strava Gym & Studio Sync Partner MINDBODY Connects 5 Million+ Classes..
PR
08/08MINDBODY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/01MINDBODY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31MINDBODY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/31MINDBODY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
07/10MINDBODY : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July 31, 2018
AQ
06/12MINDBODY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11Mindbody company exposed millions of user records 
09/26Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (09/26/2018) 
07/31MINDBODY's (MB) CEO Rick Stollmeyer on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
07/31After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/31/2018) 
07/31Mindbody beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 248 M
EBIT 2018 -7,07 M
Net income 2018 -36,6 M
Finance 2018 138 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,80x
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
Capitalization 1 575 M
Chart MINDBODY INC
Duration : Period :
MINDBODY Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINDBODY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,1 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Lee Stollmeyer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Joseph Mansbach President
Brett Travis White Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kunal Mittal Chief Technology Officer
Eric Liaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINDBODY INC9.26%1 575
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.79%840 207
RED HAT2.86%21 559
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.26%19 295
SPLUNK INC21.87%15 182
CITRIX SYSTEMS15.81%13 909
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.